MUFC (Manchester United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction MUFC 55 % Chance of Winning TOT 45 % Bet Now! Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final game on Sunday at Old Trafford. Both teams have struggled to light the Premier League ablaze as they find themselves 10th and 11th on the table. Manchester United only had themselves to blame in their last game against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils played some beautiful football but could not break the deadlock. Garnacho and Bruno Fernades hit the crossbar twice in one phase of play. Henderson in goal made a great save to deny De Ligt from a corner and also from another attempt from Garnacho, who was one on one. United could not find the breakthrough as the game ended 0-0. Tottenham Hotspur faced off against Brentford at their home stadium last week. Brentford once again started in a flash as they scored within 24 seconds through Bryan Mbeumo. Solanke was there to tap in a failed save from Flekken to equalise in the 8th minute and score his first goal for Spurs. Spurs finally took the lead through Brennan Johnson, who finished well with his weaker foot. Brentford had a lot of chances on the break, and Vicario, who should have been sent off for handling the ball outside the box, kept Spurs in the game. Maddison finally got the goal he deserved in the 85th minute, putting a dagger into Brentford’s hopes of coming back.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Manchester United easily have the better record when it comes to playing Tottenham Hotspur in the recent head-to-head games. In the last 37 meetings between these two teams, Manchester United have won 20 times; 9 games ended in a draw, with Tottenham Hotspur winning 8 times.

The fundamental issue with United is the lack of goals from their frontmen. United failed to score at crucial intervals, leading to pressure towards the end. They should have easily beaten Crystal Palace and FC Twente in their last 2 games. Erik Ten Hag will need to get his team to finish better, as Spurs will surely present opportunities.

Postecoglou’s football DNA is to play high octane, not worrying about how many goals they concede. The aim will always be to outscore teams. Hence with that motto, Spurs do end up giving a lot of chances away. Manchester United enjoy playing against teams that sit back and control games. Postecoglou might need to do some tinkering in his play style; otherwise, it could just be another defeat for them on the road.

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Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, the odds between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur ever so slightly favour the home team in this game. Both teams have relatively started the season on an inconsistent note, as there is nothing much to separate the two teams as they are both level on points. The reason why Manchester United are slight odds favourites is due to their overall record against Tottenham Hotspur. At Old Trafford United play well against Spurs, and that is what the oddsmakers have taken into consideration.

Manchester United went into this game having been very inconsistent. The problem of not taking their chances is now at the forefront. In both of their last 2 games, they should have won, but they ended up drawing as they were wasteful in front of goal. Manchester United have averaged 0.5 goals from an average expected goals ratio of 1.43 goals at Old Trafford. Tottenham Hotspur are a team that are struggling, especially away from home. They have no wins in any of their 2 away games this season. Spurs are also a team that is pretty wasteful attacking wise. They average 1 goal away from home from an average expected goals tally of 1.92.

Based on everything, here are our betting tips and predictions for this game. We believe that Manchester United will end up winning this game at Old Trafford. We expect Manchester United to win this game by a 1 goal margin. We do see this game being a very high-scoring one. Our prediction is for this game to have 2.5 or more goals. In this exact fixture last year, 4 goals were scored. Both teams rely on their attacks more than on their defences, hence our call for seeing more goals.

Manchester United have kept a total of 3 clean sheets this year. Still, we back both teams to score in this game. Manchester United showed big signs of conceding against Twente midweek in Europe, as did Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs kept a clean sheet in that game but conceded an expected goals rate of 2.01, which an attack like Manchester United will surely exploit. Manchester United have a lapse in concentration in them, and the nature of this game will be expected to be high octane, which is bound to get both teams good chances.

Bruno Fernandes is someone who has had a very frustrating start to the season. His performance against Twente was arguably his worst in a Manchester United shirt. The Portuguese midfielder will surely be expected to start as he is the captain, and he will want to prove a point as he was susceptible to a lot of abuse on social media. Bruno Fernandes this season has a total of 17 shots in 5 games in the Premier League. We expect that trend to continue even further. Our call in this game is for Bruno Fernandes to have 3 or more shots against Tottenham Hotspur.

This game is highly likely to be an end-to-end game, as both teams like to play on the transitional. We do expect a lot of gaps in midfield and one team looking to stretch the other, leaving isolated spaces. Kobbie Mainoo has already committed 9 fouls in 5 games so far in the Premier League. Spurs are likely to start Maddison and Kulusevski in midfield, who have nimble feet. Hence, we do expect Mainoo to commit 1 or more fouls in this game.

In terms of scoring, we will back Bruno Fernandes to get his first goal of the season. The Portugal midfielder has heavily underperformed and should have at least had more than 1 goal to his name this season. As mentioned above, Bruno has taken 17 shots in 5 games, and in those shots, he has registered an expected goal ratio of 1.9. Bruno does take on advanced roles, and it is just a matter of time before he gets on the scoresheet, and it is highly likely it could be on Sunday.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Noussair Mazraoui, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Matthijs De Ligt

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Toby Collyer

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Diogo Dalot Defender Matthijs De Ligt Defender Lisandro Martinez Defender Noussair Mazraoui Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Manuel Ugarte Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Joshua Zirkzee Attacker Amad Diallo Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, L

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, L

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:201

Manchester United wins:96

Tottenham Hotspur wins:54

Matches are drawn:51

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.33.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.82.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.