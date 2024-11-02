NUFC (Newcastle United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction NUFC 29 % Chance of Winning ARS 71 % Bet Now! Newcastle United will square up against Arsenal in the first game of match week 10 in the Premier League on Saturday. The Gunners lost further ground on the top of the table as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool. Saka gave Arsenal the lead but quickly surrendered it as Van Dijk equalised. They retook the lead through Mikel Merino but gave it away once again as Salah scored in the later spell. Newcastle United’s hope of making it into the top 4 also took a massive hit as they were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Isak equalised for Newcastle United after Jackson opened the scoring for Chelsea. Palmer put Chelsea up 2-1 just after halftime. Isak missed a glorious chance to level later in the game, leaving Newcastle United with their 3rd loss of the season.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Arsenal has seen the team from North London obliterate the team from Tyneside. In the last 32 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won just 4 matches; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Arsenal winning a massive 24 games.

Newcastle United have lost many of their big players at key intervals as of now this season. First, it was Alexander Isak who missed a major part through injury, and now Isak is back; it is Anthony Gordon who has gone on the treatment table. Gordon and Isak are two of Newcastle United’s biggest contributors in terms of goals, and that is the reason they have been so poor in the last 5 games. Newcastle United have scored just 4 goals in their last 5 games.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have added more to their injury list, with Gabriel and Mikel Merino looking set to miss this game. Both picked up injuries in the game against Liverpool and will join the likes of Odegaard on the treatment table. The Gunners, however, have the likes of Saka and a returning William Saliba to lean on. Arteta will be hopeful that Calafiori could also return for this game and further boost their chances of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have no doubts when it comes to picking the favourites for this game at Tyneside. Arsenal are the massive favourites, as the difference in terms of odds between them and Newcastle United is quite big. The bookies have decided to back Arsenal massively here due to their much better recent form in comparison to Newcastle United. Arsenal backed their poor performance against Bournemouth by a very good one against Liverpool last week. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have not won any of their last 5 games in the Premier League and come into this on the back of a losing streak. Hence the oddsmakers have backed the Gunners by a considerable margin.

Newcastle United go into this game with a decent record at St James’ Park. They have won 2 out of their 4 games on Tyneside. Their better performances have come at home rather than playing on the road in the Premier League. Both of Newcastle United’s wins at home came in their opening 2 games. They have not won each of their last 2 at home with 1 draw and 1 defeat. The loss came against Brighton 2 weeks ago, as they failed to score on the day.

Arsenal have lost the plot massively in their last 2 games. They go into this with a draw and a defeat to their name. Their away form is not the worst, but they did get beat in their last one against AFC Bournemouth. That was Arsenal’s first defeat of the season. Arsenal also won their first 2 away games but have not won their most recent 2 with 1 draw and 1 loss. Both Newcastle United and Arsenal have identical records when it comes to their recent home and away performances.

We expect this game at St. James’ Park to actually be competitive; however, our expectation is for Arsenal to win on Saturday. Our pick is for Manchester City to win this game by a 1 goal margin. Each of the last 2 games at St. James’ Park between the two has not produced more than 2 goals. However, in this game, we back both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. First of all, we do expect both teams to score in this game. Arsenal failed to score in just 1 of their 4 away games this season. In that one game, however, they were reduced to 10 men. Newcastle United also have failed to score in just 1 of their last 4 home games. Both have a good scoring record; hence, we back both of them to score come Saturday. Both teams have been low-scoring in terms of combined tallies. Newcastle United have a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in just 1 of their 4 home games. Arsenal too have a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in just 1 away game this season. All the numbers indicate this game to be a low-scoring affair; however, our gut feeling does tell us that there will be goals in this game as both teams are struggling defensively.

In terms of goal scorers for Newcastle United, it has to be Alexander Isak who will be the favourite when it comes to playing Arsenal. Isak has missed a chunk of games this season due to injury; however, his goal average remains one of the best. The Swedish striker averages a goal every 133 minutes in the Premier League. Isak enjoys playing at St James’ Park, and his tally does not lie with him having 11 goals in his last 11 games at home. Hence our backing for Newcastle United in terms of goals goes to Isak.

Thomas Partey remains high up the charts when fouls are concerned. The Ghanaian midfielder is an all-action player who does tend to break play a lot for Arsenal. Partey has also been deployed as a right back on many instances this season. Partey averages 1.6 fouls per game, with only Mikel Merino averaging more with 1.7. Hence we back Partey to make 1 or more fouls in this game against Newcastle United.

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal’s chief creator at the moment, with 7 assists already to his name. Arsenal’s number 7 has created a total of 27 chances for his teammates in the Premier League this season. No other player in the league has created these many chances. Saka already also has 10 goal involvements to his name with 3 goals and 7 assists. We back him to add to that in this game. Saka was also on target the last time these two teams played, which was at the Emirates. Bukayo Saka to score or assist anytime is our call.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Newcastle United

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Jakub Kiwior Defender Jurrien Timber Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Mikel Merino Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, D

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:192

Newcastle United wins:73

Arsenal wins:78

Matches are drawn:41

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.82.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.98.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.