Manchester United are all set to host West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Manchester United have jumped higher in the table with their last result as they now sit in the 7th spot with 35 points from 22 games. West Ham United are just a point ahead of Manchester United in 6th spot. A win for United would take them ahead of West Ham and a win for the Hammers would see them close the gap to the top 4 and see United go back to 9th place based on the other results.

Manchester United in their last Premier League game visited the Molineux Stadium as they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils got off to a fantastic start as Marcus Rashford put them in the lead with a brilliant strike from a Rashford layoff. United looked crisp in their build-up and soon doubled their lead in the 22nd minute as Luke Shaw on the overlap put a cross which Rasmus Hojlund ended up getting a toe to beat Sa in goal. The Red Devils had several chances to kill the game off in the 1st half but went into the break with a 2-goal cushion. Hojlund early in the 2nd half once again missed a point-blank shot to triple United's lead. Wolves got a way back into the game through a penalty that the referee awarded after a small touch from Casemiro on Neto. Sarabia scored from the spot.

McTominay came on from the bench and scored from his 1st touch as he guided Bruno Fernandes’ cross into the back of the net to once again double United's lead. Wolves once again came back into the game as Kilman finished from close range to beat Onana. With 9 minutes added on, Wolves found themselves on the break after a cheap giveaway from Antony. Wolves had more players on the counter stretching United's defence with Pedro Neto taking advantage to cut in on his left and shoot to beat Onana and make it 3-3 in the 5th minute of added time. The drama was not over as Mainoo nutmegged Kilman on the run from the left cut in onto his right and guided a neat finessed curling effort to beat Sa and give Manchester United the win right at the death.

West Ham United however did not have that much of an eventful game as their Sunday rivals. The Hammers welcomed Bournemouth to the London Stadium. David Moyes’ team got off to a horrible start after Kalvin Phillips made a mess of a lethargic pass from Zouma in a dangerous area to which Solanke pounced and guided it straight past Areola in goal. West Ham looked flat and out of ideas as Senesi should have easily doubled their lead but his effort went over the bar for Bournemouth.

Semenyo missed another chance to put West Ham under pressure with his effort being hit straight at the keeper. West Ham got a penalty out of nothing as Kelly clipped Kudus in the box which was initially missed by the referee. VAR called the referee to the screen after which the decision was changed. James Ward-Prowse was ever reliable from the spot to make it 1-1. Both teams lost that effort and did not do anything much to take the lead. The game ended one apiece on the night.