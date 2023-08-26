MUFC (Manchester United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction MUFC 73 % Chance of Winning NFFC 27 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to face off against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Spurs last Saturday. Manchester United started off the game on the front foot showing much higher levels of intensity in comparison to their first game against Wolves. Marcus Rashford had a good chance to put United ahead after Antony’s pass saw the Englishman through on goal. Spurs keeper Vicario made a fine save to keep the score 0-0. Manchester United had a strong shout for a penalty after Garnacho’s shot struck Romero’s arm but nothing was given. Onana on the other side made a good save to deny Kulusevski. The best chance of the half fell to Bruno Fernandes. Luke Shaw’s perfectly waited cross was begging to be headed in but the Manchester United captain misguided his header from point blank range. Spurs came close to taking the lead just before halftime as they hit the post in 10 seconds through Porro and a deflected effort from Luke Shaw. United lacked intensity in the 2nd half and it punished them as Spurs broke through United's left-hand side through Kulusevski. The Swede’s deflected cross made its way to Sarr whose clinical shot on goal gave Spurs the lead. United had chances to level things shortly as Antony hit the post and Casemiro saw his header saved at point blank range by Vicario. Tottenham sealed the victory by doubling the lead in the 83rd minute after Ben Davies’ shot deflected off Lisandro Martinez to creep into the net. Nottingham Forest got their first win of the season at the City Ground as they beat promoted side Sheffield United 2-1. Forest got the perfect start as Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the third minute to put them ahead. Gustavo Hammer equalised for Sheffield United stunningly by unleashing a 20-yard shot that beat Matt Turner. Forest had many chances to get ahead but the Blades kept them at bay. Sheffield United was close enough to secure a point from the game until substitute Chris Wood headed in Serge Aurier’s pin-point cross to give Forest all three points.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

Manchester United has a far superior head-to-head record against Forest in recent times. In the last 4 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 4 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest failing to win a single game.

Manchester United has a fantastic home record. The Red Devils have won their last 7 games in a row at the Theatre of Dreams. Erik Ten Hag’s men have not been dominating teams from the start but they do click in the right moments at home when it comes to securing the three points. Erik Ten Hag’s men are very resilient when they play at Old Trafford with the best possible example being the first game against Wolves. Manchester United was completely dominated by Wolves but still managed to find a little bit of class to pull ahead. Ten Hag’s team in its new system has not fully clicked yet and United often start the season slow.

Forest on the other hand comes into this fixture on the back of a good performance against Sheffield United. Steve Cooper’s men however last season were horrible away from home. They also failed to win their last away game against Arsenal. It could be a tough day for Nottingham Forest if Manchester United decides to turn up. Manchester United's chances of winning this game are far superior to that of Forest due to their home form.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the odd makers, Manchester United goes into this game against Nottingham Forest as odds-on favourites to win. Manchester United have been tame in front of goal this season. The Red Devils failed to find the back of the net against Tottenham Hotspur last season. Erik Ten Hag’s attackers have taken a lot of shots on goal to no avail. United registered 22 shots against Spurs last Saturday. Bruno Fernandes himself had 6 shots in the game.

We expect that Manchester United’s luck will turn around soon and the goals could come against Forest on Saturday. Nottingham Forest is bound to sit back in most spells of the game looking to hit Manchester United on the break. Therefore, we do expect Manchester United to take a lot of shots at Forest’s goal. We predict that Manchester United will register over 12 shots against Steve Cooper’s men.

In terms of scoring, Bruno Fernandes came so close to breaking the deadlock against Spurs. We expect the Manchester United captain to get attacking returns. Marcus Rashford will also be a good shout. If new signing Rasmus Hojlund does indeed start for Manchester United, he could have an instant impact.

Nottingham Forest’s biggest asset will be Taiwo Awoniyi. The striker has been in fantastic form in front of the goal. Awoniyi has scored in each of his last six appearances and could be a big worry for Manchester United's defence. Awoniyi’s pace and strength could prove to be an ace for Steve Cooper especially on the counterattack. Erik Ten Hag’s men have had trouble defending against counter attacks in recent games.

Referee Stuart Atwell has an average record of producing 3.67 cards per game. We predict a combined total of over 3.5 cards to be produced for both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Raphael Varane Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Luke Shaw Defender Casemiro Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, D, W, L

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath

Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Mohamed Drager

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Jonjo Shelvey, Morgan Gibbs-White, Lewis O'Brien, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa, Brandon Aguilera

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Ui-jo Hwang

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Willy Boly Defender Joe Worrall Defender Scott McKenna Defender Ola Aina Defender Serge Aurier Defender Ryan Yates Midfielder Oriel Mangala Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Attacking Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, L, W

Manchester vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:109

Manchester United wins:52

Nottingham Forest wins:33

Matches are drawn:24

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

The odds of Forest winning are set at 10.00. Manchester United are the hands down favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.36. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.12. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.