Newcastle United is set to welcome Liverpool at St James’ Park in a crucial tie for both teams. Newcastle United are enjoying a stellar season under Eddie Howe sitting in 4th place in the Premier League. It has been a monumental turnaround for the Geordies considering they were not tipped at the start of the season to compete for a Champions League spot. Newcastle United are also in the finals of the Carabao Cup in which they will face Manchester United. Newcastle’s success this season is credited to their organisation in games and defensive stability. Though Newcastle still sits in 4th place with 41 points, their form post the World Cup has been lukewarm. Though Newcastle hasn’t lost in seven games since the World Cup they have won just two and drawn five. Newcastle. They have also drawn their last three games in a row against the likes of Bournemouth, Leeds United and West Ham United, fixtures in which they were favourites to win. Newcastle’s lack of creating and converting chances in front of the goal is costing them points and bringing the teams below them in the table closer. Newcastle sits in 4th position with 41 points with Tottenham sitting in 5th with 39 points having played a game extra. Newcastle at home is a different animal. The Geordies have not lost a game at home all season winning six and drawing five of the 11 games played. Newcastle will be varied of the threat Tottenham and Brighton could pose in their hunt for the Champions League. Eddie Howe and his Toon Army will want to start turning draws into wins to once again start extending the gap from the 5th position.

Liverpool FC has shocked a fair few when it comes to their performance in the Premier League this season. Last season, the Reds won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup reached the Champions League Final and lost the Premier League Title to Manchester City only by a point. Last season’s long haul in every competition has seemed to have derailed Liverpool this season. The Reds sit 9th position in the League 9 points away from 4th placed Newcastle with a game in hand. They have 19 points behind League Leaders Manchester City with two games in hand. Liverpool FC has had a lot of injuries also to deal with this season. The likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino have been on the sidelines for long spells. The major cause though for Liverpool’s demise this season is their ageing midfield. Liverpool’s starting midfield of Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho has not produced a single goal or assist this season. Jurgen Klopp and his men were victorious against arch-rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday. Liverpool won their 1st game since the 31st of December in the Premier League with Mo Salah giving them the lead in the 1st half and Cody Gakpo scoring his first goal in a Liverpool shirt in the 2nd half. With Liverpool being 9 points away from 4th spot every game becomes crucial from this point. Beating a top 4 contender would give Liverpool’s bleak chances of qualifying for the Champions League a boost. It will however be a big challenge for Jurgen Klopp and his men as Newcastle is formidable at home and Liverpool are suspect away from home.