NUFC (Newcastle United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
NUFC
55%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
45%
England
St James’ Park
Newcastle United surprised everyone last season by finishing fourth in the Premier League last season. The Geordies were bound to taste success after they were acquired by the Saudi state but no one expected it to come that soon. Eddie Howe made Newcastle United a resolute side that focussed on their organised structure making it difficult for teams to break down. Newcastle United’s work rate off the ball and their attacking play, especially at home startled a lot of teams. The Geordies are now looking to build on that and have already added some big signings to their squad. The arrival of Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for 52 million pounds was Newcastle United's biggest acquisition this summer. Eddie Howe has also added Harvey Barnes from Leicester City after Allan Saint-Maximin left the club. The Geordies also snapped up Tino Livramento from Southampton for 40 million pounds. With Newcastle now playing in Europe, they wouldn’t want to get too complacent when it comes to playing in the Premier League. The Geordies will once again be dependent on their spine in Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimares, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. Wilson will be a player to watch out for again having ended last season on a fabulous note scoring 11 goals in his last 12 games.
Aston Villa on the other hand looked doomed for relegation at the start of the season under Steven Gerrard. The former Liverpool midfielder was sacked with Unai Emery replacing him. Things changed immediately with Aston Villa racking up results and by the end of the season securing a Europa Conference League spot by finishing 7th. Only the Premier League Champions Manchester City picked up more wins and points than Aston Villa in 2023. The hype around Aston Villa has further increased after the transfer window they have had. Unai Emery has secured the likes of Pau Torres from Villarreal, Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen and Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free transfer. The Villa squad with the new signings and the core of Ollie Watkins, Jacob Ramsey, and John McGinn looks like a really strong team. Unai Emery who is a master technician has built a Villa side that is bound to take a lot of points from many teams this season.
Facts
- Aston Villa last won away at St James’ Park way back in 2005 in the Premier League with goals from Gareth Barry and Juan Pablo Angel. Villa has not won in 14 attempts at Newcastle.
- The last time these two teams played in the Premier League, Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 3-0. If Villa can beat the Geordies on Saturday, then it will be the first time since 2004/05 that they beat Newcastle back-to-back.
- In the Premier League Newcastle United have beaten Aston Villa the most number of times in their history. The Geordies have beaten Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on 24 occasions.
- Newcastle United have won on the opening match week in two out of the last three seasons. Before those three seasons, the Geordies had won only once in their opening fixture in 12 seasons.
- In the last two seasons, Aston Villa lost both of their opening fixtures. If they lose on Saturday to Newcastle, it will be the first time since 1967/68 that Villa has lost on the opening weekend on three consecutive occasions.
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
In the recent meetings between Newcastle United and Aston Villa, the head-to-head record is quite competitive. In the last 27 meetings, the Geordies have won 10 times, Villa have won on 7 occasions and 10 games ended in a stalemate. Newcastle’s record at home against Aston Villa is one-sided. Newcastle was terrific at home last season winning 11, drawing 6 and losing just once. The Geordies had a 58%-win rate at St James’ Park last season with an average point collection of 2.05 per game.
Villa on the other hand was not the best of sides away from home. Villa only managed to win 6 games away in all of last season. Unai Emery will have to focus on making Villa a better side on the road this season. Villa ended last season with just a 32% win rate away from home collecting 1.21 points per game. Newcastle’s superior home record and their recent performances against Aston Villa give them a better chance of winning.
Facts
- Aston Villa last won away at St James’ Park way back in 2005 in the Premier League with goals from Gareth Barry and Juan Pablo Angel. Villa has not won in 14 attempts at Newcastle.
- The last time these two teams played in the Premier League, Aston Villa beat Newcastle United 3-0. If Villa can beat the Geordies on Saturday, then it will be the first time since 2004/05 that they beat Newcastle back-to-back.
- In the Premier League Newcastle United have beaten Aston Villa the most number of times in their history. The Geordies have beaten Villa and Tottenham Hotspur on 24 occasions.
- Newcastle United have won on the opening match week in two out of the last three seasons. Before those three seasons, the Geordies had won only once in their opening fixture in 12 seasons.
- In the last two seasons, Aston Villa lost both of their opening fixtures. If they lose on Saturday to Newcastle, it will be the first time since 1967/68 that Villa has lost on the opening weekend on three consecutive occasions.
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United go into this game as slight favourites to win.
The Geordies playing at St James’ makes them favourites in most instances especially considering how good they were at home last season. In terms of goals Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak will be the ones to watch out for. We recommend you check the starting lineup an hour before the game starts to check whether it's Isak or Wilson that starts. If both do get the nod, we recommend putting your chips on Wilson to score as Isak often finds himself on the wing. Isak and Wilson also both scored in a pre-season game against Aston Villa. Miguel Almiron is also a great option to back when it comes to getting attacking returns. The tricky Paraguayan winger knows how to find a player and the back of the net.
Aston Villa themselves are a very attacking unit. Ollie Watkins has quickly registered himself as one of the most feared strikers in the Premier League. The Englishman last season bagged 15 goals and has enjoyed a brilliant pre-season. Watkins also scored for Aston Villa when these two sides met in pre-season. Moussa Diaby is another asset one needs to keep an eye on when it comes to scoring. The Frenchman is electric on the wing and is certain to give a lot of defenders headaches this season. Also, with both attacking units being so strong we backed both Aston Villa and Newcastle United to score. There could be goals in this game. Betting on both teams scoring more than 3 goals combined could gain your returns.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Aston Villa
Newcastle Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Miguel Almiron
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, W, D, D
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Tyrone Mings
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Boubacar Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, D, W
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:171
Newcastle United wins:73
Aston Villa wins:59
Matches are drawn:39
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
The odds of Aston Villa winning are set at 5.00. Newcastle United are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.79. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.95. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle United will be slight favourites to get a result against Aston Villa on Saturday. This however is a tough match to call as both teams go into this season as serious contenders to even fight for the top four. Both teams have fantastic attacking units and well-drilled defenders. Unai Emery knows how to get a result. The signing of Moussa Diaby could be a game changer for Aston Villa as his raw pace and trickery coupled with his eye for goal. Ollie Watkins will be the one for Newcastle United to keep an eye on.
The Geordies however are more stable in their setup. Last season St James’ Park was a fortress and Newcastle would want to continue to let it be that way if they want to top the heights of last season. This would be a tight affair between the two sides however, we back Newcastle United to edge past Aston Villa 3-2.Bet Now!