Newcastle United F.C. vs Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. PL Match Prediction
NUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
30%
England
St James Park
Newcastle United are facing a slump in form, with the team winless in the last 5 games, including the EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United. Newcastle currently sits sixth in the table, 41 points behind Liverpool, who have played one more game and have 42 points. Newcastle lost their last game against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium and would want to set the tone right for the remaining matches and would love to match or beat their best finish of 5th place in the 2011/12 season. The Magpies' defensive solidity has been outstanding this season, but scoring has been a problem recently. We might see £63 million summer signing Isak start as the striker in the next game instead of Callum Wilson, whose form has been poor recently. Newcastle has failed to score in their last three games, and we anticipate some tinkering with the strategy, which may result in changes to the starting lineup.
The wolves are coming off a dominant performance against Tottenham Hotspur, which resulted in a well-deserved 1-0 victory. To defeat the Magpies at St James' Park, they will need to bring the same level of performance, if not better. However, given Newcastle's current form, they will believe they can cause an upset. Ruben Neves, who is also their joint top scorer with Daniel Podence (5 goals) for the Wolves, is once again the key to the midfield. Max Kilman kept Harry Kane quiet at Molineux last weekend and will need to keep playing like that against the likes of Isak, Callum Wilson, and Saint-Maximin.The last time these two teams met earlier this season, in August at Molineux Stadium, the game ended 1-1.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League
Facts
- Newcastle United. have not won in their last five games (in all competitions). The Magpies have failed to score in their last three games. Even though their last three games were against Premier League powerhouses Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool, given the way Newcastle has been playing this season, much was expected from these games. This completely tells the story of Eddie Howe's men's progress and improvement, and hence their being in contention for Europe next season. Newcastle United have 12 clean sheets, the highest in the Premier league. They have only lost one of their twelve home games (6W, 5D). Newcastle has scored at least one goal in each of the last seven games against the Wolves.
- Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolverhampton Wanderers have been inconsistent this season, with their recent form painting the same picture: they have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five games. The wolves are 19th in the league in terms of goals scored per game (0.7 goals). They have only won two of their thirteen away games (4 D, 7 L), conceding 20 goals while scoring just nine. The team hasn't been able to generate many chances, ranking 18th in big chances created (23 big chances). By playing long balls from the back, the team tends to catch opponents off guard and score counterattacks. They are third in the league in terms of accurate long balls per match (26.8).
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning
Newcastle United will be under pressure after going winless in their last five games. Eddie Howe's men have come a long way from finishing 11th last season to reaching a cup final this season and having a chance of finishing in the top six. Wolves, on the other hand, finished 10th last season, ahead of their counterparts, and would have liked to improve on that, but this season the team has struggled, they are currently 13th with 27 points, and there are still a lot of matches to be played, and they can still achieve a lot better than where they currently rank. Diego Costa was stretchered off in their last win over Tottenham Hotspur, and he will undoubtedly be missed against the Magpies. Newcastle hasn't been able to score a lot of goals of late and hence we feel this will be a low-scoring affair. Newcastle started stronger on paper, but recent form suggests not a lot of goals in this fixture.
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Newcastle United are the favourite with the odds of 1.65, while a draw has odds of 3.75, Wolverhampton Wanderers winning has odds of 5.50
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to win 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Match Toss Prediction
We back Newcastle United to win the toss against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United Player List
Martin Dúbravka, Mark Gillespie, Loris Karius, Nick Pope, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman Dan Burn, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Manquillo, Matt Ritchie, Fabian Schär, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almirón, Elliot Anderson, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Matthew Longstaff, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Ryan Fraser, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson.
Newcastle United's predicted playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Loris Karius
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Botman
|
Defender
|
Burn
|
Defender
|
Schar
|
Defender
|
Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joelington
|
Midfielder
|
Anderson
|
Midfielder
|
Almiron
|
Midfielder
|
Saint Maximin
|
Midfielder
|
Isak
|
Forward
NewCastle United Team Form (Last five games,the latest match on the right end)- L,L,L,D,D
Wolverhampton Wanderers Player list
Jose Sa, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Nathan Collins,Boubacar Traore, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee Chan Hwang, Matija Sarkic,Yerson Mosquera, Goncalo Guedes, Sasa Kalajdzic, Jonny, Chiquinho, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman Toti, Connor Ronan, Matheus Nunes, Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa, Adama Traore, Jackson Smith, Hugo Bueno, Chem Campbell
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Predicted Starting XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Jose Sa
|
Goalkeeper
|
Semedo
|
Defender
|
Dawson
|
Defender
|
Kilman
|
Defender
|
Jonny Chiquinho
|
Midfielder
|
Traore
|
Midfielder
|
Neves
|
Midfielder
|
Sarabia
|
Midfielder
|
Nines
|
Midfielder
|
Neto
|
Midfielder
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Forward
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form (Last five games,the latest match on the right end):W, L, D, L, W
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head to Head
Matches Played:17
Newcastle United Won :5 Matches
Wolverhampton Wanderers Won:4 Matches
Draw:8 Matches
Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds
According to the most recent data, the odds of Newcastle United winning the match are 1.65, while the odds of Wolverhampton winning are 5.50. The match's odds of ending in a draw are 3.75. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
Although Newcastle United has the cleanest sheets in the league, they haven't been able to replicate the same form in their offence, ranking ninth in terms of goals scored per match (1.5 goals per match). Since Boxing Day, Newcastle has only scored three Premier League goals. The team hasn't done much wrong in recent games (no wins in the last five), but their inability to score has cost them a lot. A win over the struggling Wolves can instil a lot of confidence in this Newcastle team, which has a lot to fight for if they want to finish in the top 4 or top 5 and remain in contention for Europe. They face a tough battle with Liverpool, Tottenham, Fulham, and Brighton all vying for the fourth and fifth spots. Wolves, on the other hand, will be relieved after a well-deserved win over superiorly placed Spurs last week; they will want to accumulate more points as the season progresses, as they currently sit in 13th place, just 5 points above the relegation zone. We anticipate a low-scoring game, with Newcastle edging Wolves 1-0.
Our Final Prediction : Newcastle United to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0Bet Now!