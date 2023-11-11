MUFC (Manchester United) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction MUFC 89 % Chance of Winning LUT 11 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to take on Luton Town at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday. Manchester United in their last game in the League travelled to Craven Cottage to face Fulham. United got off to the perfect start when Alejandro Garnacho squared the ball to McTominay in the centre to score however the goal was ruled out due to a subjective offside by VAR citing that Maguire was interfering with play. The whole first half produced not many worthy incidents as the best chance fell to Bruno Fernandes whose shot did not do enough to trouble Bernd Leno in goal. Fulham’s first good attempt came in the 59th minute through Willian but his shot from the left-hand side went wide of Onana’s goal. Pellistri coming on for Manchester United made them look a little livelier as his attempt was also straight at Bernd Leno. The German goalkeeper was once again called to the rescue this time keeping Bruno Fernandes’ freekick of goal. Manchester United once again produced an individualistic moment through Bruno Fernandes who after a scrappy spell of play dummied two Fulham players and got his shot past a crowded box to beat Leno finally and give Manchester United all three points in the 1st minute of injury time. United in the midweek however suffered a 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Luton Town on the other hand produced one of the most eye-catching results of the last Premier League game week as they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road. Liverpool should have been far ahead in the 1st half and most spells in the 2nd half as they missed some absolute sitters. Darwin Nunez was responsible for half of those attempts. Luton Town made most of the Reds’ poor form in front of goal and took the lead in the 80thminute from a Liverpool corner through a counterattack as Ross Barkley did very well to release Kabore on the right-hand side. The wingback calmly squared the ball to Tahith Chong in the centre of the box who tapped it past Alisson in goal. Luton Town were so close to getting all three points but it had to be substitute Luis Diaz to score the equaliser after he headed in Elliottâ€™s cross brilliantly at the far post to beat Kaminski in goal.

Manchester United vs Luton Town Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Luton Town are facing each other for the first time since they met in the Carabao Cup way back in 2020. Manchester United have dominated Luton Town when it comes to the recent head-to-head ties. In the last 11 meetings between these two sides, Manchester United have won on 9 occasions, 2 games have ended in a draw with Luton Town not winning a single game.

Manchester United welcoming an opponent like Luton Town is according to many a perfect opponent for them to play at this moment and time to build their confidence. Manchester United will be expected to dominate this game by playing on the front foot. The game will give the likes of Hojlund, Rashford and Antony to find some goalscoring form that they are so craving. Luton Town sitting back and giving Manchester United more of the ball could give the latter the advantage.

Luton Town on the other hand will have to take the positives from the game against Liverpool last weekend. The Hatters stayed in the game till the end and absorbed the pressure. Even big teams like Liverpool and Manchester United will give teams chances to score on the counter.

Luton will need to be wary of that and attack them well on the counter. United however will go into this game with a better chance of winning considering they are finding some momentum. Liverpool on another day should have cleared Luton Town completely had Darwin Nunez taken his chances. United having the better personnel makes them the team with the higher chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to beat Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester United go into this fixture with some confidence having beat Fulham in the final minute at Craven Cottage last Saturday. The Red Devils should be on course to dominate this game at Old Trafford against Luton Town

We expect Manchester United to lead in terms of shots taken in the game. The Red Devils have averaged around 11.82 shots on an average at home this season. Luton Town on the other hand just averages 7.17 shots when they play away. Our call in this game is for Manchester United to have over 13 shots on Luton Town’s goal. Manchester United will also be expected to dominate possession at home as they already average around 57% at home.

Luton averaged only 31% possession away from home. We expect Manchester United to easily have more than 60% possession in this game. We expect Manchester United to score over 2 goals in this game as Luton Town is not very good when it comes to playing away. The Hatters concede 2.33 goals on average at home hence an easy win could be on the cards for Erik Ten Hag. In terms of clean sheets, Manchester United have kept a clean sheet at home only in 17% of their home games this season whereas Luton Town have scored in 67% of their away games.

We however do expect Manchester United to be favourites to keep a clean sheet considering their defence against lower opposition has been quite steady.

Bruno Fernandes was clinical when it came to scoring the goal in injury time against Fulham. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has scored 3 Premier League goals this season with all of those goals ending up as the winning goal for his team.

Bruno Fernandes playing as an attacking midfielder centrally boosts his chances of getting on the scoresheet. Fernandes being on penalties also adds to his appeal of backing him to get a goal against teams.

Carlton Morris will go in as favourites to score for Luton Town if they indeed find the net at Old Trafford. Morris has been the most consistent of Luton Town’s attackers having already scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in this season until now.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Luton Town.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Raphael Varane Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Sergio Reguilon Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, W, W, L

Luton Town Player List

Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski

Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty

Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley

Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown

Luton Town Playing XI

Player Role Thomas Kaminski Goalkeeper Reece Burke Defender Tom Lockyer Defender Amari’i Bell Defender Issa Kabore Defender Alfie Doughty Defender Albert Sambi Lokonga Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba Midfielder Chiedozie Ogbene Attacker Carlton Morris Attacker Jacob Brown Attacker

Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, D, L, L

Manchester United vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Matches Played:40

Manchester United wins:29

Luton Town wins:4

Matches are drawn:7

Manchester United vs Luton Town Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.36.

Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.