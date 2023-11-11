MUFC (Manchester United) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction
MUFC
89%
Chance of Winning
LUT
11%
England
Old Trafford
United got off to the perfect start when Alejandro Garnacho squared the ball to McTominay in the centre to score however the goal was ruled out due to a subjective offside by VAR citing that Maguire was interfering with play.
The whole first half produced not many worthy incidents as the best chance fell to Bruno Fernandes whose shot did not do enough to trouble Bernd Leno in goal. Fulham’s first good attempt came in the 59th minute through Willian but his shot from the left-hand side went wide of Onana’s goal.
Pellistri coming on for Manchester United made them look a little livelier as his attempt was also straight at Bernd Leno. The German goalkeeper was once again called to the rescue this time keeping Bruno Fernandes’ freekick of goal. Manchester United once again produced an individualistic moment through Bruno Fernandes who after a scrappy spell of play dummied two Fulham players and got his shot past a crowded box to beat Leno finally and give Manchester United all three points in the 1st minute of injury time.
United in the midweek however suffered a 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League.
Luton Town on the other hand produced one of the most eye-catching results of the last Premier League game week as they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road. Liverpool should have been far ahead in the 1st half and most spells in the 2nd half as they missed some absolute sitters.
Darwin Nunez was responsible for half of those attempts. Luton Town made most of the Reds’ poor form in front of goal and took the lead in the 80thminute from a Liverpool corner through a counterattack as Ross Barkley did very well to release Kabore on the right-hand side.
The wingback calmly squared the ball to Tahith Chong in the centre of the box who tapped it past Alisson in goal. Luton Town were so close to getting all three points but it had to be substitute Luis Diaz to score the equaliser after he headed in Elliottâ€™s cross brilliantly at the far post to beat Kaminski in goal.
Facts:
- Manchester United and Luton Town have never played a game in the English Top flight since it upgraded to the Premier League. These two sides last met in the top flight way back in April 1992 at Kenilworth Road with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. September 1991 was when they last played at the Theatre of Dreams with United sweeping Luton Town 5-0.
- The Hatters have not a single game in any of their last 11 attempts against Manchester United. Luton Town have drawn 2 and lost 9 of those 11 games. Luton Town's last win against Manchester United in the top-flight of English football came way back in 1987 with the game ending 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.
- Manchester United have equalled their record for the worst start in their football history this season. The Red Devils have lost a total of 5 home games this season in all competitions which equals the record of losses that they incurred way back in 1930-31. They have never lost six games of their first 11 home games in their glorious history.
- The Red Devils go into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have not lost three games in a row in all competitions since October 1962.
- Luton Town's only win this season has come on an away ground having beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park. The Hatters are also one of the teams in the Premier League who have failed to keep a single clean sheet in the Premier League this season.
Manchester United vs Luton Town Chance of Winning
Manchester United and Luton Town are facing each other for the first time since they met in the Carabao Cup way back in 2020. Manchester United have dominated Luton Town when it comes to the recent head-to-head ties. In the last 11 meetings between these two sides, Manchester United have won on 9 occasions, 2 games have ended in a draw with Luton Town not winning a single game.
Manchester United welcoming an opponent like Luton Town is according to many a perfect opponent for them to play at this moment and time to build their confidence. Manchester United will be expected to dominate this game by playing on the front foot. The game will give the likes of Hojlund, Rashford and Antony to find some goalscoring form that they are so craving. Luton Town sitting back and giving Manchester United more of the ball could give the latter the advantage.
Luton Town on the other hand will have to take the positives from the game against Liverpool last weekend. The Hatters stayed in the game till the end and absorbed the pressure. Even big teams like Liverpool and Manchester United will give teams chances to score on the counter.
Luton will need to be wary of that and attack them well on the counter. United however will go into this game with a better chance of winning considering they are finding some momentum. Liverpool on another day should have cleared Luton Town completely had Darwin Nunez taken his chances. United having the better personnel makes them the team with the higher chance of winning.
Manchester United vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as heavy odds-on favourites to beat Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday. Manchester United go into this fixture with some confidence having beat Fulham in the final minute at Craven Cottage last Saturday. The Red Devils should be on course to dominate this game at Old Trafford against Luton Town
We expect Manchester United to lead in terms of shots taken in the game. The Red Devils have averaged around 11.82 shots on an average at home this season. Luton Town on the other hand just averages 7.17 shots when they play away. Our call in this game is for Manchester United to have over 13 shots on Luton Town’s goal. Manchester United will also be expected to dominate possession at home as they already average around 57% at home.
Luton averaged only 31% possession away from home. We expect Manchester United to easily have more than 60% possession in this game. We expect Manchester United to score over 2 goals in this game as Luton Town is not very good when it comes to playing away. The Hatters concede 2.33 goals on average at home hence an easy win could be on the cards for Erik Ten Hag. In terms of clean sheets, Manchester United have kept a clean sheet at home only in 17% of their home games this season whereas Luton Town have scored in 67% of their away games.
We however do expect Manchester United to be favourites to keep a clean sheet considering their defence against lower opposition has been quite steady.
Bruno Fernandes was clinical when it came to scoring the goal in injury time against Fulham. The Portuguese attacking midfielder has scored 3 Premier League goals this season with all of those goals ending up as the winning goal for his team.
Bruno Fernandes playing as an attacking midfielder centrally boosts his chances of getting on the scoresheet. Fernandes being on penalties also adds to his appeal of backing him to get a goal against teams.
Carlton Morris will go in as favourites to score for Luton Town if they indeed find the net at Old Trafford. Morris has been the most consistent of Luton Town’s attackers having already scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist in this season until now.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Luton Town.
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Victor Lindelof
|
Defender
|
Sergio Reguilon
|
Defender
|
Sofyan Amrabat
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Scott McTominay
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, W, W, L
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Reece Burke
|
Defender
|
Tom Lockyer
|
Defender
|
Amari’i Bell
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Defender
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Defender
|
Albert Sambi Lokonga
|
Midfielder
|
Marvelous Nakamba
|
Midfielder
|
Chiedozie Ogbene
|
Attacker
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Brown
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, D, L, L
Manchester United vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:40
Manchester United wins:29
Luton Town wins:4
Matches are drawn:7
Manchester United vs Luton Town Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.36.
Luton Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.50.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
The Hatters will be coming into this game with their momentum as they shocked the footballing world by holding Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road. Luton Town at one time were on the verge of victory only for them to be denied at the death by Liverpool.
They do go into this game as underdogs but last week's result will surely give them the belief to go to a ground like Old Trafford with the Red Devils struggling. We expect Manchester United to be dominant in this game. The United attackers have a goal-scoring haul incoming and we believe this could be the game at home to do so. We are going with a 3-0 win for Manchester United on Saturday.
Parimatch