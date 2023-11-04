NUFC (Newcastle United) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction NUFC 45 % Chance of Winning ARS 55 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to welcome Arsenal under the lights at St James Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle United sit in 8th position in the Premier League table with 17 points from 10 games. Arsenal sits in 3rd place with 24 points from 10 games. Newcastle United in their last game in the Premier League were held to a 2-2 draw at the Molineux Stadium by Wolverhampton Wanderers. Callum Wilson opened the scoring for the Magpies in the 22nd minute as Jose Sa made a mess of a clearance. Tote Gomes blocked the first attempt but Wilson made no errors on the 2nd occasion to make it 1-0. Wolves hit back in the 36th minute as Lemina dove in fine fashion to head Neto’s cross into the net. Newcastle United were awarded a penalty as Hwang Hee-chan delicately caught Schar’s heel in the penalty box. VAR did not overturn the decision and Newcastle United once again took the lead through Callum Wilson. Wolves once again got back into the game through Hwang as Tote Gomes did very well to sidestep two Newcastle players and find the Korean who beat Pope in goal. Midweek Newcastle United put Manchester United to the sword at Old Trafford by beating them 3-0 at Old Trafford. Goals from Joe Willock, Almiron and Lewis Hall sunk Erik Ten Hag’s men and put Newcastle United into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. Arsenal was brilliant against Sheffield United last week. The Gunners took the lead through Eddie Nketiah in the 28th minute and did very well to finish Declan Rice’s low cross. 5 minutes after halftime Nketiah made it 2-0 after reacting quickly to the mess made by Foderingham and slotted the ball into the back of the net. 8 minutes later he got his hat trick with a ripper of a strike from a long way out. Fabio Viera was brought down by Norwood in the 85th minute and Viera stepped up to take the penalty and give Arsenal their fourth goal of the night. Tomiyasu added the fifth in the sixth minute of the 90th with a well-taken volley. The Gunners however had a miserable midweek in the Carabao Cup as they were humbled by West Ham United. A Ben White own goal and goals from Bowen and Kudus gave the Hammers a 3-1 win on the night. Martin Odegaard scored the consolation goal for the Gunners.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

These two teams have a pretty one-sided record when it comes to head-to-head meetings in recent times. In the last 30 games between Arsenal and Newcastle United, the Gunners have won on 23 occasions, 4 games have ended in a draw and Newcastle United have just won 3 times.

Newcastle United are a side that are missing players through injury and suspension. Harvey Barnes, Isak and Botman are all out. Tonali is missing through suspension. Eddie Howe has still managed to keep his side from not getting beat. Newcastle United have been brilliant at home but teams like Liverpool and Dortmund have come to St James’ Park and beat them.

Newcastle United have the necessary ammunition to tame the Gunners. They will need to start the game on the front foot and take charge quickly. Leaving Arsenal into the game wouldn’t be a good idea as we saw how they came back from 2 goals down to draw with Chelsea.

Arsenal on the other hand will want to get their record back on track by beating Newcastle United. Their performance against West Ham was quite poor but before that, they did very well against Sheffield United. Arsenal knows how to stay in the game better this season and tactically also go toe-to-toe with their opposition.

Arsenal has the depth in players to alter their squad according to the scenario. That makes the Gunners a dangerous outfit hence we give Mikel Arteta’s side a bigger chance of winning against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.

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Newcastle United vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this tie against Newcastle United as minor odds-on favourites to win.

Both teams in the Premier League have done considerably well but it is their last game in the Carabao Cup that brings the equation so close for the two. Arsenal has done quite okay at St James’ Park and is one of the teams that know how to get a result there. This however is a really difficult game not only to call but to also predict how the game will turn out to be.

We expect Arsenal to dominate more of the ball in this game. Mikel Arteta’s side loves to keep hold of the ball and Newcastle United are a side that also loves to press high, win the ball and score hence we can see the Gunners ending the game with more possession. Newcastle United have scored an average of 2.60 goals in the Premier League at home this season. Arsenal averages at 2 goals a game when they play away.

Hence, we do expect this game to produce goals. We do not believe this will be a high-scoring fixture. Both teams to score 4 goals or under combined is our call. We also expect this game to be quite a physical and rough one. This game has all the ingredients of being a scrappy affair so we call a total of more than 4 yellow cards for both sides combined. No clean sheet prediction for us in this game as we predict both teams to score in this one.

For Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah who is fresh from his hat trick will go in as his favourite to score. Nketiah will be assured to start considering Jesus is still injured and has a high chance of scoring in this game. Nketiah who is in line to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the club is Arsenal’s top scorer with 5 goals. Nketiah is clinical in front of goal scoring all of his 5 goals this season from a total of 7 shots on target.

With Alexsander Isak injured, we expect Callum Wilson to be the favourite to find the net for Newcastle United. Wilson’s stats in goalscoring are outrageous as he averages a goal every 60 minutes. Wilson initially had a brilliant record of scoring against Arsenal scoring in all of his first three appearances against the Gunners. Wilson has failed to score in any of his last 9 games against Arsenal. We however feel with him expected to start in this game, Wilson’s chances of scoring are pretty high.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Newcastle United

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Dan Burn Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Callum Wilson Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, D, W, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Jorginho Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, D, W, W, D

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:191

Newcastle United wins:68

Arsenal wins:84

Matches are drawn:39

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.