Manchester United vs Leeds United Match Prediction
MUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
LUFC
30%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United have utterly dominated Leeds United when it comes to their head-to-head record. In their entire history to date, the sides have met on 111 occasions with the Red Devils winning 49. Leeds has managed to win only 26 games and the other 36 games have ended in draws. Manchester United’s home form is impeccable; they have lost just once at home this season, drawn one and have won 8 out of the 10 games played. Leeds in the meantime has just won one game away from home all season.
Facts
- Manchester United have won the last 5 out of the 7 games they’ve played against Leeds.
- Leeds United are winless in their last five games.
- On average against Leeds, Manchester United score 3.14 goals and concede only 0.86 goals.
- On average against Manchester United, Leeds scores 0.86 goals and concedes 3.14.
- Manchester United are 1.50 odds favourite to win.
- Leeds United have an odd of 5.75 of any chance of winning.
- With current odds, Manchester United’s expected chance of winning is 67% and Leeds is at 17%.
- Manchester United always manage to score a lot of goals against Leeds in the past and hence have an 8/10 odds of scoring more than 2.5 goals in the game.
- Manchester United is also the favourites to score 1st in the game with 6/6 odds.
Manchester United vs Leeds United Statistics
Manchester United
Manchester United this season has 13 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses in the 21 games they have played to date. The Red Devils have scored 34 goals averaging 1.62 goals a game. They have also had 287 shots,110 were on target resulting in a 38% shooting accuracy. United have conceded 26 goals (1.24 a game) this season keeping 8 clean sheets. Marcus Rashford is Manchester United’s top scorer in the League with 10 goals.
Leeds United
Leeds United this season have 4 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses in the 21 games they have played this season. The Whites have scored 26 goals averaging 1.30 goals a game. Leeds have had 248 shots out of which 80 were on target resulting in a 32% shooting accuracy. Leeds has managed to keep only 4 clean sheets this season conceding a total of 34 goals (1.70 a game). Rodrigo is Leeds’s top scorer with 10 goals this season.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
We predict that Manchester United will be comfortable winners over Leeds United. Manchester United are formidable at home winning their last 5 games. Leeds United have struggled away from home all season and is finding it hard to not only win but even get a point from games. Manchester United will be without the suspended Casemiro, who got a red card against Crystal Palace, but that shouldn’t stop the Red Devils from easily getting past their arch-rivals in Leeds United.Bet Now!