NUFC (Newcastle United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction
NUFC
55%
Chance of Winning
ARS
45%
England
St James’ Park
Not many had predicted Newcastle United to finish in the top 4 as early as this season. The Magpies were bound to be successful after they were acquired by Saudi investors but the success under Eddie Howe has been fast-tracked. The Magpies need just 7 points out of their last 4 games to qualify for the Champions League next season. Since their defeat away to Aston Villa, Newcastle have gone on to 3 successive games in a row scoring 13 goals in the process. The Magpies last faced off against bottom-side Southampton at home last Sunday. The visitors took a shock leaf through Stuart Armstrong in the 41st minute. Callum Wilson levelled things up in the 54th minute. An own goal by Theo Walcott gave Newcastle the lead and then Wilson scored his 2nd of the night to round out a 3-1 win against Southampton.
Arsenal have potentially surrendered the title to Manchester City this season. The Gunners were on a roll and looked like favourites to win their 1st title since 2003. Arteta’s young team however buckled under pressure. The Gunners dropped 2 points in a row at Liverpool, West Ham and at home to Southampton. They then went on to lose a crucial title decider against Manchester City in which they were played off the park. Arsenal however on Tuesday managed to get their 1st win in 4 games as they beat their London rivals in Chelsea at the Emirates. Arsenal blitzed past Chelsea right from the go. Martin Odegaard scored a brace for the Gunners in the 18th and 31st minutes. Gabriel Jesus made it 3-0 three minutes later as Arsenal went into the break on cruise control. Chelsea pulled one back in the 2nd half through Noni Madueke, however, it was a simple night for Mikel Arteta & co. The Gunners still keep the pressure on Manchester City.
Facts
- Last season when these two sides met, Newcastle United won 2-0 at St James’ Park and Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates.
- Newcastle United have won their last 4 home matches in a row.
- Newcastle United have scored in 13 of their 16 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Arsenal have scored in 16 of their 17 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Callum Wilson is Newcastle United's top scorer with 15 goals.
- Gabriel Martinelli has also scored 15 times for Arsenal and is their top scorer.
- Newcastle United have conceded a goal in each of their last 6 matches.
- Arsenal have scored at least one goal for 16 consecutive matches.
- In the reverse fixture at the Emirates earlier this season, Arsenal and Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw.
- Newcastle United have won just 1 of their last 5 Premier League games against Arsenal.
- The average number of goals in meetings between these two sides is 1.8.
- On average, Newcastle United scores 2.00 goals when playing at home and Arsenal scores 1.94 goals when playing away.
- Arsenal have failed to score a goal in their last two matches against Newcastle, before that they had scored against the Magpies on 18 consecutive occasions.
- If Newcastle avoids defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, it will be the 1st time since 2010-11 that the Magpies have not lost to Arsenal in both their fixtures in a season.
- Arsenal this season have failed to beat only two teams in the season as of now Southampton and Manchester City. Newcastle could become the third if Arsenal draws or loses.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning
Arsenal has quite a one-sided head-to-head record when it comes to playing Newcastle in recent times. In the last 29 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 22 games; 4 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle winning just 3 times. One of those 3 Newcastle victories came last year at St James’ Park.
The Magpies have been dominant at home this season. They have an average win percentage of 63% at the St James’ Park collecting 2.19 points a game. Newcastle have won 4 out of their last 5 games at home losing 1. Liverpool is the only team to defeat Newcastle at St James’ Park this season. Newcastle have won 10 games, drawn 5 and lost only 1 at home this season.
On the flip side, Arsenal have struggled away from home in recent games. The Gunners have won 11, drawn 3 and lost 3 games away from home this season. They have an average win rate of 65% and collect 2.12 points away from home. The Gunners however have 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 away games.
Arsenal is bound to face one of their toughest games against Newcastle. Most teams in the Premier League this season have struggled whenever they have visited St James’ Park this season. Based on these factors we predict that Newcastle has a slightly better chance of winning.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United goes into this game as marginal favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Newcastle has scored 2.00 goals at home this season with goals spread around all across the team. The Geordies did not have a goal machine that gets the most goals at the start of the season but in recent times Callum Wilson looks like he might be that man. Callum Wilson has already scored 8 goals in April for Newcastle. 7 of the 8 goals have come in his last three matches. The England International for us is the odds-on favourite to score against Arsenal. If Callum Wilson starts backing him to get a goal against the Gunners can gain returns.
Arsenal have kept 29 clean sheets against Newcastle in the history of the Premier League. No other team has kept that many clean sheets against a particular team. Aaron Ramsdale however is not the favourite to come out of St James’ Park without conceding at least one. The Gunners have conceded 12 goals in their last 5 games. Even a low-scoring Chelsea side scored against them at the Emirates. Backing Arsenal to concede one or more can gain your returns. In terms of Arsenal scoring, we predict Gabriel Jesus to be the odds-on favourite to score against the Magpies. The Brazilian has scored 3 goals in his last 5 games for the Gunners. Taking a punt on Martin Odegaard can also be beneficial. The midfielder has scored 4 goals in his last 4 games.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Arsenal
Newcastle Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton,
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Joelinton
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, W, L, W
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
Rob Holding
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas Partey
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, D, D, D
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:190
Newcastle wins:68
Arsenal wins:83
Matches are drawn:39
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Odds
The odds of Arsenal winning are set at 2.85. Newcastle are slight favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.54. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.94. The betting
odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle United will be slight favourites to beat Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday. Newcastle United are one of the most formidable teams in the country at the moment, especially at home. The Magpies have only been defeated once at home this season. Newcastle at the start of the season used to win games with a one or max two goal difference but now the Magpies are winning games more handsomely. The Geordies have two strikers in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson who are both lethal in front of goal. Midfielders like Jacob Murphy and Joelinton are also frequently chipping in with goals.
It could be a tough night for the Gunners at Newcastle. Arsenal beat Chelsea quite convincingly on Wednesday, however, in recent games they look quite shaky when they play away. From squandering 2 goals to conceding 4 against Manchester City at the Etihad, Arsenal defensively have not been the best. Playing in a loud hostile atmosphere could put pressure on the Gunners. It is difficult to see Arsenal winning this game, however, we feel Arsenal could salvage a draw.Bet Now!