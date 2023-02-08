Manchester United are set to host their arch-rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The Red Devils are in a rich vein of form and sit third in the league table. Leeds, on the other hand, is struggling and finds themselves 17th in the league table level on points with Everton who sit 18th which is one of the relegation spots. Leeds have now failed to register a single win in their last 7 Premier League games after suffering a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Manchester United on the other hand is looking to make it 5 wins in a row in all competitions after beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manchester United have utterly dominated Leeds United when it comes to their head-to-head record. In their entire history to date, the sides have met on 111 occasions with the Red Devils winning 49. Leeds has managed to win only 26 games and the other 36 games have ended in draws. Manchester United’s home form is impeccable; they have lost just once at home this season, drawn one and have won 8 out of the 10 games played. Leeds in the meantime has just won one game away from home all season.