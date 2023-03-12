Newcastle United F.C. will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. at St James Park in Newcastle on March 12th at 10 p.m. (IST)

Newcastle United are facing a slump in form, with the team winless in the last 5 games, including the EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United. Newcastle currently sits sixth in the table, 41 points behind Liverpool, who have played one more game and have 42 points. Newcastle lost their last game against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium and would want to set the tone right for the remaining matches and would love to match or beat their best finish of 5th place in the 2011/12 season. The Magpies' defensive solidity has been outstanding this season, but scoring has been a problem recently. We might see £63 million summer signing Isak start as the striker in the next game instead of Callum Wilson, whose form has been poor recently. Newcastle has failed to score in their last three games, and we anticipate some tinkering with the strategy, which may result in changes to the starting lineup.

The wolves are coming off a dominant performance against Tottenham Hotspur, which resulted in a well-deserved 1-0 victory. To defeat the Magpies at St James' Park, they will need to bring the same level of performance, if not better. However, given Newcastle's current form, they will believe they can cause an upset. Ruben Neves, who is also their joint top scorer with Daniel Podence (5 goals) for the Wolves, is once again the key to the midfield. Max Kilman kept Harry Kane quiet at Molineux last weekend and will need to keep playing like that against the likes of Isak, Callum Wilson, and Saint-Maximin.The last time these two teams met earlier this season, in August at Molineux Stadium, the game ended 1-1.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League