MUFC (Manchester United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction MUFC 79 % Chance of Winning EVFC 21 % Bet Now! Manchester United will host Everton in Ruben Amorim’s first home Premier League game of his tenure as manager. Manchester United goes into this on the back of a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town. Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils inside 80 seconds as he converted Amad’s cross to give his team the lead. United then went on the back foot with Onana making some big saves to keep them in the game. A big deflection from Mazraoui saw Hutchinson’s shot go into the back of the net for Ipswich Town’s equaliser. Garnacho had a good chance at the start of the second half, but that did not materialise. The game ended 1-1 with Manchester United not creating too much. Everton were held hard as they failed to break down a 10-man Brentford team. Everton had some good chances to score even before Norgaard was sent off; however, Flekken made some big saves to deny the likes of Calvert-Lewin. Mykolenko should have scored in the 61st minute, but his effort went over the bar. Both teams shared the spoils with a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Manchester United vs Everton Chance of Winning

Manchester United hands down has the superior record when it comes to thumping Everton in their recent head-to-head ties. In the last 37 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United has won 21 times; 9 games ended in a draw, with Everton winning 7 times.

Manchester United are still getting used to playing the way Ruben Amorim wants them to. Manchester United have been used to playing 4 defenders at the back; however, they are now playing with a back 3 with 2 wingbacks. This is a massive systemic change that will take time for Ruben Amorim and his team to master. United also needs to improve their chance creation in front of goal. Their ability to dictate the tempo and control the game also has to be worked on.

Everton, on the other hand, are going through their second bad patch after they struggled early in the season. No wins in their last 4 games is a big concern, and following that up with a visit to Old Trafford is not something they would have wanted. Everton play exactly the way Manchester United would want them to play for their development. We see Manchester United having loads of the ball and scoring goals due to the better attack they have. Everton has struggled massively in front of goal, and that aids Manchester United’s chances of winning on Sunday.

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Our Prediction

Favourites to Win:Manchester United

Manchester United are slowly picking themselves up after the sacking of Erik Ten Hag as Ruben Amorim looks to breathe more life into this team. The Red Devils were held in their last game against Ipswich Town; however, in the midweek Europa League game, they did beat Bodo/Glimt at Old Trafford. Manchester United have not lost a game since the defeat at the London Stadium, and there has been cautious optimism since then. Everton, on the other hand, last won a Premier League game way back in October. It has been 4 games since the Toffees won away at Ipswich Town. Based on this, the oddsmakers have decided to back Manchester United, and we have nothing to counteract those claims with. Manchester United have always put up solid performances against Everton at home, and we expect that to continue on Sunday as well. Our prediction is for Manchester United to win this game by 3 goals to 1 against Everton.

Facts

Manchester United have a brilliant recent record against Everton in the Premier League, and a win on Sunday would extend that run. The Red Devils go into this game having won each of their last 4 games against the Toffees in the Premier League. The last time Manchester United won more consecutive games against Everton was in a period between 1999 and 2004 when they won 9 straight games in the Premier League.

Everton has a horrid record when it comes to playing at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Toffees have lost 22 of their last 31 games with 8 draws and just 1 win to show for. That win came nearly 11 years ago with Bryan Oviedo scoring the only goal in the 86th minute. David Moyes was Manchester United’s manager in that season as he left Everton to join the Red Devils following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Manchester United have utterly dominated Everton in terms of wins in their Premier League history. The Red Devils have beaten the Toffees a mammoth 41 times in England’s top flight campaign. This is a significant achievement, as no other team has beaten another on so many occasions.

Everton has recently had a big scoring problem in the Premier League going into this game. The Toffees have been involved in a goalless draw in each of their last 2 games against West Ham United and Brentford. Failure to score and concede on Sunday will equal a record that they have had just once in the Premier League era. The last time Everton failed to score in 3 consecutive games in the Premier League was in 1982.

Manchester United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Everton clearly favour the Red Devils in this game. Manchester United and Everton have both relatively started the season on an inconsistent note. Sean Dyche continues to be under immense pressure, whereas United have already seen a change in manager midseason. The reason why Manchester United are favourites in the eyes of the bookies is due to their overall home record against Everton. At Old Trafford, Manchester United have done well against the Toffees, especially in the Premier League, where they hold one of their best home records.

Manchester United, for their standards, have been atrocious this season in the Premier League. They already have 4 defeats to their name in 12 games. Earlier in the season they lost badly at home to Liverpool and Tottenham; however, since then they have won both of their home games against the likes of Brentford and Leicester City. Chelsea were the team that held them to a 0-0 draw earlier this month. United’s current home form is justified as to why they are favourites against Everton.

Everton, on the other hand, have been really poor away from Goodison Park. Their home record is much better, with them struggling massively on the road. Everton has played 6 games away from home and has tasted defeat in 3 of those games. Sean Dyche’s team does not travel well, and this game at Old Trafford will be another test for them.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up getting their fourth win at Old Trafford on Sunday. We expect Ruben Amorim’s men to win this game by a 2 or more goal margin. We do see this game having a few goals in it. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. Manchester United have not been a big scorer this season; however, both defences do have the ability to leak goals. Manchester United have a decent clean sheet record at home, keeping 2 in their first 6 games this season. Everton themselves have had 2 clean sheets in their last 2 games. All this prompts for this game to have less than 2.5 goals; however, we do back both teams to score over that margin, mainly due to Manchester United improving on their scoring.

Therefore, we back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United have scored in 4 of their 6 games at home this season. Everton this season has failed to score in 3 of their 6 games away from home. They have not scored in any of their last 2 games on the road. However, the Toffees this season have shown that they can find the back of the net away from home at tough stadiums, having scored at Leicester, Ipswich, and Aston Villa. Hence we do back Everton to also score in this game.

Marcus Rashford this season has been really poor for Manchester United. However, the Englishman scored the Ruben Amorim era’s first goal as he netted against Ipswich Town last week. Marcus Rashford also has a decent record when it comes to scoring against Everton in the Premier League. Rashford has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 Premier League games against Everton. It remains to be seen where Rashford starts in this system. Rasmus Hojlund is fresh off scoring a brace in the midweek Europa League game. We back whoever starts in the lone role upfront in this game. We recommend you check the confirmed lineup one hour and fifteen minutes before kick-off.

We back Ashley Young to have a tough game on Sunday against his former team. Young has been playing as Everton’s right back and is prone to being quite shaky against a good winger. Young will be dealing with Manchester United’s wingback plus the left inside forward, who could be Garnacho. Ashley Young averages 0.9 fouls per game this season; however, we do see him getting exposed on Sunday. He also has 2 bookings already to his name. That is why our prediction for this game is for Ashley Young to get a yellow card anytime in the game.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Everton.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Amad Diallo Midfielder Mason Mount Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, W

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, W

Manchester United vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:213

Manchester United wins:95

Everton wins:71

Matches are drawn:47

Manchester United vs Everton Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.55.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.20.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.