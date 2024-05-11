NUFC (Newcastle United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction NUFC 73 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 27 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Saturday. Newcastle United have a genuine chance to keep their hopes of playing in Europe for a second successive season. They currently are 6th in the table 2 points ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United. If Newcastle United win each of their next two games then they will be assured at least a Conference league spot. If Newcastle United win all of their remaining 3 games they will get Europa League football. They solidified their chances of getting into Europe with a thumping win against Burnley at Turf Moor. The Magpies were on the ropes in the early stages of the game but quickly the game changed after Wilson broke the deadlock in the 19th minute. It went all downhill for Burnley as Eddie Howe’s team began the onslaught. Goals from Longstaff and Guimares took them into halftime with a 3-goal cushion. Isak missed a penalty in the game but did get on the scoresheet in the second half to make it 4-0. Burnley did get a consolation goal towards the end. Brighton’s hopes of getting Europe are practically over however they are in danger of also slipping out from the top half of the league. They are currently 11th in the table and a point from Bournemouth with a game in hand. They will have to get maximum points if they want to see themselves in the top half of the table. The Seagulls were highly dominant against Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium in their last game. They restricted Villa to just 1 shot on target and 2 shots in the entire game. The Seagulls had 8 on target with Villa being lucky in so many instances. Brighton however found the winner in the 87th minute through Joao Pedro. A well-deserved 3 points for the Seagulls.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Brighton surprisingly tilts in the favour of the away team in this fixture. In the last 18 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 5 matchups, 6 games have ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning on 7 occasions.

Newcastle United will go into this game wanting to end their season on a high in front of their home fans. They still have an easy chance of qualifying for the Europa League if they win even 2 of their last 3 games. Playing the last game in front of their home fans will surely boost the players’ morale more hence we expect a dominant display.

Brighton in their last game did very well to get back to winning ways. It was long a due and to perform in that way against an Aston Villa side would have been great for their confidence. Newcastle United do have their problems at the back and it remains to be seen if Brighton can expose those issues. We do not believe so and hence we feel Newcastle United have the better chance of winning this game.

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Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the bookies, this tie between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion has a team which are clear favourites. The difference between the two teams is big enough to crown Newcastle United the easy favourites in this game. The home team Newcastle United are massive favourites due to them being dominant at home. Brighton on the other hand has failed to win any of their last 5 away games. That is what makes them massive underdogs here. The Magpies on the other hand have not lost in any of their last 7 games at home. Eddie Howe’s men have been victorious in 67% of their home games in the Premier League this season. Newcastle United’s scoring record keeps getting better and better with now Callum Wilson joining their attacking ranks. The Magpies currently average 2.67 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.79. Brighton on the other hand as per their standards has been horrendous on their travels this season. Their form away from home has been relegation-worthy. The Seagulls have a win rate of just 22% away from the Amex Stadium this season.

De Zerbi’s side are averaging 1.33 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.56. Based on the above numbers we expect the outcomes to be massively in the favour of the black and whites in this game. Our tip is for Newcastle United to win this game and do so by scoring 3 or more goals easily in this game. We however do not back the Magpies to keep a clean sheet in this game. Newcastle United have conceded 1.17 goals on average this season with a clean sheet rate of 44% at St James’ Park.

Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded an average of 2.06 goals a game having kept a clean sheet in just 17% of their away games. The Magpies have a good defensive record at home however Brighton has failed to score in 33% of their away game. With Brighton’s key attacker Joao Pedro back we do expect them to score with the Magpies having problems in defence.

In terms of breaking the deadlock in this game, Newcastle United easily have the better record in comparison to Brighton & Hove Albion. The stats are easily in the favour of the home team. Newcastle United have scored first in 21 of their 35 games. Brighton & Hove Albion have broken the deadlock in 14 of their 35 games played this season. Playing at St James’ Park is always a big advantage for Newcastle United. Eddie Howe’s team love to start games quickly and on the front foot. We see the scenario where Brighton will have to face wave after wave of Newcastle United’s attack. Hence we back the Magpies to score first.

Anthony Gordon is our pick in this game to go in as the favourite to score here. Gordon has been brilliant at St James’ Park this season. The winger has had more involvement than any other Newcastle United player this season at home. He has 9 goals and 7 assists this season in his home stadium and we believe he will add to that in this game. Our tip is for Gordon to score or assist anytime in this game.

For Brighton and Hove Albion, we back Joao Pedro to go in as favourite to score in this game. Pedro finally got his goal long last in his last game against Aston Villa. That took the Brazilian’s tally to 9 goals for the season. If he scores on Saturday then he will become only the 4th different player in the Premier League for Brighton to net double figures in a single season.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Bruno Guimares Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Callum Wilson Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Jacob Murphy Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder Adam Lallana Midfielder Julio Enciso Attacker Joao Pedro Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:33

Newcastle United wins:11

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:13

Matches are drawn:9

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.58.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.