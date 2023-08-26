MUFC (Manchester United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
MUFC
73%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
27%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Spurs last Saturday. Manchester United started off the game on the front foot showing much higher levels of intensity in comparison to their first game against Wolves. Marcus Rashford had a good chance to put United ahead after Antony’s pass saw the Englishman through on goal. Spurs keeper Vicario made a fine save to keep the score 0-0.
Manchester United had a strong shout for a penalty after Garnacho’s shot struck Romero’s arm but nothing was given. Onana on the other side made a good save to deny Kulusevski. The best chance of the half fell to Bruno Fernandes. Luke Shaw’s perfectly waited cross was begging to be headed in but the Manchester United captain misguided his header from point blank range. Spurs came close to taking the lead just before halftime as they hit the post in 10 seconds through Porro and a deflected effort from Luke Shaw.
United lacked intensity in the 2nd half and it punished them as Spurs broke through United's left-hand side through Kulusevski. The Swede’s deflected cross made its way to Sarr whose clinical shot on goal gave Spurs the lead. United had chances to level things shortly as Antony hit the post and Casemiro saw his header saved at point blank range by Vicario. Tottenham sealed the victory by doubling the lead in the 83rd minute after Ben Davies’ shot deflected off Lisandro Martinez to creep into the net.
Nottingham Forest got their first win of the season at the City Ground as they beat promoted side Sheffield United 2-1. Forest got the perfect start as Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the third minute to put them ahead. Gustavo Hammer equalised for Sheffield United stunningly by unleashing a 20-yard shot that beat Matt Turner. Forest had many chances to get ahead but the Blades kept them at bay. Sheffield United was close enough to secure a point from the game until substitute Chris Wood headed in Serge Aurier’s pin-point cross to give Forest all three points.
Facts
- Manchester United's record against Nottingham Forest in recent times is formidable. Forest has been beaten by the Red Devils in each of their last 10 games. United in those 10 games have scored 36 goals and have conceded only 3.
- Manchester United did the double over Nottingham Forest last season. Erik Ten Hag’s men beat Forest 3-0 at home and 2-0 away. The Red Devils also beat Forest last season in a two-legged semi-final in the Carabao Cup winning 5-0 on aggregate.
- Nottingham Forest last beat Manchester United 2-1 back in 1994 at Old Trafford. It is their only win in their last 12 games against the Red Devils.
- If Nottingham Forest does manage to do the unthinkable and beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday, it will be the first time since January last season that they would have won back-to-back games.
- Just like last season, Manchester United ended up scoring only one goal after their opening two games of the season.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Manchester United has a far superior head-to-head record against Forest in recent times. In the last 4 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 4 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest failing to win a single game.
Manchester United has a fantastic home record. The Red Devils have won their last 7 games in a row at the Theatre of Dreams. Erik Ten Hag’s men have not been dominating teams from the start but they do click in the right moments at home when it comes to securing the three points. Erik Ten Hag’s men are very resilient when they play at Old Trafford with the best possible example being the first game against Wolves. Manchester United was completely dominated by Wolves but still managed to find a little bit of class to pull ahead. Ten Hag’s team in its new system has not fully clicked yet and United often start the season slow.
Forest on the other hand comes into this fixture on the back of a good performance against Sheffield United. Steve Cooper’s men however last season were horrible away from home. They also failed to win their last away game against Arsenal. It could be a tough day for Nottingham Forest if Manchester United decides to turn up. Manchester United's chances of winning this game are far superior to that of Forest due to their home form.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the odd makers, Manchester United goes into this game against Nottingham Forest as odds-on favourites to win. Manchester United have been tame in front of goal this season. The Red Devils failed to find the back of the net against Tottenham Hotspur last season. Erik Ten Hag’s attackers have taken a lot of shots on goal to no avail. United registered 22 shots against Spurs last Saturday. Bruno Fernandes himself had 6 shots in the game.
We expect that Manchester United’s luck will turn around soon and the goals could come against Forest on Saturday. Nottingham Forest is bound to sit back in most spells of the game looking to hit Manchester United on the break. Therefore, we do expect Manchester United to take a lot of shots at Forest’s goal. We predict that Manchester United will register over 12 shots against Steve Cooper’s men.
In terms of scoring, Bruno Fernandes came so close to breaking the deadlock against Spurs. We expect the Manchester United captain to get attacking returns. Marcus Rashford will also be a good shout. If new signing Rasmus Hojlund does indeed start for Manchester United, he could have an instant impact.
Nottingham Forest’s biggest asset will be Taiwo Awoniyi. The striker has been in fantastic form in front of the goal. Awoniyi has scored in each of his last six appearances and could be a big worry for Manchester United's defence. Awoniyi’s pace and strength could prove to be an ace for Steve Cooper especially on the counterattack. Erik Ten Hag’s men have had trouble defending against counter attacks in recent games.
Referee Stuart Atwell has an average record of producing 3.67 cards per game. We predict a combined total of over 3.5 cards to be produced for both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Aaron Wan Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Christian Eriksen
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, D, W, L
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath
Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Mohamed Drager
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis O'Brien, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Brandon Aguilera
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ui-jo Hwang
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Joe Worrall
|
Defender
|
Scott McKenna
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Serge Aurier
|
Defender
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Oriel Mangala
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Brennan Johnson
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, L, W
Manchester vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:109
Manchester United wins:52
Nottingham Forest wins:33
Matches are drawn:24
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
The odds of Forest winning are set at 10.00. Manchester United are the hands down favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.36. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.12. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester United
We predict that Manchester United should easily dispatch Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday. There are a lot of negativities surrounding Manchester United at the moment as performances have not been up to the standard. The Red Devils in their first home game were fortunate to come away with all three points. However, in their second game against Spurs luck did not favour them as they were brushed aside, especially in the second half. Manchester United’s players look to have major fitness issues as of late.
The performance in the first half against Spurs was impressive. The Red Devils started on the front foot with a much higher level of intensity in comparison to Wolves. Ten Hag’s men eventually ran out of steam in the second half which ultimately cost them the game. United’s players will be fitter come the Forest game and that could provoke a better overall performance. The Red Devils could also be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker playing centrally will enable Marcus Rashford to play from the left which is his most suitable position.
Forest will find it difficult at Old Trafford, especially if Manchester United start off the game strongly. Steve Cooper will want his team to ride the early storm and quieten Old Trafford. United can be got at but it will be a very tough ask for Forest. We predict a 2-0 win for Manchester United.Bet Now!