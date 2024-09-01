MUFC (Manchester United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction MUFC 39 % Chance of Winning LIV 61 % Bet Now! Manchester United will go head-on against their rivals in Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Manchester United go into this game on the back of a disappointing result against Brighton. United actually started off the game quite well, but a defensive lapse from Harry Maguire saw Mitoma square the ball to Welbeck for the opener. Manchester United got back into the game with Amad cutting onto his left and taking a shot that deflected into Brighton’s net. United thought they went into the lead after Bruno squared the ball for Garnacho, who converted into an empty net. However, replays showed that Zirkzee got the last touch on the ball and was in an offside position. Hence the goal was ruled out by VAR. United’s marking at the back post was shocking as Joao Pedro ventured into space and headed a cross into Onana’s net to win it right at the end. Liverpool in their last game played Brentford at Anfield. Arne Slot made a very good impression in front of the Liverpool faithful, as they were dominant against Brentford. The Bees had nothing worthy in that game in terms of attempts. Liverpool opened the scoring with a lightning counterattack, which saw Diaz get the opener. Post that, it was all Liverpool as they tested Flekken time after time. The Reds finally got their winner thanks to a well-taken finish by Mo Salah.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

Manchester United surprisingly have the better record against Liverpool Fulham in the recent head-to-head games. In the last 44 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 18 times; 10 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 16 times.

Manchester United go into this game with a lot of problems. Injuries have yet again affected their bid. Mason Mount has now pulled out injured, adding to the list of Yoro, Hojlund, Shaw, and Malacia. New signing Manuel Ugarte is not going to be registered in time to play against Liverpool, plus Scott McTominay has left for Napoli. United do look a little light in midfield, and we believe that could be the difference in this game.

Liverpool have a more settled midfield that we believe could get the better of Manchester United. Not many changes have taken place in this Liverpool team, and they just look settled. There is no drop-off in this Liverpool, and they just look better and better. Manchester United do have the ability to be organised against big teams, and we have seen that in the past. It does remain to be seen if United can replicate a performance like they produced against Manchester City in the FA Cup final. However, at the moment, Liverpool have all the tools to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford quite convincingly for us.

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Manchester United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Fulham favour the away team as Arne Slot’s men go into this game getter placed. Liverpool have started the season very strong, as they come into this having won both their games without even conceding a goal. Manchester United came into this game on the back of massive uncertainty due to their loss against Brighton. Hence the oddsmakers have backed Liverpool to beat Manchester United with big odds.

Manchester United go into this game with a very shaky record. Last season, they were not really good at home. However, their record against Liverpool was not the worst. Both games in the Premier League ended in a draw. United, however, have found it very difficult to convert their chances. Their output has massively struggled as they have missed massive chances. Liverpool, on the other hand, look like a much more well-oiled machine capable of drowning any team; however, this will also be a test for them. The Merseyside Reds were decent away from home last season, but they still weren’t able to beat United at Old Trafford in 2 games. However, Liverpool at the moment has all the momentum to beat United.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Liverpool will end up winning this game at Old Trafford. We expect Liverpool to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Merseyside Reds last season also scored 2 goals at Old Trafford in the Premier League and 4 goals in the FA Cup. We also expect Manchester United to score in this game. Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in both of their Premier League games; however, they have conceded at least 2 goals in each of their 2 games at Old Trafford. No teams to get a clean sheet in this game. We do see goals in this game. Both teams to score a combined total of 2.5 or more goals is our call.

We back Casemiro to get a yellow card in this game. Casemiro will have a lot on his hands against this Liverpool team, especially in midfield. The Brazilian always has the tendency of getting the card. He received a total of 7 yellow cards last season in the Premier League, and against a free-flowing team like Liverpool, we do expect him to be booked come Sunday.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, we back Mo Salah to continue his exceptional record at Old Trafford. The Egyptian loves playing against Manchester United, and his record at their home stadium is exceptional. Salah has scored six goals at the Theatre of Dreams. That is the highest number of goals an opposition player has scored at Old Trafford. Salah was on target in both games at Old Trafford last season and has scored against Manchester United in each of his last 6 games.

In terms of Manchester United, we back Bruno Fernandes to test Allison in goal. Fernades already has 1.5 shots on target per game in the Premier League this season. Our prediction is for Bruno Fernandes to get at least one shot on target.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, there are many options. United have not been the most prolific of teams in front of goal, but there are some options. Bruno Fernandes was on target last season for them in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford scored in the FA Cup game. Rashford has a decent record against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The winger has scored seven goals against Liverpool in his career, with all of them coming at Old Trafford. Rashford in the Premier League has only scored more goals against Leicester City.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Manchester United

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak, Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:242

Manchester United wins:91

Liverpool wins:81

Matches are drawn:70

Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.96.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.83.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.34.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.