MUFC (Manchester United) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction MUFC 99 % Chance of Winning LCFC 1 % Bet Now! Manchester United will lock horns with Leicester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. Manchester United last week failed to make huge ground in the Premier League as they were held by Chelsea to a 1-1 draw. Manchester United in that game had the better chances but failed to capitalise. Rashford hit the post just before halftime from a Bruno Fernandes cross. Garnacho scuffed his effort in front of goal after he was found in a good goal-scoring position. Hojlund was brought down by Robert Sanchez in the box, leading to a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted to give Manchester United the lead. The lead, however, lasted 5 minutes as Casemiro’s poor clearance fell straight to Caicedo, who struck well to beat Onana. Leicester City travelled to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town. The Foxes went down to a Leif Davis goal 10 minutes into the second half. Leicester City got more into the game after Kalvin Phillips was sent off. The persistence from the Foxes paid through as Jordan Ayew once again scored deep in injury time to secure a point. The draw took Leicester City over Everton in the Premier League, as they now sit in 15th place.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

The Red Devils have the dominant record when it comes to beating Leicester City in recent head-to-head games. In the last 21 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 12 times; 5 games ended in a draw, with Leicester City winning 4 games.

Manchester United are a team that can be got at, and Leicester City do know that. The Red Devils even in their Carabao Cup game conceded 2 goals on the day at Old Trafford. Leicester City that day fielded a weakened lineup with players like Mavididi, Vardy, and Buonanotte missing. Hence, we do expect Leicester City to put up a big fight in this game. However, Manchester United still has better overall quality. They are starting to look better game by game, and playing at home is always a massive advantage. Manchester United beat Brentford and drew against Chelsea at Old Trafford; hence, it is hard to see how they lose to Leicester City. Hence, for us, Manchester United has a better chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Leicester City clearly favour the home team in this tie. Manchester United go into this as favourites irrespective of their poor start to the season. Leicester City have the better recent form in comparison to Manchester United; however, they are massive underdogs in this game. The major reason why Manchester United have the backing of the bookies is due to them already beating Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. United were big winners in that game, smashing Leicester City 5-2.

Manchester United's horrible starts correspond to the fact that they have been poor at home. Manchester United already have lost 2 games at home this season to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. However, their recent form at home has been quite decent. They beat Brentford and drew to Chelsea in their last 2 home games. The Red Devils will be keen to improve their home form, and Leicester City will be a team they will look to exploit considering they already did it in the Carabao Cup.

Leicester City, on the other hand, do not have much to show for when it comes to their away performances. Their home record is much better, as they tend to struggle on the road. Leicester City have played 5 games away from home and have tasted defeat in 2 of those 5 games. The Foxes have lost away games to Fulham and Arsenal. They have drawn at Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town. Their only win has come against Southampton.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will continue their unbeaten streak at Old Trafford on Sunday. We expect Van Nistelrooy’s men to win this game by scoring two goals. We do also predict this game to have a few goals considering the Carabao Cup game had 7 in total. Our prediction is for this game to have over 2.5 goals. Manchester United are not big scorers this season; however, they, along with Leicester City, have defences that leak goals. Manchester United have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 3 games in the Premier League. Leicester City have scored in every game of the Premier League until now.

When it comes to scoring, we back Alejandro Garnacho to score in this game. Garnacho has only 2 goals in the Premier League, but we feel that he will add to that tally in this game. The Argentine could have scored against Chelsea but missed a big chance. Garnacho does attract chances. He has 2.9 shots per game, showing that he gets into attacking areas. Leicester City are a team that does not defend transitions very well, and that is why we believe that Garnacho will be one of the favourites to score in this game.

In terms of shots, we back Bruno Fernandes and Facundo Buonanotte to do quite well in this game. Bruno Fernandes had the highest shot ratio of anyone in both teams. The Portuguese average 3.2 shots per game. Bruno Fernandes also scored two goals against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup game. Hence, we do see Bruno Fernandes hitting 2 or more shots in this game. Facundo Buonanotte has the highest shot ratio for Leicester City this season. The midfielder averages 2.2 shots per game. Against a struggling Manchester United defence, we expect that trend to continue. Buonanotte to have 2 or more shots in this game is our prediction.

For Leicester City, in terms of scoring, we have to back Jamie Vardy, as his scoring run is quite good at the moment. Vardy has 4 goals already this season and has the ability to always score against big teams. Hence we deem Vardy the favourite to score, provided he starts.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Leicester City.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Casemiro Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, D, L

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L

Manchester United vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:138

Manchester United wins:71

Leicester City wins:36

Matches are drawn:31

Manchester United vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.40.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.