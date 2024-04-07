MUFC (Manchester United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction MUFC 45 % Chance of Winning LIV 55 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to take on their arch-rivals in Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. Liverpool continues to top the league as they are 3 points ahead of City in 3rd and 2 points ahead of Arsenal in 2nd. The equation is simple for Jurgen Klopp: he does need to win every game. Any dropped points would invite the others to capitalise, such has been this title race. Manchester United on the other hand are 6th on the table with their Champions League dream ending post their last game. They are 11 points behind Aston Villa with a game in hand which will give them practically no chance to enter Europe’s premier competition. Even the place for the Europa League is heating up as the Red Devils are in threat of even losing that with teams behind them closing in on them. Manchester United in their last game travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. It started horribly for them as Gallagher and Palmer gave them an early 2-0 lead. Garnacho capitalised from a Caicedo error and halved the deficit. Bruno Fernandes equalised before half-time with a good header from a Dalot cross. In the 2nd half, Garnacho turned around the game after converting Antony’s beautiful assist. United were on course to win the game and it all came crashing down in the final minutes of the game. Dalot brought down Madueke needlessly in the box to concede a penalty that Palmer scored to equalise. He got the winner a minute later as United's defence was sleeping on a corner as he unleashed a shot that deflected in. Liverpool on the other hand did face a slight scare against Sheffield United. The Reds took the lead in the 1st half through Darwin after the Sheffield keeper latched his clearance straight onto him and went into the net. Sheffield United were stubborn on the day and got their equaliser through a Bradley own goal. The momentum shifted from there as Liverpool kept attacking. They got their goal with a stunning screamer from Mac Allister that practically tore the net off. They finally got their third goal through Gakpo and the ball from out wide was inch perfect for the Dutchman to guide into the net. Liverpool remain favourites to win the title after that victory as they remain top.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Liverpool is one of the most illustrious fixtures in English football which in recent games has favoured the team from Manchester. In the last 42 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 18 times, 9 games ended in a draw with Liverpool winning 15 times.

Manchester United have this season made it a point to throw games away when they have led. In each of their last 3 games, Manchester United have let a lead slip. This is badly hampering their season. United needs to tighten up or their season could end very badly. Liverpool have the momentum coming into this game. United have 4 defenders out going into this game. They will have to start with Kambwala at the back alongside Harry Maguire. Liverpool will go into this game with a better chance of winning due to the momentum they have. They have not lost a game in a while and going to a wounded animal in Manchester United could only work well for them. Manchester United will need to draw inspiration from that win against Liverpool in that FA Cup game to do something here. However, we cannot see Manchester United winning this game.

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Manchester United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the oddsmakers, Liverpool goes into this game against Manchester United as massive odds-on favourites to claim victory at Old Trafford. Liverpool are big favourites because of their recent form and Manchester United’s steady decline.

Manchester United go into this with horrific form. Their home form has also been average this season as they have won 57% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record is another area that has caught them stranded. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1.46 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.50 at the Theatre of Dreams. Liverpool’s away form is as good as Manchester United’s home form which shows the difference between the two teams. The Merseyside Reds have also won just 57% of their games away from Anfield.

Their goalscoring record is good as they average just 1.93 goals on their travels which is better than Manchester United. Based on the above numbers we recommend the following tips. We do believe Liverpool will easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have been shambolic defensively and we can see Liverpool causing a riot here. The Red Devils have conceded 1.43 goals on average this season.

Manchester United also have a decent scoring record at home. Liverpool have conceded at least a goal in 4 of their last 5 games in the Premier League hence we can see Manchester United getting at least a goal in this game on Saturday. Hence, we do not back either team to keep a clean sheet in this game and back both teams to score. United have only kept a clean sheet in 29% of their games at Old Trafford this season. Liverpool on the other hand has scored in every away game this season. Hence the numbers also back both teams to get a goal in this one.

In terms of half-time form, Liverpool has the better form in comparison to Manchester United in both halves of the game. The Red Devils have won 21% of their 1st halves and Liverpool with 29% on the road. Hence, we have to back Liverpool to go into halftime with the lead. We expect Liverpool to start strong and score 1st in this game. Ten Hag’s men have scored 1st in 15 of their 30 games with a 50% record this season. Liverpool is a tad ahead of them as they have scored first in 16 of their 30 games. Therefore we back the away team to get on the scoresheet first.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, Alejandro Garnacho goes in as the favourite to score in this game. Garnacho got 2 goals in his last game and will go in as his favourite to score if Manchester United have the chance. Marcus Rashford also has a good record against Liverpool.

The favourite to score for Liverpool has to be Mo Salah. The Egyptian has a fantastic record playing at Anfield. Salah goes into this game scoring in each of his last 3 visits to Old Trafford in the League. He has scored 5 goals in those games with no visiting player for any other opponent scoring more.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Manchester United

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Willy Kambwala Defender Harry Maguire Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, D, W, L, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Connor Bradley Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, D, W, W

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:241

Manchester United wins:91

Liverpool wins:81

Matches are drawn:69

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.60.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 1.64.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.