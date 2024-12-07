MUFC (Manchester United) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction
MUFC
91%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
9%
England
Old Trafford
Nottingham Forest were convincingly beaten in their last game against Manchester City. The Tricky Trees did not create much; however, the best chance in the game fell to Chris Wood, who found himself one-on-one with Ortega only to miss after Bernardo Silva gave the hosts an early lead. De Bruyne punished Wood and Forest for not taking their chance. The tricky trees post were not given a chance to get back in the game as Doku’s goal in the second half made it a 3-0 defeat
Facts:
- Manchester United have a very good record when it comes to facing Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won 6 of their last 7 games at the Theatre of Dreams against the Tricky Trees. Manchester United have indeed lost 1 game, which came way back in 1994. Nottingham Forest won 2-1 on the day with Stan Collymore and Stuart Pearce scoring for the visitors and Eric Cantona scoring for the hosts.
- Nottingham Forest has really good memories when it came to facing them last time in the Premier League. The Tricky Trees ended up winning 2-1 on the day with Dominguez and Gibbs-White scoring. Victory for Nottingham Forest on Saturday would make it back-to-back wins for the first time since 1992.
- Manchester United have a brilliant scoring record against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Red Devils have scored in each of their last 14 games against the Tricky Trees, having a 100% scoring record. Only against Swansea City, Manchester United have a 100% scoring record in the Premier League.
- Nottingham Forest goes into this game having lost each of their last 2 away games by a scoreline of 3-0 against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal. The last time Nottingham Forest lost 3 consecutive away games by a 3-plus margin was in 1968. Incidentally, one of those 3 games in 1968 was a 3-0 loss against the Red Devils.
- Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has won each of his first 2 games in all competitions at Old Trafford. The Portuguese manager beat Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League and Everton in the Premier League. A win against Nottingham Forest would make Amorim the fifth Manchester United manager to win his first 3 games at Old Trafford in all competitions. Amorim, in his entire career as a manager, has faced consecutive defeats just once in his career, and that came in August 2022 when he was manager at Sporting.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning
Manchester United has the better record when it comes to facing off against Nottingham Forest in their recent head-to-head games. In the last 7 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United has won 6 times; no games ended in a draw, with Nottingham Forest winning just once.
Manchester United, in their last game, defended very well, as Arsenal had nothing from open play. That ended up hampering their attacking output, with Manchester United creating little to nothing in that game. United had a few chances, but they were not enough on the day. Nottingham Forest will take note of that and will look to pack their defence as well, considering United fails to break down low blocks. We expect Nuno to play on the counterattack. Ruben Amorim is making a lot of rotation to his team, and hence we expect more of the explosive players in Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford to start on Saturday. Hence, with all things considered, we do believe that Manchester United has a better chance when it comes to winning this game on Saturday.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest clearly favour the Red Devils in this game. Manchester United are the team, however, that has relatively started the season on an inconsistent note in comparison to Nottingham Forest, who are above them in the Premier League table. The reason why Manchester United are favourites in the eyes of the bookies is due to their good overall home record against Nottingham Forest. At Old Trafford, Manchester United have done well against the Tricky Trees, especially in the Premier League.
Manchester United's struggles in the season continue going into this game. They already have 4 defeats to their name in 14 games. Manchester United’s home form has subsequently improved post the sacking of Erik Ten Hag. Manchester United are unbeaten in none of their last 4 games with 3 wins and 1 draw. They have lost 2 games at home this season, which came against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
Nottingham Forest’s record away from home has now taken a massive hit due to their last two games. Before their last game, Nottingham Forest was unbeaten in any of their first 5 games, winning 3 and drawing 2. They have lost each of their last 2 games against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. The Tricky Trees have been very poor in their last 2 games, and that is why they are the massive underdogs in this game.
Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up getting their fifth win at Old Trafford on Saturday. We expect Ruben Amorim’s men to score 2 or more goals in this game. We do see this game having a few goals in it. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. Manchester United have been big scorers in their last 2 games. Manchester United have scored 7 goals in their last 2 games at Old Trafford. Manchester United has a good clean sheet record; however, at home against Nottingham Forest, we do expect them to concede. Nottingham Forest themselves have not scored in any of their last 2 away games, conceding 2 goals in the process. The game last season also ended 3-2 in the favour of Manchester United; hence, we back this game to have over 2.5 goals.
We also back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United does lead the charts when it comes to keeping clean sheets, with five already to their name. However, Nottingham Forest has the attack to trouble and has been prolific goal scorers this season even though they have not scored in their last 2 games. Before that, they scored in each of their first 5 games.
Bruno Fernandes has recently seen a resurgence in form for Manchester United. Fernandes, since October, continues to impress when it comes to goal-scoring attempts and chances created. Bruno Fernandes has scored 4 goals and has registered 5 assists in 9 games. 2 of his total 5 assists came in his last home game against Everton. Hence our prediction is for Bruno Fernandes to score or assist anytime in this game.
Lisandro Martinez missed the game against Arsenal as he was booked against Everton, which led to his fifth yellow card of the season. Martinez should slot straight into the starting eleven in this game. The Argentinian has a penchant for making fouls, already averaging 1.02 fouls per game. Martinez could be up against the speed of Anthony Elanga, and that is why we do see him making at least one foul come Saturday.
Chris Wood is a very dependable asset when it comes to backing in terms of scoring a goal. He is Nottingham Forest’s favourite choice when it comes to scoring; however, his shot tally has also been very good. Wood should have scored against Manchester City in the midweek game as well. The Kiwi striker averages 1.18 shots on target this season, and based on this, we predict Wood to have 1 or more shots on target.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Nottingham Forest.
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Matthijs De Ligt
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Noussair Mazraoui
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Manuel Ugarte
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Joshua Zirkzee
|
Attacker
|
Amad Diallo
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, W, D
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno
Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matz Sels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Elliot Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Wood
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, W
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head
Matches Played:112
Manchester United wins:54
Nottingham Forest wins:34
Matches are drawn:24
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.66.
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.15.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.15.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Parimatch