MUFC (Manchester United) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction MUFC 57 % Chance of Winning WWFC 43 % Bet Now! Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to draw battle lines at Old Trafford on Saturday with the Red Devils looking to get nearer to that 72-point mark in the table. Manchester United currently sit in the 4th spot in the Premier League table with 63 points having played 34 games. Liverpool is only a point behind Manchester United having played a game fewer. Wolves on the other hand sit in 13th place with 40 points from 35 games. Manchester United's qualification for the top 4 at one stage looked like a formality after the Red Devils needed just 3 wins from their last 6 games. However, Manchester United have looked to have lost form at the worst possible time. The Red Devils who had quite an even game with Brighton were able to keep the Seagulls quiet for the entire game but a bizarre hand-ball by Luke Shaw in added time handed Brighton a penalty which Mac Allister converted to hand United their 7th away defeat to a top 10 Premier League side. Two days later Manchester United visited relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium. The Red Devils got off to the worst possible short after goalkeeper David De Gea made a massive error to deflect Said Benrahma’s tame effort into his goal. Manchester United looked out of ideas and couldnâ€™t break West Ham’s low block. Manchester United's new equation is still to win 3 games but now out of the remaining 4. The only positive aspect for the Red Devils will be that 3 out of their 4 remaining games are at home. Manchester United have to win this game to lift some of the pressure with Liverpool sniffing behind. Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand have secured themselves from relegation after reaching the 40-point mark with their shock win over Aston Villa last Saturday. Toti Gomes scored the only goal of the game after his header secured the three points over Villa. Unai Emery’s men had the better chances of the game. Villa also had more of the ball and shots but Julian Lopetegui’s men stood strong in denying Aston Villa’s efforts. Wolves however on the road have had a disastrous campaign. Wolves’ last win away came at Southampton, 3 months ago. Wolves have secured their spot in next season’s Premier League however their away form will have to be worked on by Julian Lopetegui.

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Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

Manchester United Player List

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Manchester vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Last season Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 away at the Molineux, however, the Red Devils lost by the same scoreline to Wolves at Old Trafford.

In the Premier League, Manchester United have 3 successive home wins and have not lost in any of their last 26 home matches in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are winless in their last 6 away matches.

No other team has received more red cards in the Premier League than Wolverhampton Wanderers this season with 6.

Manchester United have scored in 14 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers haven't scored in 7 of their 17 away matches in the Premier League this season.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score as Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 away.

Marcus Rashford is also Manchester United's top scorer in the Premier League with 16 goals.

Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves are the top scorers for Wolves with 6 goals each.

In the last 4 games between Manchester United and Wolves, the team playing away has won with the Red Devils winning thrice.

The last nine games between Manchester United and Wolves in all competitions have produced only 10 goals.

Wolves this season have lost 10 out of the 11 fixtures they have played against the top 4 sides. They have also won just 2 of their last 21 Premier League games.

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five home games.

Manchester United have just scored 5 goals in their last 5 games.

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

Manchester United has dominated Wolves in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 20 games between these two sides, Manchester United has won 12 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 4 times. Manchester United have won 5 out of the last 7 Premier League fixtures against Wolves.

Manchester United have been brilliant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 75% at Old Trafford collecting 2.44 points a game. Manchester United have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home. Brighton remains the only team to defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford this season in what was the first game of the season. United won 12 games, drew 3 and lost only 1 game at home this season.

On the flip side, Wolves are atrocious away from home. Wolves have just won 2, drawn 5 and lost 10 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 12% and collect 0.65 points away from home. Wolves have 4 defeats in their last 5 away games.

Any result other than a Manchester United win would be a massive shock. Most of the players and managers argue that there are no easy games in the Premier League, however in this case Manchester United couldn’t hope to play an opponent with a worse away record than Wolves in the Premier League.

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Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester United goes into this game as odds-on favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Manchester United tend to score only 1.75 goals on average at home this season. Manchester United have found it difficult to score many goals of late. The Red Devils have failed to score in their last two games. United however mostly manage to score goals when they play at home. United have not scored goals at home only on two occasions this season. Therefore, we back Manchester United to score under 2.5 goals against Wolves on Saturday. Marcus Rashford will once again be the odds-on favourite to score for Manchester United. The English striker also netted against Wolves in the reverse tie at the Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded 1.82 goals on an average away this season. Wolves have a shocking record in which they have conceded at least a goal in every away game that they have played in the Premier League this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers’ chances of getting a clean sheet at Old Trafford are very slim hence severely backing Wolves to concede could gain returns.

Wolves also average only 0.71 goals away per game this season. We do not fancy Wolves to score. Hence backing Wolves to score 1 goal or under can gain returns.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Jack Butland

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Brandon Williams, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Marcel Sabitzer, Donny Van De Beek

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role David De Gea Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bisakka Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Diogo Dalot Defender Casemiro Midfielder Fred Midfielder Christian Eriksen Midfielder Antony Attacker Anthony Martial Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): L, L, W, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nathan Collins, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Dexter Lembikisa

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Pablo Sarabia, Diego Costa, Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Toti Gomes Defender Matheus Nunes Midfielder Ruben Neves Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Matheus Cunha Attacker Diego Costa Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Manchester vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:110

Manchester United wins:53

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:37

Matches are drawn:20

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

The odds of Wolves winning are set at 8.50. Manchester United are the favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.42. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 5.30. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.