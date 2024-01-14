MUFC (Manchester United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction MUFC 55 % Chance of Winning TOT 45 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Manchester United will want to jump higher in the table as they currently sit in 8thspot with 31 points from 20 games. Tottenham Hotspur sit in 5th place, 8 points ahead of Manchester United with 39 points. Manchester United in their last Premier League game travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Both teams did not do much in the first half to trouble each other as they went into halftime with the scores being 0-0. Nottingham Forest drew 1st blood as Montiel found Dominguez who beat Onana quite convincingly. United’s positioning on the cutback was very poor. Turner made a big blunder to hand United back into the game as Garnacho intercepted the goalkeeper’s pass to then square it to Rashford who scored. Forest scored the same goal this time Elanga squared the ball out to Gibbs-White to score. 2 shots on target and 2 goals for Forest left Manchester United with their 9th defeat of the season. In the FA Cup, Manchester United travelled to Wigan Athletic. The Red Devils completely dominated the League 1 side winning 2-0 in the end with goals from Dalot and Bruno Fernandes. Tottenham Hotspur welcomed Bournemouth to their home stadium in their last game in the Premier League. Pape Matar Sarr gave them the perfect start as he opened the scoring in the 9th minute. Bournemouth did pile on the pressure with the better chances. Spurs however capitalised on their missed chances as Son doubled their lead in the 71st minute. 9 minutes later Richarlison killed the game with a goal of his own. Alex Scott got a consolation for Bournemouth but it was not enough as Spurs added another victory to their hat. In the FA Cup, Spurs were drawn to Burnley. The Clarets did very well to hold Spurs in most spells of the game. It took a stunning effort from Pedro in the 78th minute to secure the win for Spurs. It was a good result considering this was the 1st game for Spurs where they missed the likes of Son and Co.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have met each other a ton of times and have produced some memorable moments but in terms of results, they swing highly in the favour of Manchester United. In the last 36 meetings between these two teams, the Red Devils have won 20 times, 8 games ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning on just 3 occasions.

For any opposition, this would be the best time to play Tottenham Hotspur as they will be missing many key players for at least another month. One of the major disadvantages that Spurs could have going into this game is their style of play. Spurs love to play a high line and an attacking brand of football which easily suits Manchester United on the break.

Aston Villa played in the same mould that Spurs are expected to play in and Manchester United breezed past them. Manchester United have blistering pace upfront in Garnacho, Hojlund and Rashford who could cause Spurs problems.

We do not see Tottenham Hotspur changing their tactics. We do expect them to play fire with fire and attack Manchester United. However, in this game, it's hard to see how they get the better of Manchester United. With everything considered, Manchester United go into this game with a higher chance of winning.

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Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United have the better odds of beating Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. In terms of form, Spurs are a much better outfit but injuries and international commitments have left their squad very short.

Spurs go into this game on the back of a very convincing win in their last Premier League game. Manchester United meanwhile lost to Forest in their last Premier League game. Manchester United generally tend to get the better of Spurs most times when they play at Old Trafford so that may also have to do with the formers’ odds being better.

In terms of goals, Manchester United have started to score some goals. They went 4 games without a goal but since then have scored 6 goals in their last 3 games in all competitions.

Against Nottingham Forest who kept a low block, United struggled to create chances and get behind hence couldn’t score more. Spurs’ highline will give Manchester United opportunities to score hence we believe that there will be goals in this game.

Aston Villa came into this on the back of a disappointing draw at home to Sheffield United. Tottenham Hotspur averages 2.20 goals whilst they play on the road hence, we predict that they will also have a good chance of scoring against Manchester United.

Defensively Manchester United are also not the best at home conceding 1.6 goals on an average. Spurs meanwhile have conceded 1.6 goals on the road this season as well. Both defences are bound to present each other chances to score.

Hence with all this considered, we do expect both Manchester United and Tottenham to score in this game. Manchester United to win this game by 2 or more goals is our pick in this game. We also believe that they will not be a clean sheet in this game.

We could see this game being quite a physical encounter. We expect this game to have a ton of yellow cards. Referee John Brooks has averaged 3.88 cards per game. We expect both teams combined to produce 4 or more yellow cards in this game. Spurs have scored 1st in 16 of their 20 games this season.

Manchester United meanwhile have only scored 1st in 8 of their 20 games. We however believe that Manchester United will be the team to open the scoring in this game due to the home crowd and Spurs’ weak team.

In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we do pick Marcus Rashford to score in this game. The Englishman has been in poor form this season but was on target for Manchester United in their last loss to Nottingham Forest. Rashford could thrive in open spaces that Spurs tend to leave due to their high line. We expect Rashford to cause Porro problems on the right.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we back Richarlison to be the favourite to score. The absence of Son upfront will put more emphasis on Richarlison to be the main man now. The Brazilian striker could also be on penalties which is a bonus to his scoring chances.

Richarlison goes into this game on the back of some good form as he has scored 5 goals in his last 5 games in the Premier League. Manchester United's leaky defence could present the Brazilian with a few opportunities come Sunday.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Jonny Evans Defender Raphael Varane Defender Luke Shaw Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Marcus Rashford Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Alejandro Garnacho Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, L, D, L

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Destiny Udogie, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Timo Werner Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, W, W, W

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:200

Manchester United wins:96

Tottenham Hotspur wins:54

Matches are drawn:50

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.14.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.10.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.