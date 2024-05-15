MUFC (Manchester United) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction MUFC 13 % Chance of Winning NUFC 87 % Bet Now! Manchester United are set to take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford in their final home game of the season. Manchester United come into this having a load of issues on and off the field. Their last game in the Premier League resulted in another defeat against Arsenal. The Red Devils were decent on the day but could not break down the Gunners’ defensive line. Manchester United failed to create good chances and a big mistake from Casemiro again resulted in Trossard scoring in the first half. Manchester United still have a chance of finishing in a European spot. They are 3 points behind this week’s opponents Newcastle United. Likewise, a win for the Magpies over here basically seals their spot for Europe next season. Hence it is a crucial tie for both teams to win when it comes to playing in Europe as it is extra revenue. Newcastle United in their last game were very wasteful in front of goal. They went down by a goal against Brighton at home but came back to draw level through Longstaff. It was a very open end-to-end game with both teams having chances to get at each other. The best chance for Newcastle United fell to Harvey Barnes but he could not make much of it. A win for the Magpies there would have put Manchester United out of the equation but now suddenly the Red Devils have a chance to get level on points with Newcastle United.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

Manchester United have got the better of Newcastle United on most occasions when it comes to recent head-to-head records in recent games. In the last 32 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 18 times, and 7 games ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 7 times.

Manchester United in their last game against Arsenal did hold up quite okay. They did end up losing the game but many predicted that they would get thumped. Manchester United in that game only lacked the attacking and creative threat when it came to breaking down the Gunners. Arsenal is the best defence in the league and Newcastle United have struggled with their backline. If Manchester United cannot be leaky at the back and take their chances then they do have a possibility of winning this game.

Newcastle United will need to be more clinical in their efforts in front of goal. They lacked the final touch in their last game against Brighton. Isak and Gordon however do have the quality to take those chances. Their attacking threat is better than Manchester United and that is what gives them a better chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Newcastle United are marginally close with the away team having the backing of the bookies. Newcastle United are minor favourites as they have been a better side overall this season in comparison to Manchester United plus they do come into this game on the back of some good overall form.

Manchester United go into this game having lost to Arsenal last weekend in a game where they failed to even score. Their home form has also been above average but that has taken a beating after the last game. The Red Devils have now won just 50% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record at home has also taken a big hit with them now scoring 1.56 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.75. Newcastle United’s away form is also not the best. They have struggled on the road this season with them doing most of their business at home. The Magpies have won just 29% of their games away from St James’ Park.

Their goalscoring record however is much better than Manchester United as they average 1.76 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Newcastle United and Manchester United to score at least 2 goals in this game. Manchester United have failed to score 2 or more goals in any of their last 2 games at Old Trafford. Newcastle United do tend to concede an average of 2.06 goals when they play away so we can see a lot of goals in this game. However, we can also see Manchester United conceding as well with their defence continuing to leak goals. The Red Devils have conceded 1.44 goals on average this season at Old Trafford. They have kept no clean sheets in any of their last 3 games at Old Trafford. Newcastle United have kept a clean sheet in just 2 of their 17 away games this season. Based on these numbers we do not count on any team to keep a clean sheet in this game.

In terms of half-time form, Newcastle United has the better form in comparison to Manchester United in the first 45 minutes of the game. The Red Devils have won 17% of their first halves with Newcastle United winning 24% on the road. We however see the first half ending level as Manchester United have drawn 33% of their first halves at Old Trafford this season and Newcastle United 41%. Manchester United do have the better tally in the second half winning 50% of their second halves in comparison to Newcastle United’s 24%. We will go bold here and predict that Newcastle United will win the second half in this game due to Manchester United falling off.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Alejandro Garnacho to score in this game. The Argentinian was unlucky in the last game not to score against Arsenal. Garnacho is the biggest goal threat that Manchester United possesses at the moment with Bruno Fernandes and Rashford both out injured.

Our pick for Newcastle United to score in this game is Anthony Gordon. He has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season and we can see him exploit the United defence with his pace. Gordon also scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season at St James’ Park.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Manchester United

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Defender Jonny Evans Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Amad Diallo Attacker Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, D

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Emil Kraft Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Bruno Guimares Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Jacob Murphy Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, W

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:178

Manchester United wins:91

Newcastle United wins:46

Matches are drawn:41

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.53.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.