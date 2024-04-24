MUFC (Manchester United) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction MUFC 87 % Chance of Winning SHU 13 % Bet Now! Manchester United are set to host Sheffield United at the Theatre of Dreams on Thursday in the Premier League. Manchester came into this game on the back of some poor performances in the Premier League recently. Their last win came 4 games back having drawn 3 and lost 1 of those 4. United did not make easy work for themselves in the FA Cup as well. They blew a 3-goal lead against Coventry City. Early goals from McTominay. Maguire and Bruno Fernandes were wiped off as the game was decided in penalties. United did end up winning with Onana the eventual saviour however it still left a sour taste in the mouth of United fans. Ten Hag is walking on thin ice as the teams behind them are closing in as United cannot afford to drop any more points. They last played in the Premier League 2 weeks back when they faced Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. United had to come from behind on two instances with Bruno Fernandes scoring a goal in both halves of the game. United needs to start going on a winning run if they want to qualify for the Europa League next season. Sheffield United on the other hand all but sealed their fate when it comes to playing in the Championship next season. The Blades faced off against Burnley in a 6-pointer at Bramall Lane last week. They were however trounced by Burnley on the day. The Blades were horrible in finishing off their chances as McBurnie missed two big chances as Muric denied him. Burnley then scored 2 quick goals before halftime to add more salt to Sheffield United’s wounds. Hamer did pull one back 7 minutes after halftime to make the tie more interesting however they could not hold on as they once again surrendered another goal giving Burnley a 2 goal cushion once again. Kompany’s team added the fourth in the 71st minute to kill off the tie and put Sheffield United’s one foot into relegation.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

Manchester United have got the better of Sheffield United on most occasions in recent memory. The Red Devils have a one-sided record going into this game. In the last 6 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 4 times, and 1 game ended in a draw with Sheffield United also winning just once.

Manchester United have had a big problem when it comes to retaining leads. In each of their last 5 games in all competitions, they were leading at crucial stages of the game. Stupid decision-making has cost them points in all of those games with either last-minute penalties or equalisers on winners. United will need to work on their discipline going into this game. Conceding a goal makes them prone to downing tools which eventually lead to capitulation.

Seeing what Coventry City did to Manchester United in the FA Cup should give them a little hope in this game. However here they will be playing at Old Trafford which is still one of the most daunting stadiums to play at, especially for the likes of Sheffield United. Teams recently have come to Manchester and won but with Sheffield, it will be difficult. At the moment with everything considered, we still believe Manchester United have the better chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per most of the betting websites and the bookies, Manchester United goes into this game against Sheffield United as massive odds-on favourites to claim victory at Old Trafford. Manchester United are big favourites because they have better recent form and results in comparison to Sheffield United who are doomed for relegation.

Manchester United have not won any of their last 4 games in the Premier League. At home, Manchester United’s form this season has been a little above average as per their standards winning 53% of their games. Manchester United in recent games have significantly improved their scoring record. The Red Devils have scored 1.53 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.66 at the Theatre of Dreams. Sheffield United’s away form is perhaps one of the worst not only in the Premier League but also in the top leagues of Europe this season. The Blades have won just 6% of their games away from Bramall Lane.

Their goalscoring record is just as bad as they average under a goal with 0.81 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers we sense the following outcomes. We do believe Manchester United should easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have had a good record in terms of scoring goals recently and with Sheffield United’s defence that is a good possibility.

Sheffield United have conceded an average of 2.31 goals on their travels this season. Manchester United on the other hand have had defensive issues of their own. They have conceded 1.47 goals on average at home this season and we back Sheffield United to score at Old Trafford. The Blades have failed to score in 44% of their away games this season but considering how the Red Devils are defending we back them to get a goal.

In terms of half-time form, Manchester United has the better form in comparison to Sheffield United in both halves of the game. The Red Devils have won 20% of their 1st halves and Sheffield United with 13% on their travels. Hence, we have to back the home team Manchester United to go into halftime with the lead. United also win 53% of their second halves at home in comparison to Sheffield United with 6%. Hence, the Red Devils to win both halves is our call in this game. We expect Manchester United to start strong and score first in this game. The Red Devils have scored first in 15 of their 32 games with a 47% record this season. Sheffield United do not look good here as well with them scoring first in just 8 of their 33 games. Therefore, we back Ten Hag’s men to score first

In terms of scoring for Manchester United we back Bruno Fernandes to continue his good scoring form against Sheffield United on Thursday. Fernandes has hit form at peak time scoring 5 goals in his last 5 games. He has scored a goal in each of his last 3 games.

The favourite to score for Sheffield United in this game and our pick is Gustavo Hamer. The midfielder has been a shining light in Sheffield United’s disastrous scoring 4 goals and assisting 5. He has the highest goal involvements this season for Sheffield United and a goal or an assist on Thursday will make him only the third player in Sheffield United’s history to score 5 plus goals and assists each.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Sheffield United

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Willy Kambwala Defender Harry Maguire Defender Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Casemiro Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, W

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, D

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:98

Manchester United wins:47

Sheffield United wins:35

Matches are drawn:16

Manchester United vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.33.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.