NUFC (Newcastle United) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction NUFC 81 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 19 % Bet Now! Newcastle United will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Tyneside on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams are near each other in the Premier League level on points. Brighton occupy the higher spot in 6th due to a slightly better goal difference. Last week’s results were key to Brighton overtaking Newcastle United in the Premier League table. The Seagulls were involved in one of the games of the season against Tottenham Hotspur before the international break. Spurs led by 2 goals going into halftime. Brighton turned the tide in the second half, scoring 3 goals in the space of 18 minutes. Welbeck, Rutter, and Minteh’s goals gave the Seagulls 3 points on the day. Newcastle United were held by a stubborn Everton team away from home at Goodison Park. Anthony Gordon failed his homecoming test as he missed a penalty against his former club. Pickford made the match-winning save. Guimares’ effort was also cleared off the line in the first half. The game ended with no goals for either side.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Brighton has been pretty competitive, with the team from the South Coast having a slight edge. In the last 19 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 5 matchups; 7 games have ended in a draw, with Brighton and Hove Albion winning on 7 occasions.

If Brighton wants to get anything from this game, then they will need to amend their tactics going into this game. The Seagulls like to play a high line and push their defenders forward, which exposes them big time. Newcastle United have the quick attackers in Isak, Gordan, and Barnes to run in behind. Cole Palmer exploited this when Chelsea played Brighton, and we can also see Eddie Howe’s men do the same. We do not see Fabian Hurzeler changing tactics. The German boss will want to outscore his opponents, and there is a very slim chance of that happening. Hence, we back Newcastle United to have a better chance of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have easily backed Newcastle United when it comes to the favourites in this game. The Magpies are the massive favourites, as the difference in terms of odds is quite evident. The bookies have decided to back Newcastle United massively here because of how good they have been at their home stadium. Newcastle United are a team that is quite difficult to put over when it comes to playing at home. Brighton, on the other hand, has been poor away from home. That makes the decision quite easy when it comes to which team to back. The bigger teams than Brighton have come to St James’ Park and struggled to get 3 points; hence, the bookies do not see the Seagulls getting anything come Saturday.

Newcastle United have been brilliant at home this season in the Premier League until now. Eddie Howe’s men have played a total of 3 games in front of their home fans and remain unbeaten in any of those games. They have 2 wins and 1 draw to show for. Newcastle United, in those wins, overcame Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. Their last result at home was a 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City. Brighton, on the other hand, does not have the best away records going into this game. Their only away win came on opening day when they beat Everton 3-0. Post that, they drew 1-1 at the Emirates against Arsenal and lost 4-2 to Chelsea in their most recent away game.

We expect this game between the Geordies and the Seagulls to produce goals. Our pick is for Newcastle United to win this game and to do so by a 1 goal margin. We also back both Newcastle United and Brighton to score in this game. Brighton and Newcastle United in their last 7 games have seen both teams score in 6 games. Both teams do not tend to keep many clean sheets; hence, we back both teams to score.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United to score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals is another prediction we adhere towards. Brighton in their last 3 games have a combined tally of 4 or more goals scored. Newcastle United have scored over 2.5 goals in just 3 of their 7 games in total. Both teams have good attacks; hence, we do see this game being a goal fest.

When it comes to goalscoring, we have to back the returning Alexander Isak to get on the scoresheet on Saturday. Newcastle United have greatly missed their No. 1 striker. In the last 2 games without Isak, Newcastle United have scored just 1 goal in 2 games. Isak improves that Newcastle United attack in great fashion. Brighton likes to keep a high line, and that is why we do believe that Isak can expose that and get on the scoresheet. Alexander Isak to score anytime in the game is our call.

We do expect Brighton to have a tough game, especially in the centre of midfield. Going up against the likes of Tonali, Joelinton, and Guimares is always going to get physical. Carlos Baleba has been solid in midfield for the Seagulls but does commit a fair share of fouls as well. Baleba averages 1.3 fouls per game this season, and we do see that continuing on Saturday at St. James’ Park. Baleba to commit 2 or more fouls is our call here and is something that could get good returns.

Danny Welbeck has been crucial when it comes to testing opposition keepers. His movements and his ability to get shots off are consistent. The former Manchester United striker averages 1.1 shots on target this season. We do expect him to test Nick Pope in goal on Saturday. Hence our prediction is for Danny Welbeck to have 1 or more shots on target.

We also expect the Newcastle United attackers to keep Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen on his toes. The Dutch keeper has been busy in between the sticks for Brighton, making an average of 2.3 saves per game. With the likes of Gordon, Barnes, and Isak, we do continue to see Verbruggen being busy. On that basis, we expect the Brighton keeper to make 3 or more saves on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, W, W

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Carl Rushworth

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman, Odeluga Offiah

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Jakub Moder, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Cameron Peupion, Matts Wieffer, Malick Yalcouye, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Yasin Ayari, Ferdi Kadioglu

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Abdallah Sima, Yankuba Minteh, Ibrahim Osman, Georginio Rutter

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Ferdi Kadioglu Defender Ben Dunk Defender Adam Webster Defender Joel Veltman Defender Matts Wieffer Midfielder Carlos Baleba Midfielder Jack Hinshelwood Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma Attacker Georginio Rutter Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, D

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:34

Newcastle United wins:11

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:13

Matches are drawn:10

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.97.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.62.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.