NUFC (Newcastle United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction NUFC 55 % Chance of Winning ARS 45 % Bet Now! It is a top-table clash in the Premier League as Newcastle are set to host Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday. At the time of writing this, Arsenal currently sits in 2nd position in the Premier League table with 78 points having played 34 games. Newcastle United sits in the 3rd spot with 65 points looking to qualify for the Champions League for the 1st time since 2002-03. Not many had predicted Newcastle United to finish in the top 4 as early as this season. The Magpies were bound to be successful after they were acquired by Saudi investors but the success under Eddie Howe has been fast-tracked. The Magpies need just 7 points out of their last 4 games to qualify for the Champions League next season. Since their defeat away to Aston Villa, Newcastle have gone on to 3 successive games in a row scoring 13 goals in the process. The Magpies last faced off against bottom-side Southampton at home last Sunday. The visitors took a shock leaf through Stuart Armstrong in the 41st minute. Callum Wilson levelled things up in the 54th minute. An own goal by Theo Walcott gave Newcastle the lead and then Wilson scored his 2nd of the night to round out a 3-1 win against Southampton. Arsenal have potentially surrendered the title to Manchester City this season. The Gunners were on a roll and looked like favourites to win their 1st title since 2003. Arteta’s young team however buckled under pressure. The Gunners dropped 2 points in a row at Liverpool, West Ham and at home to Southampton. They then went on to lose a crucial title decider against Manchester City in which they were played off the park. Arsenal however on Tuesday managed to get their 1st win in 4 games as they beat their London rivals in Chelsea at the Emirates. Arsenal blitzed past Chelsea right from the go. Martin Odegaard scored a brace for the Gunners in the 18th and 31st minutes. Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 three minutes later as Arsenal went into the break on cruise control. Chelsea pulled one back in the 2nd half through Noni Madueke, however, it was a simple night for Mikel Arteta & co. The Gunners still keep the pressure on Manchester City.

On this page Facts

Newcastle United vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

Newcastle Player List

Arsenal Player List

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Our Prediction Facts Last season when these two sides met, Newcastle United won 2-0 at St James’ Park and Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates.

Newcastle United have won their last 4 home matches in a row.

Newcastle United have scored in 13 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have scored in 16 of their 17 away matches in the Premier League this season.

Callum Wilson is Newcastle United's top scorer with 15 goals.

Gabriel Martinelli has also scored 15 times for Arsenal and is their top scorer.

Newcastle United have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.

Arsenal have scored at least one goal for 16 consecutive matches.

In the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season, Arsenal and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw.

Newcastle United have won just 1 of their last 5 Premier League games against Arsenal.

The average number of goals in meetings between these two sides is 1.8.

On average, Newcastle United scores 2.00 goals when playing at home and Arsenal scores 1.94 goals when playing away.

Arsenal have failed to score a goal in their last two matches against Newcastle, before that they had scored against the Magpies on 18 consecutive occasions.

If Newcastle avoids defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, it will be the 1st time since 2010-11 that the Magpies have not lost to Arsenal in both their fixtures in a season.

Arsenal this season have failed to beat only two teams in the season as of now Southampton and Manchester City. Newcastle could become the third if Arsenal draws or loses.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning

Arsenal has quite a one-sided head-to-head record when it comes to playing Newcastle in recent times. In the last 29 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 22 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle winning just 3 times. One of those 3 Newcastle victories came last year at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 63% at the St James’ Park collecting 2.19 points a game. Newcastle have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home losing 1. Liverpool is the only team to defeat Newcastle at St James’ Park this season. Newcastle have won 10 games, drawn 5 and lost only 1 at home this season.

On the flip side, Arsenal have struggled away from home in recent games. The Gunners have won 11, drawn 3 and lost 3 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 65% and collect 2.12 points away from home. The Gunners however have 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 away games.

Arsenal is bound to face one of their toughest games against Newcastle. Most teams in the Premier League this season have struggled whenever they have visited St James’ Park this season. Based on these factors we predict that Newcastle has a slightly better chance of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Newcastle has scored 2.00 goals at home this season with goals spread around all across the team. The Geordies did not have a goal machine that gets the most goals at the start of the season but in recent times Callum Wilson looks like he might be that man. Callum Wilson has already scored 8 goals in April for Newcastle. 7 of the 8 goals have come in his last three matches. The England International for us is the odds-on favourite to score against Arsenal. If Callum Wilson starts backing him to get a goal against the Gunners can gain returns.

Arsenal have kept 29 clean sheets against Newcastle in the history of the Premier League. No other team has kept that many clean sheets against a particular team. Aaron Ramsdale however is not the favourite to come out of St James’ Park without conceding at least one. The Gunners have conceded 12 goals in their last 5 games. Even a low-scoring Chelsea side scored against them at the Emirates. Backing Arsenal to concede one or more can gain your returns. In terms of Arsenal scoring, we predict Gabriel Jesus to be the odds-on favourite to score against the Magpies. The Brazilian has scored 3 goals in his last 5 games for the Gunners. Taking a punt on Martin Odegaard can also be beneficial. The midfielder has scored 4 goals in his last 4 games.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Arsenal

Newcastle Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton,

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Sean Longstaff Midfielder Joe Willock Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Joelinton Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, L, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, D, D

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:190

Newcastle wins:68

Arsenal wins:83

Matches are drawn:39

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

The odds of Arsenal winning are set at 2.85. Newcastle are slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.54. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.94. The betting

odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.