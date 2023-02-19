Manchester United look all set to welcome Leicester City at Old Trafford on February 19, 2023, for their next Premier League fixture.

Manchester United, who have 46 points in their kitty and are positioned 3rd in the league table, will look to further strengthen their position to secure a spot in the next Uefa Champions League campaign. Out of their last 16 appearances in all competitions, the Red Devils have suffered only a single defeat against the likes of the former league leaders, Arsenal. Eric Ten Hag, the United boss, will be mightily happy with the way his side played for a 2-2 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Uefa Europa League Round of 32 encounters.

The Red Devils will look to solidify their five-point margin over Newcastle with 41 points. Out of the last 5 Premier League games, United have won 2, drawn twice, and faced defeat once. They would like to bring their form back into the league as well. The only concern for Ten Hag for their upcoming fixture against Leceister would be the injuries and suspensions, with Antony, Martial, McTominay, Eriksen, and de Beek out with injuries and Casemiro suspended for this clash.

With a huge 4-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City will be confident to take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford. However, out of the last 10 Premier League games, Leicester has managed to win four of them, lost five times, and drawn once. Brendan Rogers will also be concerned because of the injuries that have pulled back Leicester City in this campaign. Major names like Tielemans, Evans, Bertrand, Justin, and Soumare are the players currently out due to injuries for the Foxes. All Leicester City has been suffering from this season is the lack of consistency, because of which they are currently placed 13th in the table with 24 points in the bag.

The head-to-head record says that United have been clear beneficiaries from this draw, having won 10 of the last 19 matches amongst these sides. Leicester City has won against Manchester United only four times, while the other five encounters ended in a draw.