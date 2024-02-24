MUFC (Manchester United) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction MUFC 63 % Chance of Winning FUL 37 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to entertain Fulham at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. Manchester United now sit in 6th spot in the table with 44 points from 25 games. The Red Devils are just 3 points behind Spurs who are in 5th place and they remain 5 points behind Aston Villa who sit in 4th place. A win for Manchester United keeps the pressure on Spurs and Villa for the top 4. A loss for them here will throw a spanner in the works. Fulham meanwhile are 12th on the Premier League table with 29 points from 25 games. A win for them gets them closer to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 11th place. A loss for Fulham could see them drop to 13th place if Bournemouth win their game. Manchester United in their last Premier League game travelled to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. Manchester United took a quick-fire lead as Rasmus Hojlund pounced onto a mistake from the Luton Town defence to score within 36 seconds. United doubled their lead in the 7th minute as Garnacho’s shot was brilliantly guided in by Hojlund using his chest. Luton Town got right into the game and equalised through Carlton Morris. Luton then started to apply the pressure but United withheld going into halftime with the lead. In the 2nd half, United missed some golden-on-one opportunities to win the game as Garnacho, Fernandes and Dalot all came close to scoring. United held on to their 1 goal lead to win their 4th successive game. Fulham in their last game welcomed Aston Villa to Craven Cottage. Watkins gave the visitors the lead in the 23rd minute. Villa were the better side in the first half as Fulham did not have much going on in terms of their attack. It went from bad to worse in the 2nd half as Watkins doubled Villa’s advantage, sending Craven Cottage into silence. Rodrigo Muniz continued his goal-scoring form as he converted Robinson’s cross from the left to get Fulham back into the game. Fulham tried to put their foot on the gas but they could not break Villa’s resilience in this game. Marco Silva’s attackers tried their best on the attacking front but Villa’s defenders were up for it as they held on to secure victory. This was Fulham’s first home loss in 4 games and their 5th loss overall in the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Fulham Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Fulham are the one fixture in the history of the Red Devils that they often tend to dominate and win on most occasions. In the last 23 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 18 times, 3 games ended in a draw with Fulham winning just 2 times.

Manchester United in their last game have shown a new trait that they are a team that is ready to grind out results. Manchester United in their away performances have defended very well which is now complementing their attacking abilities. Hojlund scoring goals is putting less pressure on them defensively as teams are dropping back more against them recently. Manchester United on the run should be confident about going into this fixture and not only beating Fulham but doing it quite convincingly.

Fulham on the other hand are slowly starting to slide down the pack. Their results have taken a turn for the worse as they are failing to win games regularly. Their form on the road does not help their cause. Something needs to change for Fulham drastically or they could be involved in a relegation scrap come the end of the season. Based on everything we give Manchester United a higher chance of winning come Saturday.

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Manchester United vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

As per most of the betting websites, Manchester United go into this game against Fulham as hands down odds-on favourites to win this tie at Old Trafford. Manchester United are clear favourites in this game due to their recent winning run and their overall record against Fulham.

Manchester United are steadily improving their home record having won 58% of their games at Old Trafford this season. Their scoring record is also gradually improving. The Red Devils have scored 1.50 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.67 at Old Trafford. Fulham’s form away from home is not great. They have won only 8% of their games away from home.

Their goalscoring record is even worse as they average just 0.92 goals on their travels. Based on these stats we predict the following outcomes. Our call is for Manchester United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have scored 2 or more goals in each of their last 5 games so we can see them getting a similar number here.

They have 13 goals in their last 5 games in the Premier League. Fulham conceded 2.17 goals on average away from the Craven Cottage hence Ten Hag’s men scoring more than once in this game should be an easy call. Manchester United also have a strong shout to keep a clean sheet in this game. United have only kept a clean sheet in 25% of their home games this season. Fulham however have failed to score in 42% of their away games this season. Hence as per the numbers, United do have a shout to keep a clean sheet considering they also kept one in their last game against West Ham.

In terms of half-time form, both Manchester United and Fulham have the same numbers. The Red Devils and the Cottagers have won 17% of their 1st halves this season. However, we do predict that Manchester United will go into the break with the lead. We do expect Manchester United to go into the break with the lead which will gain high returns. We also expect Manchester United to score 1st in this game. The Red Devils have scored 1st in 13 of their 25 games in the Premier League this season. They have scored 1st in each of their last 5 games as well hence we can also see them take the lead here.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in his sixth consecutive game. Hojlund is on a goal-scoring spree right now. The Danish striker has finally got his mojo back. Hojlund is fresh off scoring a brace against Luton Town and we can surely see him scoring in this game as well.

For Fulham, Rodrigo Muniz has been in a good goal-scoring rhythm. If Fulham scores we can see him on the scoresheet as he has scored 4 goals in his last 3 games for the Cottagers.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Fulham

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Harry Maguire Defender Raphael Varane Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, W, D

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Issa Diop Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, D, L

Manchester United vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:90

Manchester United wins:56

Fulham wins:14

Matches are drawn:20

Manchester United vs Fulham Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.57.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.