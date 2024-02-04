MUFC (Manchester United) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction
MUFC
81%
Chance of Winning
WHU
19%
England
Old Trafford
Manchester United in their last Premier League game visited the Molineux Stadium as they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils got off to a fantastic start as Marcus Rashford put them in the lead with a brilliant strike from a Rashford layoff. United looked crisp in their build-up and soon doubled their lead in the 22nd minute as Luke Shaw on the overlap put a cross which Rasmus Hojlund ended up getting a toe to beat Sa in goal. The Red Devils had several chances to kill the game off in the 1st half but went into the break with a 2-goal cushion. Hojlund early in the 2nd half once again missed a point-blank shot to triple United's lead. Wolves got a way back into the game through a penalty that the referee awarded after a small touch from Casemiro on Neto. Sarabia scored from the spot.
McTominay came on from the bench and scored from his 1st touch as he guided Bruno Fernandes’ cross into the back of the net to once again double United's lead. Wolves once again came back into the game as Kilman finished from close range to beat Onana. With 9 minutes added on, Wolves found themselves on the break after a cheap giveaway from Antony. Wolves had more players on the counter stretching United's defence with Pedro Neto taking advantage to cut in on his left and shoot to beat Onana and make it 3-3 in the 5th minute of added time. The drama was not over as Mainoo nutmegged Kilman on the run from the left cut in onto his right and guided a neat finessed curling effort to beat Sa and give Manchester United the win right at the death.
West Ham United however did not have that much of an eventful game as their Sunday rivals. The Hammers welcomed Bournemouth to the London Stadium. David Moyes’ team got off to a horrible start after Kalvin Phillips made a mess of a lethargic pass from Zouma in a dangerous area to which Solanke pounced and guided it straight past Areola in goal. West Ham looked flat and out of ideas as Senesi should have easily doubled their lead but his effort went over the bar for Bournemouth.
Semenyo missed another chance to put West Ham under pressure with his effort being hit straight at the keeper. West Ham got a penalty out of nothing as Kelly clipped Kudus in the box which was initially missed by the referee. VAR called the referee to the screen after which the decision was changed. James Ward-Prowse was ever reliable from the spot to make it 1-1. Both teams lost that effort and did not do anything much to take the lead. The game ended one apiece on the night.
Facts:
- Manchester United have a fantastic home record against West Ham as they have failed to lose any of their last 15 Premier League games at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have won 12 and drawn 3 of those games with each of the last 3 games ending 1-0 in their favour.
- West Ham United have already beaten Manchester United earlier this season at the London Stadium. The Hammers have a chance to get their first league double over Manchester United since 2006/07 if they win at Old Trafford on Sunday.
- Teams from London travelling to Manchester United do not tend to do well. Crystal Palace this season are the only London team to win at Old Trafford in the last 19 games played there. Other London clubs have accumulated 15 losses and 3 draws in the 19 games.
Manchester United vs West Ham United Chance of Winning
Manchester United and West Ham United are fixtures that in most cases are very cagey encounters with not many goals. The results however highly swing in the favour of Manchester United. In the last 40 meetings between these two teams, the Red Devils have won 24 times, 8 games ended in a draw with the Hammers winning just 8 times.
Manchester United should go into this game with a lot of confidence considering how good they were in the first 60 minutes of the game against Wolves. United looked like the team of last year with some good patterns of play and transitions. The Red Devils still however need to work on their defence and not buckle under pressure. United have the knack of conceding cheap goals. Erik Ten Hag’s side also needs to kill off games better. United in their recent games have failed to put their chances to bed.
West Ham will come into this with a clear game plan. It will be the one to sit back, defend deep and frustrate Manchester United on the counter. It worked in the reverse fixture however it will be a difficult job to pull it off over here. Manchester United go into this game with a higher chance of winning at Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookmakers, Manchester United go into this game as clear odds-on favourites to win this tie against West Ham United. Manchester United have such a big odds gap due to their past dominance of this fixture at Old Trafford.
Manchester United have not had the best of seasons in general when it comes to scoring this season. They have however upped the ante. Manchester United have scored 1.36 goals on average this season at Old Trafford. West Ham United's away average is more than Manchester United with 1.64 goals a game. We however see Manchester United scoring 2 or more goals in this game. United have rekindled their spark in attack and have already scored 6 goals in their last 2 Premier League games.
They have 10 goals in their last 3 games in all competitions. West Ham conceded 2 goals on average away from home so United scoring more than once in this game should be a no-brainer. We however do also expect them to concede. They have only kept a clean sheet in 18% of their home games this season. West Ham however have scored in 81% of their away games this season. Hence, we back the Hammers to get at least a goal in this game.
In terms of half-time form, United have been very poor at Old Trafford this season. They have won their 1st halves in just 9% of the games in comparison to West Ham who have won 36% of their first 45 away. We do expect Manchester United to go into the break with the lead which will gain high returns. Even though they average less in terms of scoring the opening goal in comparison to West Ham, we also back Manchester United to score the first goal in this game.
In terms of scoring for Manchester United, we back Rasmus Hojlund to score in his third consecutive game. The Danish striker has found his goal-scoring mojo and is looking like a big threat. His pace and pressing abilities could cause West Ham United problems at the back.
For West Ham United we have to back Jarrod Bowen to go in as the favourite to score. His record on the road this season has been very good, scoring in 7 away games.
Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat West Ham United
Manchester United Player List
Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir
Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans
Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat
Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund
Manchester United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Andre Onana
|
Goalkeeper
|
Diogo Dalot
|
Defender
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Kobee Mainoo
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Rasmus Hojlund
|
Attacker
|
Alejandro Garnacho
|
Attacker
Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, L, W, L
West Ham United Player List
Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang
Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri
Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips
Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma
West Ham United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Alphonse Areola
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vladimir Coufal
|
Defender
|
Nayef Aguerd
|
Defender
|
Kurt Zouma
|
Defender
|
Emerson Palmeri
|
Defender
|
Edson Alvarez
|
Midfielder
|
James Ward-Prowse
|
Midfielder
|
Kalvin Phillips
|
Midfielder
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
Attacker
|
Tomas Soucek
|
Midfielder
|
Jarrod Bowen
|
Attacker
West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, W
Manchester United vs West Ham United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:153
Manchester United wins:73
Tottenham Hotspur wins:48
Matches are drawn:32
Manchester United vs West Ham United Betting Odds
Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.65.
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.10.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Manchester United
With West Ham’s last two performances taken into consideration, they looked out of sorts. David Moyes’ team looked flat and lethargic with only Kudus and Bowen showing some attacking intent. United will go into this fixture extra keen to exert some revenge on the December loss at the London Stadium. Based on the form and personnel we do expect Manchester United to get the job done come Sunday. We go with a 3-1 Manchester United win.
Parimatch