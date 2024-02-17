NUFC (Newcastle United) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction NUFC 79 % Chance of Winning AFCB 21 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are set to take on AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle United continue to sit in 7th position on the PL table with 36 points from 24 games. AFC Bournemouth have dropped a place on the table as they now find themselves 13th with 27 points from 23 games. Newcastle United in their last game travelled to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest. Bruno Guimares started off the game perfectly for the Magpies as he gave them the lead in the 10th minute after he headed in from the far post. Anthony Elanga levelled on the 26th-minute mark to make things interesting. Fabian Schar is now making it a requisite to score important goals for his team as he finished in Botman’s flicked header to beat Sels in goal just before the break. Forest equalised in the 6th minute of added time through Hudson-Odoi taking the tie level into halftime. Forest started to get into the game but it was Bruno Guimares who once again put his foot to the clutch as he scored from nothing. The Brazilian midfielder dispossessed a Forest player and rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the goal to give his team three points on the night. AFC Bournemouth travelled to Craven Cottage to face off against Fulham last Saturday. The Cherries were humbled by the Cottagers as they were convincingly beaten 3-1 on the day. Iraolaâ€™s men did not look up to the task from minute one as Fulham looked like the only side that wanted to win the game. The Cottagers outclassed Bournemouth in every aspect of the game. Senesi did well to pull one back when Fulham were leading 2-0 with goals from Muniz and De Cordova Reid however, they once again conceded minutes after scoring which killed the game. Bournemouth had 24 shots in the game with only 4 shots being on target. It was hardly enough to trouble Fulham on the day who comfortably overtook the Cherries in the Premier League table after the result on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth is not very one-sided with the Magpies having the slight edge. In the last 12 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 5 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with AFC Bournemouth winning 3 times. The games between these two teams have never favoured any particular side as results have been quite erratic.

For Newcastle United, they have to be on their guard especially defensively. Eddie Howe’s men have looked open at times conceding a lot of goals in their last games. Luton Town coming to St James’ Park and scoring 4 is not a good look. They then also conceded 2 in their last game to Forest. The one thing that is bailing the Magpies out is their attacking threat. They however need to be better organised and if they are not then they could be got at.

AFC Bournemouth at the start of the year was one of the most form teams but has dropped off pretty badly. The goals have dried up but now they are also conceding goals. Solanke who is their main outlet has often seen himself isolated in the box. The Cherries will have to do more to deliver the ball better for the striker. If Solanke gets the service he could be lethal. Based on everything we do back Newcastle United with a better chance of winning this game.

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Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, this game rightly favours the home team due to them going into this match with better form. Newcastle United this season overall even due to their blips in recent times have been a very good team at home. AFC Bournemouth in contrast have been poor away from home. When it comes to their home form, Newcastle United have won 67% of their games at St James’ Park. They have a good scoring record at their home ground averaging 2.42 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.79. AFC Bournemouth has been poor in their away games this season winning only 33% of the time. Their scoring record is also average.

The Cherries are averaging 1.58 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.52. We do expect goals in this game as both teams are poor defensively. The Magpies have conceded 1.17 goals on average this season keeping a clean sheet in 50% of their games. AFC Bournemouth on the other hand have conceded 2.25 goals on average, keeping a clean sheet in just 17% of their games. Based on these results, we do expect both teams to score in this game. Our pick is for Newcastle United to score 2 or more goals easily.

We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet in this game. In terms of scoring first, Newcastle United have a far better record than that of AFC Bournemouth. The Magpies have scored 1st in 15 of their 24 games in comparison to Bournemouth who have taken the lead in 11 of their 23 games. Based on these numbers we do expect Newcastle United to easily be the 1st team to score in this game. Plus, their playing at home is an added advantage to back them.

Newcastle United have the better half-time form at home in comparison to AFC Bournemouth away. However, the Magpies this season have gone into the break level in 67% of their games at home. We however do not see that happening as we do expect them to take the lead going into the break.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we do back Anthony Gordon to score in this game. Callum Wilson is once again an injury doubt going into this game. If Wilson is out, Gordon will be expected to play centrally which will make him the outlet for the Magpies. His pace could also be a worry for the Cherries.

For Bournemouth, our pick to score has to be Dominic Solanke. The Englishman has been one of the best prolific strikers in the Premier League this season. Solanke also has a good scoring record when he travels to away stadiums. Solanke has scored 8 goals in his last 16 away appearances. The Bournemouth striker is also on penalties.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Miley Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, L

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Darren Randolph, Andrei Radu

Defenders: Ryan Fredericks, Milos Kerkez, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing

Attackers:Dominic Solanke, Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Emiliano Marcondes

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Andrei Radu Goalkeeper Max Aarons Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Joe Rothwell Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, L, L

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:18

Newcastle United wins:7

AFC Bournemouth wins:6

Matches are drawn:5

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.87.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.