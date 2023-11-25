NUFC (Newcastle United) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction NUFC 60 % Chance of Winning CHE 40 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to host a rejuvenated Chelsea side at St James Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle United sit in 7th position in the Premier League table with 20 points from 12 games. Chelsea sits in 10th place with 16 points from 12 games. Newcastle United in their previous game in the Premier League travelled to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth. Newcastle United were on the backfoot right from the off as Nick Pope made a good save to deny Semenyo in the 2nd minute of the game. Newcastle United’s first attempt came in the 8th minute as Sean Longstaff’s blistering shot was parried away by Neto. The Bournemouth keeper once again made a fine stop to deny Willock’s deflected header to keep the scores level. Kluivert and Christie also had good chances to give the Cherries the lead but their efforts both failed to beat Pope in goal. Post halftime Solanke made most of his chance in the 60th minute as he gave the hosts the lead. The striker did very well to finish his chance with a low-drilled shot. It was all Bournemouth after the goal as Newcastle United failed to deal with the pressure. Solanke doubled the lead in the 73rd minute after getting onto a rebound from Sinisterra that hit the post. Newcastle United were once again caught napping in defence. Bournemouth had a lot of attempts to score more goals but they could not finish their chances. Nick Pope in goal also made some good saves to keep the damage to a 2-goal defeat. Chelsea in their last game faced off against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge. Erling Haaland gave them the lead in the 25th minute from the spot after Cucurella pulled him back into the penalty box by his shirt. Thiago Silva equalised 4 minutes later with a brilliant header from a corner. Raheem Sterling gave the hosts the lead in the 37th minute as he did very well to get onto James’ cross on the back post and score past Ederson. Akanji pulled things level just before halftime with another goal from a corner. Post the break it took Haaland just 2 minutes to put City back into the lead with a somewhat scrappy finish. Chelsea once again came back into the game through Nicolas Jackson as he did very well to make most of the mistake from Ederson to score. Rodri once again provided a clutch last-minute strike as it deflected off Thiago Silva to go past Sanchez in goal, surely giving Manchester City the three points. However, there was more drama as Ruben Dias made a mess in the penalty box and brought down Broja with a silly tackle. Cole Palmer had ice in his veins as he scored against his former club to give Chelsea a very well-deserved point at home.

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

When these two teams have played in recent times the head-to-head record has favoured the team from London. In the last 31 games between Chelsea and Newcastle United, the Blues have won on 17 occasions, 6 games have ended in a draw and Newcastle United have just won 8 times.

Newcastle United are missing key players either through injury or suspension. The likes of Isak, Wilson, Barnes, Tonali, Burn and Botman are all missing which is their core team. It is bound to be difficult for Newcastle United to go into any game having to make so many changes to their team due to these injuries. The advantage the Magpies have in this game is their style of play. Newcastle United keeping a low block could trouble Chelsea.

The Blues are a team that does very well against teams that attack them leaving spaces behind. Chelsea off late have struggled with teams that are difficult to break down. The whole essence of this new era of Newcastle United under Eddie Howe is how solid they are defensively, especially at home. Chelsea on the other hand has opened up in front of the goal. 8 goals in their last 2 games have shown that they do have the ability to put their chances away.

This is going to be a difficult game to predict but based on everything we believe that Newcastle United have a minor edge when it comes to their chance of winning against Chelsea on Saturday.

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Newcastle United vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United goes into this tie against Chelsea as minor odds-on favourites to win.

Both teams do not go into this game on the back of wins in their last game but Chelsea having held Manchester City at home gives them the form edge. Newcastle United however are a beast when it comes to playing at home. A lot of equations make this game a really difficult game to predict.

We expect Chelsea to dominate more of the ball in this game. Mauricio Pochettino’s side loves to keep hold of the ball and Newcastle United will allow them to play more on the ball Chelsea averages 62% possession away from home this season.

The Magpies on the other hand average only 54% possession showing that they like to play without the ball. Newcastle United have scored an average of 2.33 goals in the Premier League at St James’ Park this season. Chelsea on the other hand averages 2.2 goals a game when they play away from Stamford Bridge.

Due to these facts, we do expect this fixture to have goals in it. This game does not have signs of being a high-scoring fixture but there will be goals. Both teams to score 4 goals or under combined is a safe call bound to get returns.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are the two teams in the Premier League that are in the top 4 for producing the most yellow cards. We expect this game to be quite a heated affair and the referee to be busy. Our call is 4 or more yellow cards for both teams combined.

Our pick to score in this game for Chelsea would be Nicolas Jackson. The striker did not start his season off so well but he goes into this game scoring 4 goals from his last two. Jackson started the season with 2 goals in 24 shots with a mere 8% conversion rate. He has his shooting boots on now as he got 4 goals from 9 shots with his conversion rate increasing to 4 goals from 9 shots with his conversion rate increasing to 44%. With Newcastle United having some defensive issues, Jackson could be the one that could benefit from that.

Newcastle United are having problems when it comes to injuries. They have lost both their main strikers Wilson and Isak. It is always hard to predict when a team with two dedicated goal scorers get injured however in this game, we hedge our bets on Anthony Gordon getting something.

The young winger is playing centrally in the absence of both Wilson and Isak. Gordon was on the scoresheet when they beat Arsenal earlier this month hence, he goes down as the favourite to score come Saturday.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Chelsea.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Tino Livramento Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Callum Wilson Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, D, W, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Thiago Silva Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, L, D, W

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:173

Newcastle United wins:55

Chelsea wins:78

Matches are drawn:40

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.