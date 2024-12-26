NUFC (Newcastle United) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction NUFC 61 % Chance of Winning AVFC 39 % Bet Now! Newcastle United will take on Aston Villa in their Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League on Thursday. Both teams go into this game flying with confidence as both Aston Villa and Newcastle United won in their last respective games. Newcastle United in their last game absolutely trounced Newcastle United with Isak scoring a hattrick. Jacob Murphy was the other scorer rounding up their five star performance. The Magpies climbed to 8th in the Premier League table. Aston Villa on the other hand got their best win of the season as they became the latest team to beat Manchester City. Goals from Jhon Duran and John McGinn saw Aston Villa beat Manchester City in back to back home games in the Premier League.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Aston Villa has seen one team have the better results. In the last 29 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 12 matchups; 10 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa winning on 7 occasions.

Aston Villa came into this on the back of a good win against Manchester City. That should give them confidence when it comes to facing off against Newcastle United. The major stumbling block for Aston Villa has always been their poor record against the Magpies. The Villains historically have always stumbled. There is hope for Aston Villa in this game as Newcastle United have succumbed to 2 shock losses at home already. However, Eddie Howe’s men are in a much better place when it comes to their chances of winning this game. We do see Newcastle United getting their third successive win and ending their dreaded Boxing Day run.

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Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have easily backed Newcastle United when it comes to the favourites in this game. The Magpies are the massive favourites, as the difference in terms of odds is quite evident. The bookies have decided to back Newcastle United massively here because of how good they have been at St James’ Park. Newcastle United are a team that in their recent games has turned a new gear. Aston Villa, on the other hand, has been poor away from home. That makes the decision quite easy when it comes to which team to back. Emery’s men come into this having lost each of their last 4 away games. Teams like Arsenal and Manchester City have come to St James’ Park and struggled to get 3 points; hence, the bookies do not see the Villains getting anything come Thursday.

Newcastle United continue to impress when it comes to their home form. They have had an occasional hiccup here and here however they do tend to make it difficult for opponents. Eddie Howe’s men have played a total of 8 games in front of their home fans and have won 4, drawn and lost 2 games each. Newcastle United, in those wins, overcame Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Leicester City. Their last result at home was a 4-0 win against Leicester City. Aston Villa, on the other hand, do not have the best away records going into this game. They won 3 of their first 4 away games however they go into this game having lost each of their last 4 games in a row in the Premier League.

We expect this game between the Geordies and the Villains to produce goals. Our pick is for Newcastle United to win this game and to do so by a decent margin. We also back both Newcastle United and Aston Villa to score in this game. Aston Villa and Newcastle United in their last 4 games have seen both teams score in the Premier League. Both teams do not tend to keep many clean sheets; hence, we back both teams to score.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United to score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals is another prediction we adhere towards. Villa in their last 2 games have a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals scored. Newcastle United have scored over 2.5 goals in each of their last 4 games. Both teams have good attacks; hence, we do see this game being a goal fest.

When it comes to goalscoring, we have to back Alexander Isak to get on the scoresheet on Thursday. Newcastle United are a different team with Isak in it. The Swedish striker has been a revelation in this calendar year as his stats speak for themselves. Isak has 23 goals in total already with only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer having better tallies. A goal in this game would equal Andy Cole’s record of 24 when it comes to the most goals scored in a calendar year by a Newcastle United player. Alan Shearer's total of 27 goals will be hard to reach, however.

We do expect Aston Villa to have a tough game, especially in the centre of midfield. Newcastle United are a specimen of a team when it comes to their centre midfield. John McGinn has been solid in midfield for the Villains but does commit a fair share of fouls as well. McGinn averages 1.3 fouls per game this season, and we do see that continuing on Thursday at St. James’ Park. McGinn to commit 2 or more fouls is our call here and is something that could get good returns.

Jhon Duran has been clinical when it comes to scoring for Aston Villa this season. The Colombian striker has now taken Watkins’ place in the team and he is not only scoring but his goals are turning out to be vital for Aston Villa. 4 out of Duran’s 7 goals in the Premier League have won Aston Villa the game. Such has been his impact this season. Duran has been effective both as a starter and off the bench. Hence he has our backing when it comes to Aston Villa’s best scoring pick.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Aston Villa.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, D, D

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Jhon Duran Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, L

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:173

Newcastle United wins:75

Aston Villa wins:59

Matches are drawn:39

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.96.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.62.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.