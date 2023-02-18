Newcastle United vs Liverpool Match Prediction
NUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
LIV
30%
England
St James’ Park
Liverpool FC has shocked a fair few when it comes to their performance in the Premier League this season. Last season, the Reds won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup reached the Champions League Final and lost the Premier League Title to Manchester City only by a point. Last season’s long haul in every competition has seemed to have derailed Liverpool this season. The Reds sit 9th position in the League 9 points away from 4th placed Newcastle with a game in hand. They have 19 points behind League Leaders Manchester City with two games in hand. Liverpool FC has had a lot of injuries also to deal with this season. The likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino have been on the sidelines for long spells. The major cause though for Liverpool’s demise this season is their ageing midfield. Liverpool’s starting midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho has not produced a single goal or assist this season. Jurgen Klopp and his men were victorious against arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Liverpool won their 1st game since the 31st of December in the Premier League with Mo Salah giving them the lead in the 1st half and Cody Gakpo scoring his first goal in a Liverpool shirt in the 2nd half. With Liverpool being 9 points away from 4th spot every game becomes crucial from this point. Beating a top 4 contender would give Liverpool’s bleak chances of qualifying for the Champions League a boost. It will however be a big challenge for Jurgen Klopp and his men as Newcastle is formidable at home and Liverpool are suspect away from home.
Facts
- The most common result between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St James’™ Park is 1-1. 4 matches have ended with this scoreline.
- The most common result of matches between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC is 1-1. 7 matches have ended with this result.
- In the last 27 meetings at St James’s Park, Newcastle United has won 10 times, there have been 7 draws and Liverpool FC has won 10 times.
- 2015 was when Newcastle United last won a home game against Liverpool.
- Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 19 home matches.
- Newcastle United haven't won any of their last 3 games against Liverpool FC.
- Liverpool FC has not lost any of their last 5 Premier League games to Newcastle United.
- Newcastle’s only loss this season came against Liverpool in which they lost 2-1 at Anfield.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning
Newcastle United has been impressive this season. Eddie Howe has made his team into a very well-oiled, hard-to-beat side. Newcastle United have lost just once all season. The Geordies have been exceptional at home winning 6 of the 11 games they have played this season. Newcastle has also not lost a single game at home. Newcastle has had an issue with outscoring teams this season. The Geordies have drawn 11 of the 22 games they have played this season with 4 draws coming in their last five games.
Liverpool on the other hand has been poor when they play away from home. The Reds have lost 6 of their 10 away games winning just 2 and drawing 2. Liverpool comes into this game on the back of a victory against Everton but their form before that was poor. The win against Everton was their 1st victory since New Year’s Eve. Liverpool has lost their last three away games on the spin to lesser opponents. It could be a tough task for Jurgen Klopp and his men at St James’ Park on Saturday.
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips
Newcastle United go into this game as favourites to win. The Geordies tend to win 55% of their games at home. Though Newcastle rarely manages to score a ton of goals, they have a return of 2.08 goals a game at home. Newcastle is also resolute when it comes to defending conceding just 1.13 goals a game on average. Newcastle to score more than 0.5 goals has fruition of 82%
Liverpool on the other hand fails to score in 40% of their away games. Liverpool will also be favourites to concede at least one goal as they have just a 10% chance of keeping a clean sheet away from home. Betting against Liverpool scoring more than 2.5 goals can gain returns as they just have a 10% chance.
Final Prediction:Newcastle to beat Liverpool
Liverpool FC Players List
Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhim Kelleher
Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Calvin Ramsay, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Nathaniel Phillips
Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade- Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Artur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Attackers: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho
Liverpool Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Allison Becker
|
Goalkeeper
|
Trent Alexander Arnold
|
Defender
|
Joel Matip
|
Defender
|
Virjil Van Djik
|
Defender
|
Andy Robertson
|
Defender
|
Stefan Bajcetic
|
Midfielder
|
Fabinho
|
Midfielder
|
Jordan Henderson
|
Midfielder
|
Mo Salah
|
Attacker
|
Cody Gakpo
|
Attacker
|
Darwin Nunez
|
Attacker
Liverpool Team Form(Last 5 games): W, L, D, L, L
Newcastle Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Joelinton
|
Midfielder
|
Miguel Almiron
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): D, D, D, W, D
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 184
Newcastle United wins: 50
Liverpool wins: 90
Matches are drawn: 44
Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Odds
The odds of Newcastle winning are set at 2.61. Liverpool is 2nd favourite to win with their odds being set at 2.89. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.71. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle United will go into this fixture as favourites to win. Newcastle United have arguably been one of the best sides in the Premier League this season and one of the toughest to beat. The Geordies have lost just one game all season and have not lost a single game at home. Liverpool comes into this game on the back of a victory at home but their form away from home is not good. With Newcastle’s defence being one of the best in the Premier League, Liverpool could find it difficult to score against them. Liverpool averaged 1.1 goals a game away from home this season. Jurgen Klopp’s team have scored only 11 goals in 10 away games this season. Newcastle United have conceded just 6 goals from 11 games at home this season. Liverpool will find it difficult to break down Newcastle. Liverpool is the only side to beat Newcastle this season when they played at Anfield but at home, Newcastle is favourites to win.Bet Now!