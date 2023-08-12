Newcastle United are all set to take on Aston Villa at St James’ Park on Saturday. Both Newcastle United and Aston Villa are now considered to be major favourites to finish between the 4th and 7th places. Both teams will look to start on the best possible note by taking three points from their direct opponents. The result could have a massive impact on where these teams finish in the end.

Newcastle United surprised everyone last season by finishing fourth in the Premier League last season. The Geordies were bound to taste success after they were acquired by the Saudi state but no one expected it to come that soon. Eddie Howe made Newcastle United a resolute side that focussed on their organised structure making it difficult for teams to break down. Newcastle United’s work rate off the ball and their attacking play, especially at home startled a lot of teams. The Geordies are now looking to build on that and have already added some big signings to their squad. The arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for 52 million pounds was Newcastle United's biggest acquisition this summer. Eddie Howe has also added Harvey Barnes from Leicester City after Allan Saint-Maximin left the club. The Geordies also snapped up Tino Livramento from Southampton for 40 million pounds. With Newcastle now playing in Europe, they wouldn’t want to get too complacent when it comes to playing in the Premier League. The Geordies will once again be dependent on their spine in Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimares, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. Wilson will be a player to watch out for again having ended last season on a fabulous note scoring 11 goals in his last 12 games.

Aston Villa on the other hand looked doomed for relegation at the start of the season under Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool midfielder was sacked with Unai Emery replacing him. Things changed immediately with Aston Villa racking up results and by the end of the season securing a Europa Conference League spot by finishing 7th. Only the Premier League Champions Manchester City picked up more wins and points than Aston Villa in 2023. The hype around Aston Villa has further increased after the transfer window they have had. Unai Emery has secured the likes of Pau Torres from Villarreal, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen and Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free transfer. The Villa squad with the new signings and the core of Ollie Watkins, Jacob Ramsey, and John McGinn looks like a really strong team. Unai Emery who is a master technician has built a Villa side that is bound to take a lot of points from many teams this season.