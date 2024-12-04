NUFC (Newcastle United) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction NUFC 5 % Chance of Winning LIV 95 % Bet Now! Newcastle United will take on Liverpool at St James’ Park on Thursday in the Premier League. Newcastle United goes into this game on the back of a stalemate against Crystal Palace last week. Marc Guehi’s own goal in the second half looked set to hand them all three points; however, Daniel Munoz scored in injury time to hand the Magpies their fourth draw of the season. Newcastle United are currently 10th in the Premier League table. Liverpool maintained their grip on the top of the table as they dispatched Manchester City by 2 goals to the good. Gakpo opened the scoring early to put Liverpool in the driving seat. Salah missed a great one-on-one chance to make it 2-0; however, he got another chance as City conceded a penalty. The Egyptian converted to make it 2-0 and keep Liverpool’s 9-point lead on the top intact.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Liverpool has seen the team from Merseyside run riot. In the last 30 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United has won just 4 matches; 6 games have ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning a massive 20 games.

Newcastle United seems to be very inconsistent this season. It looked like they came back into form when they beat Arsenal and Nottingham Forest; however, they have once again dropped points in each of their last 2 games. Against West Ham at home, they simply lacked the quality in front of goal. Against Crystal Palace, they looked flat. Eddie Howe needs to get a grip and build on his team’s performances at home. St. James’ Park in the last two seasons was a very tough place to go to with Newcastle United not losing many there. Now they already have 2 defeats in their first 6 games.

Liverpool is entering a tough stage with Christmas being a run where they will face a lot of teams. The Merseyside Reds need to keep on winning games, especially like this one. If Liverpool can navigate December, then they will have one hand on the Premier League trophy. At the moment they look unstoppable, and Newcastle United does not seem to be convincing enough. Hence we see the visitors having a better chance of winning on Thursday.

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Newcastle United vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers seem to be very sure when it comes to picking the favourites for this game on Thursday. Liverpool are the massive favourites, as there is quite a difference in terms of odds between them and Newcastle United. The bookies have decided to back Liverpool due to them being the best team in the Premier League at the moment. Liverpool backed their good performance against Southampton by a very good one against Manchester City last week. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have not won any of their last 2 games in the Premier League and come into this on the back of a draw against Crystal Palace. Hence the oddsmakers have backed the Merseyside Reds by a considerable margin.

Newcastle United suddenly goes into this game with a shaky record at St James’ Park. They have now lost 2 out of their 3 games on Tyneside. They still continue to perform better at home rather than playing on the road in the Premier League. Newcastle United’s best performances at home have come against the top teams in Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. They have also drawn against Manchester City, showing that they can give big teams a run for their money.

Liverpool continue to build on their title hopes this season. In terms of form, they have been the best team by far this season. Their only loss this season has come at home, with them doing fantastically on the road. The only instance where they dropped points was at the Emirates, where they drew against Arsenal. Liverpool away from home is unbeaten, having won their other remaining 5 fixtures.

We expect this game at St. James’ Park to actually be competitive; however, our expectation is for Liverpool to win on Thursday. Our pick is for Liverpool to win this game by scoring 2 or more goals. Liverpool have scored 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 6 away games. Newcastle United conceded 2 goals against West Ham; hence we see Liverpool easily scoring 2 goals. However, in this game, we back both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. First of all, we do expect both teams to score in this game. Newcastle United this season has already failed to score in 2 of their 6 games at home. There is a case for Liverpool to keep a clean sheet; however, we do not see that happening. The Merseyside Reds did concede twice away to Southampton; hence we do see Newcastle United scoring. With Newcastle United and Liverpool both scoring, we back this game to have a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals.

In terms of goal scorers for Liverpool, we will have to back Mo Salah to add to his goal tally in this game. The Egyptian striker was once again on target against Manchester City, scoring from the spot. That has now made it 3 goals in his last 2 games, including a brace against Southampton. Salah also does very well when it comes to playing against Newcastle United. The Egyptian winger has scored 8 goals and has 6 assists against the Magpies in his last 13 games against the Magpies. Hence, based on this, we do expect Salah to go in as the favourite to score for Liverpool in this game.

Liverpool have just been unstoppable for their opponents this season, especially when it comes to defending against them in transitions. Teams that have played against Liverpool average a total of 3 yellow cards per game. Newcastle United, with their midfield, are very feisty themselves, averaging 2.46 cards per game. Newcastle United, the last time they faced Liverpool, ended up getting 5 yellow cards. Hence, based on these numbers, our prediction is for Newcastle United to get over 1.5 yellow cards in this game.

The major culprit for us when it comes to giving away a lot of fouls in this game will be Bruno Guimarães. The Brazilian loves to get involved in all aspects of the game, including the rougher aspects. Guimarães averages 2.19 tackles and 1.80 fouls per game this season. Guimares, in 5 of his last 6 games, has committed 2 or more fouls. Even against Liverpool, the last time he played, he committed 3 fouls in total. Based on this, our prediction is for Bruno Guimarães to have 2 or more fouls in this game on Thursday.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Newcastle United

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, D

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:187

Newcastle United wins:50

Liverpool wins:93

Matches are drawn:44

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.55.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.75.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.