MUFC (Manchester United) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
MUFC
13%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
87%
England
Old Trafford
Facts:
- Manchester United have a very good record against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Premier League era. The Red Devils have won 18 and drawn 9 of their 28 games played at Old Trafford. They have lost just 1 game to the Magpies. That defeat came in 2013 when David Moyes was Manchester United's manager.
- Newcastle United go into this game with a good overall head-to-head record in recent games. The Magpies have won each of their last 3 games in all competitions against Manchester United. Before this run, Newcastle United managed to win 3 games in 21 efforts against the Red Devils.
- Newcastle United have beaten Manchester United 2 times already this season. They won 3-0 at Old Trafford in a Carabao Cup tie and 1-0 in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park. The Magpies could become only the first team to beat the Red Devils 3 times in a season since Chelsea who achieved that feat in 2012/13.
- Manchester United do very well when it comes to performing in their last home games of the season. In their last 16 seasons in the Premier League, Manchester United have lost just 1 game against Cardiff City which came in 2018/19. They have won 11 and drawn 4 of those games.
- Manchester United’s loss to Arsenal last week was their 9th in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Newcastle United, if they win, could hand Manchester United their 10th loss at home this season. The Red Devils in the history of the Premier League have never lost 10 games at home in a single season.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
Manchester United have got the better of Newcastle United on most occasions when it comes to recent head-to-head records in recent games. In the last 32 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 18 times, and 7 games ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning 7 times.
Manchester United in their last game against Arsenal did hold up quite okay. They did end up losing the game but many predicted that they would get thumped. Manchester United in that game only lacked the attacking and creative threat when it came to breaking down the Gunners. Arsenal is the best defence in the league and Newcastle United have struggled with their backline. If Manchester United cannot be leaky at the back and take their chances then they do have a possibility of winning this game.
Newcastle United will need to be more clinical in their efforts in front of goal. They lacked the final touch in their last game against Brighton. Isak and Gordon however do have the quality to take those chances. Their attacking threat is better than Manchester United and that is what gives them a better chance of winning.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Newcastle United are marginally close with the away team having the backing of the bookies. Newcastle United are minor favourites as they have been a better side overall this season in comparison to Manchester United plus they do come into this game on the back of some good overall form.
Manchester United go into this game having lost to Arsenal last weekend in a game where they failed to even score. Their home form has also been above average but that has taken a beating after the last game. The Red Devils have now won just 50% of their games at Old Trafford. Their scoring record at home has also taken a big hit with them now scoring 1.56 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.75. Newcastle United’s away form is also not the best. They have struggled on the road this season with them doing most of their business at home. The Magpies have won just 29% of their games away from St James’ Park.
Their goalscoring record however is much better than Manchester United as they average 1.76 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Newcastle United and Manchester United to score at least 2 goals in this game. Manchester United have failed to score 2 or more goals in any of their last 2 games at Old Trafford. Newcastle United do tend to concede an average of 2.06 goals when they play away so we can see a lot of goals in this game. However, we can also see Manchester United conceding as well with their defence continuing to leak goals. The Red Devils have conceded 1.44 goals on average this season at Old Trafford. They have kept no clean sheets in any of their last 3 games at Old Trafford. Newcastle United have kept a clean sheet in just 2 of their 17 away games this season. Based on these numbers we do not count on any team to keep a clean sheet in this game.
In terms of half-time form, Newcastle United has the better form in comparison to Manchester United in the first 45 minutes of the game. The Red Devils have won 17% of their first halves with Newcastle United winning 24% on the road. We however see the first half ending level as Manchester United have drawn 33% of their first halves at Old Trafford this season and Newcastle United 41%. Manchester United do have the better tally in the second half winning 50% of their second halves in comparison to Newcastle United’s 24%. We will go bold here and predict that Newcastle United will win the second half in this game due to Manchester United falling off.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Alejandro Garnacho to score in this game. The Argentinian was unlucky in the last game not to score against Arsenal. Garnacho is the biggest goal threat that Manchester United possesses at the moment with Bruno Fernandes and Rashford both out injured.
Our pick for Newcastle United to score in this game is Anthony Gordon. He has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season and we can see him exploit the United defence with his pace. Gordon also scored in the reverse fixture earlier this season at St James’ Park.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Manchester United
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Defender
|
Jonny Evans
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Sofyan Amrabat
|
Midfielder
|
Scott McTominay
|
Midfielder
|
Amad Diallo
|
Attacker
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, D
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Martin Dubravka
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Emil Kraft
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Lewis Hall
|
Defender
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Elliot Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, W
Manchester United vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:178
Manchester United wins:91
Newcastle United wins:46
Matches are drawn:41
Manchester United vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.53.
Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Newcastle United
Parimatch