NUFC (Newcastle United) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction NUFC 97 % Chance of Winning LCFC 3 % Bet Now! Newcastle United will square up against Leicester City this weekend in the Premier League at St James’ Park. The Magpies go into this having played Brentford in their last outing. It was a 6-goal thriller in the end. Mbeumo opened the scoring for the Bees in the 8th minute, with Isak equalising for the visitors 3 minutes later. Wissa put the Bees back in front, and 4 minutes later it was Newcastle United who once again pounced with Barnes equalising. Collins put Brentford back into the lead in the 56th minute. The Magpies this time were not given a way back into the game, with Tonali having a golden chance to equalise in the 85th minute. Schade sealed the game right at the death, handing Newcastle United their 5th loss of the season. Leicester City fought back well to come from 2 goals behind to earn a well-deserved point against Brighton in their last game. Lamptey and Minteh put Brighton in a comfortable position by the 79th minute. However, Jamie Vardy roused the crowd up by halving the deficit in the 86th minute. The pressure grew, and De Cordova Reid got the equaliser in the 1st minute of added time, preserving Van Nistelrooy’s undefeated start as manager.

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Leicester City has surprisingly favoured the away teams in this case. In the last 21 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United has won 8 matchups; 3 games have ended in a draw, with Leicester City winning on 10 occasions.

Leicester City should be at a high confidence level going into this game. On the flipside, it was Newcastle United that were absolutely bruised in this game. The Magpies were very poor when it came to their defence against Brentford. Leicester City should be looking to exploit that if they dream of getting anything from this game. Likewise, Newcastle United still managed to score 2 goals even though they lost the game last week. Isak and Gordon are consistent in front of goal, and we back them to outscore anything that Leicester City might put out on Saturday. Based on everything, it is Newcastle United who have the better chance of winning for us.

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Newcastle United vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have easily backed Newcastle United when it comes to the favourites in this game. The Magpies are big favourites, as the difference in terms of odds between them and the Foxes is quite steep. The bookies have decided to back the home team massively here because of how poor Leicester City has been away from home this season. Newcastle United this season has not been able to make St James’ Park a fortress, and that is why they are not outright favourites in this game. Leicester City’s latest bounce under Van Nistelrooy has also been taken under consideration by the bookies.

Newcastle United have been very topsy-turvy at home this season in the Premier League until now. Eddie Howe’s men have played a total of 7 games in front of their home fans and have been beaten in 2 games. They have 3 wins and 2 draws to show for. Newcastle United, in those wins, have beaten Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur. Their last result at home was a 3-3 draw against the league leaders in Liverpool. Leicester City, on the other hand, do not have the best of away records going into this game. Their only away win has come against Southampton this season at the St. Mary's Stadium. Leicester City have not won any of their last 3 away games, drawing 1-1 against Ipswich and losing 3-0 to Manchester United and 4-1 to Brentford.

We expect this game between the Geordies and the Foxes to produce goals. Our pick is for Newcastle United to win this game and to do so by a 2-goal margin. We also back both Newcastle United and Leicester City to score in this game. Leicester City have scored a goal in each of their last 4 games going into this one. Newcastle United, on the other hand, has scored at least a goal in 5 of their last 6 games. Clean sheets for both these teams are a rare sight this season; hence, we back both teams to score here.

Leicester City and Newcastle United to score a combined tally of more than 2.5 goals is another prediction we adhere to. Leicester City, in their last 5 games, have a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals scored. Newcastle United have a combined scoring tally of 2.5 or more goals in each of their last 2 games. Both teams have potent attacks and shaky defences; hence, we do see this game having a fair share of goals.

When it comes to goalscoring, we have to back Alexander Isak to get on the scoresheet on Saturday. Isak continues to be one of the most prolific scorers in the Premier League in 2024 with 19 goals and 5 assists in 24 games. Only Alan Shearer had a better record before this as a Newcastle United player, scoring 27 goals and 4 assists. Isak always has a better output playing at his home ground. He also goes into this game with good form, having scored in each of his last two games going into this.

We do expect Leicester City to have a tough game, especially in the centre of midfield. Newcastle United have a feisty side to them, plus their ability to get past opponents through the centre would cause the Fixes midfielders a lot of trouble, according to us. Wilfred Ndidi has been decent in midfield for the Foxes but does commit a fair share of fouls as well. Ndidi averages 1.7 fouls per game this season, and we do see that continuing on Saturday at St. James’ Park. Ndidi committing 2 or more fouls is our call here and is something that could get good returns.

Jamie Vardy has been crucial when it comes to Leicester City’s chances of scoring goals. His movements and his ability to find the back of the net remain top drawer. The England international has scored 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 7 games in the Premier League this season. He has scored or assisted a goal in each of his last 3 games in the Premier League. A goal or an assist in this game would make him the oldest player at 37 years to score or assist in 4 consecutive games. With Newcastle United’s defensive issues, this remains a real possibility.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Leicester City.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, L, W

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, L, L

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:134

Newcastle United wins:57

Leicester City wins:49

Matches are drawn:28

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.31.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 9.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.