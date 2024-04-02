NUFC (Newcastle United) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction NUFC 71 % Chance of Winning EVFC 29 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to duel against Everton at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Wednesday. Newcastle United with their last game made gains in the table in terms of points. They eclipsed Brighton and now sit in 8th position just a point behind the team they played in their last game in West Ham. The Magpies also have a game in hand over them. The game against West Ham at St James’ Park was quite sublime. The hosts took an early lead through Isak after Gordon won a penalty. West Ham made their way back into the game and quickly went into the break with the lead as Antonio and Kudus turned the game around for them before halftime. 3 minutes into the 2nd half, Bowen doubled Newcastle United’s advantage. The script however was yet to be written as Gordan drew another foul in the box for Isak to make it 3-2. The Swedish international slipped in substitute Harvey Barnes to make it 3-3 in the 83rd minute. The Magpies did the unthinkable with Barnes getting his brace and scoring the ultimate winner in the 90th minute to hand Eddie Howe all 3 points. Everton in their last game in the Premier League fell to yet another defeat this time at the hands of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Pickford was busy in the 1st half of the game having to save quite a few attempts by the Cherries attackers. Calvert-Lewin had a good chance to put his team ahead but Neto was there to deny him. Solanke opened the scoring in the 64th minute. Neto’s fumble in goal allowed Beto to pounce and equalise on the day. A massive mishap occurred in the 1st minute of added time as a cross from Bournemouth hot Coleman in the centre of the box went into the net with Pickford helpless. Another loss for Dyche and his men who still lurk in the relegation spots.

Newcastle United vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Everton is quite competitive with the Merseyside Blues having the surprising edge in this duel. In the last 29 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 10 matchups, and 5 games have ended in a draw with Everton winning on 14 occasions. In the reverse fixture, Everton were the surprise winners battering Newcastle United 3-0 on the day with Goodison Park at its loudest.

Newcastle United had their problems against West Ham United in their last game. Their defence is running thin with the likes of Lascelles and Botman both out. For any other good attacking team that could have been a plus but with Everton’s attack that should be able to cope. The Magpies have the attacking prowess. Gordon will be suspended for this game however Harvey Barnes came on and scored a brace on his return showing that he could do a good job as well.

Everton needs to pull another rabbit out of their hat like they did in the reverse fixture. Their performance at the Vitality Stadium does not give us any reason as to why they could come to Newcastle and upset the home team. They still suffer from the same issues and lack a little bit of innovation. The Toffees look ragged most of the time and hence go into this fixture as 2nd favourites with Newcastle United having a much better chance of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Most of the betting websites and the odds makers have tipped Newcastle United to get the best of Everton in the game on Wednesday at St James’ Park. The odds between the sides are not that big considering Everton come into the game with wretched form. The Geordies most of the time manage to win at St James’ Park. The record at home has been steady with them being victorious in 67% of their games in the League this season. The Magpies keep building on their scoring record at Tyneside averaging 2.53 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.81. Everton does tend to do better away in comparison to their home form. The Toffees have a win rate of 33% away from Merseyside this season. Their scoring record on the road continues to remain poor with no signs of improving.

Sean Dyche’s side is averaging 1.00 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.29. Newcastle United are ridiculed with injuries this season, especially in defence. We would back Newcastle to restrict Everton here but we believe both teams will score in this game. The Magpies have conceded 1.27 goals on average this season with a clean sheet rate of 47% in their home games.

Everton on the other hand have conceded an average of 2.53 goals a game, keeping an away clean sheet in 27% of their games. We expect both teams to score in this game. Our pick is for Newcastle United to win this game by 2 or more goals. We expect Newcastle United to easily score 2 or more goals as the Magpies have scored at least 2 or more in 7 of their last 10 games at St James’ Park in the Premier League.

We also expect Newcastle United to dominate possession on the day. The Magpies average 53% possession when it comes to their last 20 recorded games. Everton on the flipside averaged 39%. With this being an away game for Everton we expect them to sit back and soak the pressure. We predict that Newcastle United should easily have over 60% possession in this game on Wednesday.

We also back Newcastle United to score 1st in this game. The Magpies have opened the scoring in 59% of their games this season in comparison to Everton who have led first in 45% of their games. The Magpies tend to start swiftly at St James’ Park so we can see them scoring quickly here.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we once again have to go with the Swedish striker Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker was really good in his last game against West Ham United dispatching 2 penalties and also registering an assist. Isak’s pace is bound to cause the Everton defence a lot of problems come Wednesday. The Everton backline notoriously struggles against strikers playing off their shoulders and Isak is the exact kind of striker that could make things difficult for the Toffees.

For Everton, Beto has been their most prolific scorer since the benching of Calvert-Lewin. Abdoulaye Doucoure has also seen his numbers reduce significantly. He remains the top scorer but has failed to find the back of the net for quite some time now. Doucoure’s late run into the box could trouble Newcastle United in this game. Doucoure also has fantastic aerial ability so we can see him getting something from this game. We back Doucoure as Everton’s biggest shout to score on Wednesday at St James’ Park.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Everton.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Emil Kraft Defender Matt Richie Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Beto Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, D

Newcastle United vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:183

Newcastle United wins:71

Everton wins:76

Matches are drawn:36

Newcastle United vs Everton Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.99.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.