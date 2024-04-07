MUFC (Manchester United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction
MUFC
45%
Chance of Winning
LIV
55%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United in their last game travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. It started horribly for them as Gallagher and Palmer gave them an early 2-0 lead. Garnacho capitalised from a Caicedo error and halved the deficit. Bruno Fernandes equalised before half-time with a good header from a Dalot cross. In the 2nd half, Garnacho turned around the game after converting Antony’s beautiful assist. United were on course to win the game and it all came crashing down in the final minutes of the game. Dalot brought down Madueke needlessly in the box to concede a penalty that Palmer scored to equalise. He got the winner a minute later as United's defence was sleeping on a corner as he unleashed a shot that deflected in.
Liverpool on the other hand did face a slight scare against Sheffield United. The Reds took the lead in the 1st half through Darwin after the Sheffield keeper latched his clearance straight onto him and went into the net. Sheffield United were stubborn on the day and got their equaliser through a Bradley own goal. The momentum shifted from there as Liverpool kept attacking. They got their goal with a stunning screamer from Mac Allister that practically tore the net off. They finally got their third goal through Gakpo and the ball from out wide was inch perfect for the Dutchman to guide into the net. Liverpool remain favourites to win the title after that victory as they remain top.
Facts:
- Manchester United have an abysmal league record against Liverpool. They have won just 1 of their last 11 games away to Liverpool. They have lost 6 and drawn 4 of those games with the victory against Liverpool coming last season.
- Liverpool in the reverse fixture ended up drawing in a goalless game. The Merseyside Reds last failed to score in 2 same games in the season back in 2007/08 when Manchester United did the league double over them.
- Manchester United were winners in the FA Cup game earlier on and have the chance to beat Liverpool at home for the second time this season. They have earlier managed to beat Liverpool 2 times at home in a season in 98/99 and 10/11.
- Liverpool came into this game with a fantastic away record. They have won 6 of their last 7 away games with their only defeat coming to Arsenal at the Emirates. Before this period they managed to get 6 away wins in 19 games.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the most illustrious fixtures in English football which in recent games has favoured the team from Manchester. In the last 42 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 18 times, 9 games ended in a draw with Liverpool winning 15 times.
Manchester United have this season made it a point to throw games away when they have led. In each of their last 3 games, Manchester United have let a lead slip. This is badly hampering their season. United needs to tighten up or their season could end very badly. Liverpool have the momentum coming into this game. United have 4 defenders out going into this game. They will have to start with Kambwala at the back alongside Harry Maguire. Liverpool will go into this game with a better chance of winning due to the momentum they have. They have not lost a game in a while and going to a wounded animal in Manchester United could only work well for them. Manchester United will need to draw inspiration from that win against Liverpool in that FA Cup game to do something here. However, we cannot see Manchester United winning this game.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the majority of the oddsmakers, Liverpool goes into this game against Manchester United as massive odds-on favourites to claim victory at Old Trafford. Liverpool are big favourites because of their recent form and Manchester United’s steady decline.
Manchester United go into this with horrific form. Their home form has also been average this season as they have won 57% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record is another area that has caught them stranded. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1.46 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.50 at the Theatre of Dreams. Liverpool’s away form is as good as Manchester United’s home form which shows the difference between the two teams. The Merseyside Reds have also won just 57% of their games away from Anfield.
Their goalscoring record is good as they average just 1.93 goals on their travels which is better than Manchester United. Based on the above numbers we recommend the following tips. We do believe Liverpool will easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have been shambolic defensively and we can see Liverpool causing a riot here. The Red Devils have conceded 1.43 goals on average this season.
Manchester United also have a decent scoring record at home. Liverpool have conceded at least a goal in 4 of their last 5 games in the Premier League hence we can see Manchester United getting at least a goal in this game on Saturday. Hence, we do not back either team to keep a clean sheet in this game and back both teams to score. United have only kept a clean sheet in 29% of their games at Old Trafford this season. Liverpool on the other hand has scored in every away game this season. Hence the numbers also back both teams to get a goal in this one.
In terms of half-time form, Liverpool has the better form in comparison to Manchester United in both halves of the game. The Red Devils have won 21% of their 1st halves and Liverpool with 29% on the road. Hence, we have to back Liverpool to go into halftime with the lead. We expect Liverpool to start strong and score 1st in this game. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1st in 15 of their 30 games with a 50% record this season. Liverpool is a tad ahead of them as they have scored first in 16 of their 30 games. Therefore we back the away team to get on the scoresheet first.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho goes in as the favourite to score in this game. Garnacho got 2 goals in his last game and will go in as his favourite to score if Manchester United have the chance. Marcus Rashford also has a good record against Liverpool.
The favourite to score for Liverpool has to be Mo Salah. The Egyptian has a fantastic record playing at Anfield. Salah goes into this game scoring in each of his last 3 visits to Old Trafford in the League. He has scored 5 goals in those games with no visiting player for any other opponent scoring more.
Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Manchester United
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Willy Kambwala
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, D, W, L, L
Liverpool Player List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley
Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo
Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Caoimhin Kelleher
|
Goalkeeper
|
Connor Bradley
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Konate
|
Defender
|
Virgil Van Dijk
|
Defender
|
Kostas Tsimikas
|
Defender
|
Alexis Mac Allister
|
Midfielder
|
Wataru Endo
|
Midfielder
|
Dominik Szoboszlai
|
Midfielder
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
|
Luis Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, D, W, W
Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played:241
Manchester United wins:91
Liverpool wins:81
Matches are drawn:69
Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.
Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.80.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 1.64.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Liverpool
It will be tough for Manchester United in this game. They did beat Liverpool in the FA Cup here the Reds have more to lose. Liverpool will put more blood and sweat on the field to win that game, especially with the title at stake. We can see Liverpool winning big in this game. Our prediction for this tie at Old Trafford is a 3-1 win for Liverpool against Manchester United.
Parimatch