MUFC (Manchester United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction MUFC 91 % Chance of Winning NFFC 9 % Bet Now! Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday at Old Trafford. Both Manchester United and Nottingham Forest go into this game on the back of defeats in their midweek games. Manchester United were beaten by Arsenal at the Emirates. United were susceptible to defending Arsenal’s corners all game, with Saliba and Timber both scoring headers. Manchester United had good chances with Dalot shooting wide, De Ligt’s header being saved by Raya, and Antony shooting straight at the keeper. Nottingham Forest were convincingly beaten in their last game against Manchester City. The Tricky Trees did not create much; however, the best chance in the game fell to Chris Wood, who found himself one-on-one with Ortega only to miss after Bernardo Silva gave the hosts an early lead. De Bruyne punished Wood and Forest for not taking their chance. The tricky trees post were not given a chance to get back in the game as Doku’s goal in the second half made it a 3-0 defeat

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

Manchester United has the better record when it comes to facing off against Nottingham Forest in their recent head-to-head games. In the last 7 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United has won 6 times; no games ended in a draw, with Nottingham Forest winning just once.

Manchester United, in their last game, defended very well, as Arsenal had nothing from open play. That ended up hampering their attacking output, with Manchester United creating little to nothing in that game. United had a few chances, but they were not enough on the day. Nottingham Forest will take note of that and will look to pack their defence as well, considering United fails to break down low blocks. We expect Nuno to play on the counterattack. Ruben Amorim is making a lot of rotation to his team, and hence we expect more of the explosive players in Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford to start on Saturday. Hence, with all things considered, we do believe that Manchester United has a better chance when it comes to winning this game on Saturday.

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest clearly favour the Red Devils in this game. Manchester United are the team, however, that has relatively started the season on an inconsistent note in comparison to Nottingham Forest, who are above them in the Premier League table. The reason why Manchester United are favourites in the eyes of the bookies is due to their good overall home record against Nottingham Forest. At Old Trafford, Manchester United have done well against the Tricky Trees, especially in the Premier League.

Manchester United's struggles in the season continue going into this game. They already have 4 defeats to their name in 14 games. Manchester United’s home form has subsequently improved post the sacking of Erik Ten Hag. Manchester United are unbeaten in none of their last 4 games with 3 wins and 1 draw. They have lost 2 games at home this season, which came against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Nottingham Forest’s record away from home has now taken a massive hit due to their last two games. Before their last game, Nottingham Forest was unbeaten in any of their first 5 games, winning 3 and drawing 2. They have lost each of their last 2 games against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. The Tricky Trees have been very poor in their last 2 games, and that is why they are the massive underdogs in this game.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up getting their fifth win at Old Trafford on Saturday. We expect Ruben Amorim’s men to score 2 or more goals in this game. We do see this game having a few goals in it. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. Manchester United have been big scorers in their last 2 games. Manchester United have scored 7 goals in their last 2 games at Old Trafford. Manchester United has a good clean sheet record; however, at home against Nottingham Forest, we do expect them to concede. Nottingham Forest themselves have not scored in any of their last 2 away games, conceding 2 goals in the process. The game last season also ended 3-2 in the favour of Manchester United; hence, we back this game to have over 2.5 goals.

We also back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United does lead the charts when it comes to keeping clean sheets, with five already to their name. However, Nottingham Forest has the attack to trouble and has been prolific goal scorers this season even though they have not scored in their last 2 games. Before that, they scored in each of their first 5 games.

Bruno Fernandes has recently seen a resurgence in form for Manchester United. Fernandes, since October, continues to impress when it comes to goal-scoring attempts and chances created. Bruno Fernandes has scored 4 goals and has registered 5 assists in 9 games. 2 of his total 5 assists came in his last home game against Everton. Hence our prediction is for Bruno Fernandes to score or assist anytime in this game.

Lisandro Martinez missed the game against Arsenal as he was booked against Everton, which led to his fifth yellow card of the season. Martinez should slot straight into the starting eleven in this game. The Argentinian has a penchant for making fouls, already averaging 1.02 fouls per game. Martinez could be up against the speed of Anthony Elanga, and that is why we do see him making at least one foul come Saturday.

Chris Wood is a very dependable asset when it comes to backing in terms of scoring a goal. He is Nottingham Forest’s favourite choice when it comes to scoring; however, his shot tally has also been very good. Wood should have scored against Manchester City in the midweek game as well. The Kiwi striker averages 1.18 shots on target this season, and based on this, we predict Wood to have 1 or more shots on target.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, D

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:112

Manchester United wins:54

Nottingham Forest wins:34

Matches are drawn:24

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.66.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.