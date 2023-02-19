Manchester United vs Leicester City Prediction for the match
MUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
LCFC
30%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United, who have 46 points in their kitty and are positioned 3rd in the league table, will look to further strengthen their position to secure a spot in the next Uefa Champions League campaign. Out of their last 16 appearances in all competitions, the Red Devils have suffered only a single defeat against the likes of the former league leaders, Arsenal. Eric Ten Hag, the United boss, will be mightily happy with the way his side played for a 2-2 draw against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Uefa Europa League Round of 32 encounters.
The Red Devils will look to solidify their five-point margin over Newcastle with 41 points. Out of the last 5 Premier League games, United have won 2, drawn twice, and faced defeat once. They would like to bring their form back into the league as well. The only concern for Ten Hag for their upcoming fixture against Leceister would be the injuries and suspensions, with Antony, Martial, McTominay, Eriksen, and de Beek out with injuries and Casemiro suspended for this clash.
With a huge 4-1 home win over Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City will be confident to take on the Red Devils at Old Trafford. However, out of the last 10 Premier League games, Leicester has managed to win four of them, lost five times, and drawn once. Brendan Rogers will also be concerned because of the injuries that have pulled back Leicester City in this campaign. Major names like Tielemans, Evans, Bertrand, Justin, and Soumare are the players currently out due to injuries for the Foxes. All Leicester City has been suffering from this season is the lack of consistency, because of which they are currently placed 13th in the table with 24 points in the bag.
The head-to-head record says that United have been clear beneficiaries from this draw, having won 10 of the last 19 matches amongst these sides. Leicester City has won against Manchester United only four times, while the other five encounters ended in a draw.
Facts
- Manchester United: As per the latest data and results, Manchester United ranks 6th on the possession stats for the league, with an average possession of 55.3% throughout the season. On a disciplinary note, United have been a poorer side with around 11.3 fouls per game, which has resulted in 53 yellow cards and a red card.
- Leicester City: As per the latest data and results, Leicester has held an average possession of 50.3% of the ball across the season, which ranks them 8th on the possession chart. Talking about discipline, Leicester City has been the better side with 10.5 fouls per game. These fouls have led to 32 yellow cards and no red cards.
Statistics for Manchester United and Leicester City
Manchester United: Over the course of their 23 games, Manchester United have managed to keep a total of nine clean sheets. United have been taking 5.3 shots on target per game with a shot conversion rate of around 8.8%. The Red Devils have scored a total of 38 goals in the campaign, with a rate of 1.7 goals per game. When it comes to defence, United have conceded a total of 28 goals, averaging 1.2 goals conceded per game.
Leicester City: The Foxes have been successful in keeping six clean sheets from a total of 22 league games this season. With a better shot conversion rate of 11.1%, Leicester City has been taking 4.2 shots on target per game. The Foxes have scored 36 goals with fewer games played than the United. They have been scoring at a rate of 1.6 goals per game. Defensively, Leicester City has conceded as many as 38 goals in the league as of now, with approximately 1.7 goals conceded per game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
In the last 10 matches (all competitions), United have found the back of the net 21 times. Regardless of a home or away fixture, the Red Devils have been very good in terms of scoring goals. Talking about Leicester City, in the last 3 Premier League games, they have scored 9 times, which includes the 4 goals scored away against Aston Villa. Both the teams have been sloppy in defence in recent times which makes us predict this game being a high scoring one and no team would be winning with a clean sheet at their disposal. Owing to the recent form and the home advantage for the Devils, we are predicting a 4-3 win for Manchester United over Leicester City, winning them 3 points.Bet now!