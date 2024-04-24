MUFC (Manchester United) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction
MUFC
87%
Chance of Winning
SHU
13%
England
Old Trafford
Sheffield United on the other hand all but sealed their fate when it comes to playing in the Championship next season. The Blades faced off against Burnley in a 6-pointer at Bramall Lane last week. They were however trounced by Burnley on the day. The Blades were horrible in finishing off their chances as McBurnie missed two big chances as Muric denied him. Burnley then scored 2 quick goals before halftime to add more salt to Sheffield United’s wounds. Hamer did pull one back 7 minutes after halftime to make the tie more interesting however they could not hold on as they once again surrendered another goal giving Burnley a 2 goal cushion once again. Kompany’s team added the fourth in the 71st minute to kill off the tie and put Sheffield United’s one foot into relegation.
Facts:
- Manchester United go into this game with a good record against Sheffield United. The Red Devils have won 8 of their last 10 games against the Blades. Manchester United last lost to Sheffield United at Old Trafford in 2021 where they were beaten 2-1.
- Sheffield United’s historic win at Old Trafford in 2021 ended a streak of 7 straight defeats at Old Trafford. That was also the last time they played Manchester United at Old Trafford. A victory on Thursday would see them register back-to-back away wins with them last achieving that feat way back in 1973.
- Manchester United have not had a good record when they have played a midweek game in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils have scored 12 and conceded 10 goals which averages to 5.5 goals a game. No other team has a bigger goal average than Manchester United in their midweek games .
Manchester United vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning
Manchester United have got the better of Sheffield United on most occasions in recent memory. The Red Devils have a one-sided record going into this game. In the last 6 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 4 times, and 1 game ended in a draw with Sheffield United also winning just once.
Manchester United have had a big problem when it comes to retaining leads. In each of their last 5 games in all competitions, they were leading at crucial stages of the game. Stupid decision-making has cost them points in all of those games with either last-minute penalties or equalisers on winners. United will need to work on their discipline going into this game. Conceding a goal makes them prone to downing tools which eventually lead to capitulation.
Seeing what Coventry City did to Manchester United in the FA Cup should give them a little hope in this game. However here they will be playing at Old Trafford which is still one of the most daunting stadiums to play at, especially for the likes of Sheffield United. Teams recently have come to Manchester and won but with Sheffield, it will be difficult. At the moment with everything considered, we still believe Manchester United have the better chance of winning.
Manchester United vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per most of the betting websites and the bookies, Manchester United goes into this game against Sheffield United as massive odds-on favourites to claim victory at Old Trafford. Manchester United are big favourites because they have better recent form and results in comparison to Sheffield United who are doomed for relegation.
Manchester United have not won any of their last 4 games in the Premier League. At home, Manchester United’s form this season has been a little above average as per their standards winning 53% of their games. Manchester United in recent games have significantly improved their scoring record. The Red Devils have scored 1.53 goals on average this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.66 at the Theatre of Dreams. Sheffield United’s away form is perhaps one of the worst not only in the Premier League but also in the top leagues of Europe this season. The Blades have won just 6% of their games away from Bramall Lane.
Their goalscoring record is just as bad as they average under a goal with 0.81 goals on their travels. Based on the above numbers we sense the following outcomes. We do believe Manchester United should easily score 2 or more goals in this game. Manchester United have had a good record in terms of scoring goals recently and with Sheffield United’s defence that is a good possibility.
Sheffield United have conceded an average of 2.31 goals on their travels this season. Manchester United on the other hand have had defensive issues of their own. They have conceded 1.47 goals on average at home this season and we back Sheffield United to score at Old Trafford. The Blades have failed to score in 44% of their away games this season but considering how the Red Devils are defending we back them to get a goal.
In terms of half-time form, Manchester United has the better form in comparison to Sheffield United in both halves of the game. The Red Devils have won 20% of their 1st halves and Sheffield United with 13% on their travels. Hence, we have to back the home team Manchester United to go into halftime with the lead. United also win 53% of their second halves at home in comparison to Sheffield United with 6%. Hence, the Red Devils to win both halves is our call in this game. We expect Manchester United to start strong and score first in this game. The Red Devils have scored first in 15 of their 32 games with a 47% record this season. Sheffield United do not look good here as well with them scoring first in just 8 of their 33 games. Therefore, we back Ten Hag’s men to score first
In terms of scoring for Manchester United we back Bruno Fernandes to continue his good scoring form against Sheffield United on Thursday. Fernandes has hit form at peak time scoring 5 goals in his last 5 games. He has scored a goal in each of his last 3 games.
The favourite to score for Sheffield United in this game and our pick is Gustavo Hamer. The midfielder has been a shining light in Sheffield United’s disastrous scoring 4 goals and assisting 5. He has the highest goal involvements this season for Sheffield United and a goal or an assist on Thursday will make him only the third player in Sheffield United’s history to score 5 plus goals and assists each.
Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Sheffield United
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Willy Kambwala
|
Defender
|
Harry Maguire
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan Bisakka
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, W
Sheffield United Player List
Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst
Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu
Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies
Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz
Sheffield United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Wes Foderingham
|
Goalkeeper
|
Anel Ahmedhodzic
|
Defender
|
Chris Basham
|
Defender
|
Auston Trusty
|
Defender
|
Jayden Bogle
|
Defender
|
Luke Thomas
|
Defender
|
Oliver Norwood
|
Midfielder
|
Vinicius De Souza
|
Midfielder
|
Gustavo Hamer
|
Attacker
|
Ben Brereton Diaz
|
Attacker
|
Cameron Archer
|
Attacker
Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, L, D
Manchester United vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:98
Manchester United wins:47
Sheffield United wins:35
Matches are drawn:16
Manchester United vs Sheffield United Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.33.
Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 8.30.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
Sheffield United meanwhile are going to get relegated. Mathematically it isn’t done yet but it looks like an eventuality. Both teams are vulnerable going into this game. But Manchester United go into this with better personnel. This game in no way will be one-sided. We expect Sheffield United to make it quite difficult for the home team. However, we back Manchester United to edge it out on quality and win 2-1 at Old Trafford.
Parimatch