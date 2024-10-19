NUFC (Newcastle United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction
NUFC
81%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
19%
England
St James' Park
The Seagulls were involved in one of the games of the season against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. Spurs led by 2 goals going into halftime. Brighton turned the tide in the second half, scoring 3 goals in the space of 18 minutes. Welbeck, Rutter, and Minteh’s goals gave the Seagulls 3 points on the day. Newcastle United were held by a stubborn Everton team away from home at Goodison Park. Anthony Gordon failed his homecoming test as he missed a penalty against his former club. Pickford made the match-winning save. Guimares’ effort was also cleared off the line in the first half. The game ended with no goals for either side.
Facts:
- Newcastle United have a really good home record when it comes to facing Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Magpies have not lost any of their last 3 games at St. James’ Park to the Seagulls, winning 2 and drawing 1. Newcastle United in their first 4 Premier League meetings at St James’ Park drew 2 and lost 2 against Brighton. The turnaround since then has been a big positive for the team playing at home on Saturday.
- In terms of overall games, it is Brighton who boasts the much better record against Newcastle United. The Seagulls have been beaten by Newcastle United on just 2 occasions. Brighton has 5 wins and 7 draws from a total of 14 games, alongside the 2 losses. The 2 defeats for Brighton have come in their last 2 visits to Tyneside.
- Newcastle United have kind of had a mixed start to their campaign. Their recent record does make it a little bit worse. The positive is that Eddie Howe’s men have only 1 loss in their last 8 games in the Premier, winning 4 and drawing 3. However, they have failed to win a single game in any of their last 3, drawing 2 and losing 1.
- Brighton & Hove Albion tend to have a better defensive record in the second halves of games in comparison to the first 45. The Seagulls have conceded a total of just 2 goals in the last 45 minutes of games. This is the best record any team currently has in the Premier League alongside their opponents Newcastle United, who have the exact same record.
Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Brighton has been pretty competitive, with the team from the South Coast having a slight edge. In the last 19 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 5 matchups; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Brighton and Hove Albion winning on 7 occasions.
If Brighton wants to get anything from this game, then they will need to amend their tactics going into this game. The Seagulls like to play a high line and push their defenders forward, which exposes them big time. Newcastle United have the quick attackers in Isak, Gordan, and Barnes to run in behind. Cole Palmer exploited this when Chelsea played Brighton, and we can also see Eddie Howe’s men do the same. We do not see Fabian Hurzeler changing tactics. The German boss will want to outscore his opponents, and there is a very slim chance of that happening. Hence, we back Newcastle United to have a better chance of winning.
Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have easily backed Newcastle United when it comes to the favourites in this game. The Magpies are the massive favourites, as the difference in terms of odds is quite evident. The bookies have decided to back Newcastle United massively here because of how good they have been at their home stadium. Newcastle United are a team that is quite difficult to put over when it comes to playing at home. Brighton, on the other hand, has been poor away from home. That makes the decision quite easy when it comes to which team to back. The bigger teams than Brighton have come to St James’ Park and struggled to get 3 points; hence, the bookies do not see the Seagulls getting anything come Saturday.
Newcastle United have been brilliant at home this season in the Premier League until now. Eddie Howe’s men have played a total of 3 games in front of their home fans and remain unbeaten in any of those games. They have 2 wins and 1 draw to show for. Newcastle United, in those wins, overcame Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. Their last result at home was a 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City. Brighton, on the other hand, does not have the best away records going into this game. Their only away win came on opening day when they beat Everton 3-0. Post that, they drew 1-1 at the Emirates against Arsenal and lost 4-2 to Chelsea in their most recent away game.
We expect this game between the Geordies and the Seagulls to produce goals. Our pick is for Newcastle United to win this game and to do so by a 1 goal margin. We also back both Newcastle United and Brighton to score in this game. Brighton and Newcastle United in their last 7 games have seen both teams score in 6 games. Both teams do not tend to keep many clean sheets; hence, we back both teams to score.
Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United to score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals is another prediction we adhere towards. Brighton in their last 3 games have a combined tally of 4 or more goals scored. Newcastle United have scored over 2.5 goals in just 3 of their 7 games in total. Both teams have good attacks; hence, we do see this game being a goal fest.
When it comes to goalscoring, we have to back the returning Alexander Isak to get on the scoresheet on Saturday. Newcastle United have greatly missed their No. 1 striker. In the last 2 games without Isak, Newcastle United have scored just 1 goal in 2 games. Isak improves that Newcastle United attack in great fashion. Brighton likes to keep a high line, and that is why we do believe that Isak can expose that and get on the scoresheet. Alexander Isak to score anytime in the game is our call.
We do expect Brighton to have a tough game, especially in the centre of midfield. Going up against the likes of Tonali, Joelinton, and Guimares is always going to get physical. Carlos Baleba has been solid in midfield for the Seagulls but does commit a fair share of fouls as well. Baleba averages 1.3 fouls per game this season, and we do see that continuing on Saturday at St. James’ Park. Baleba to commit 2 or more fouls is our call here and is something that could get good returns.
Danny Welbeck has been crucial when it comes to testing opposition keepers. His movements and his ability to get shots off are consistent. The former Manchester United striker averages 1.1 shots on target this season. We do expect him to test Nick Pope in goal on Saturday. Hence our prediction is for Danny Welbeck to have 1 or more shots on target.
We also expect the Newcastle United attackers to keep Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on his toes. The Dutch keeper has been busy in between the sticks for Brighton, making an average of 2.3 saves per game. With the likes of Gordon, Barnes, and Isak, we do continue to see Verbruggen being busy. On that basis, we expect the Brighton keeper to make 3 or more saves on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy
Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tino Livramento
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Lewis Hall
|
Defender
|
Joelinton
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, W, W
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ferdi Kadioglu
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Adam Webster
|
Defender
|
Joel Veltman
|
Defender
|
Matts Wieffer
|
Midfielder
|
Carlos Baleba
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Hinshelwood
|
Midfielder
|
Kaoru Mitoma
|
Attacker
|
Georginio Rutter
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, D
Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:34
Newcastle United wins:11
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:13
Matches are drawn:10
Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.97.
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.62.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Newcastle United
Parimatch