NUFC (Newcastle United) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction NUFC 17 % Chance of Winning MCI 83 % Bet Now! Manchester City are finally set to play in the Premier League after a long hiatus as they travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United on Saturday. Newcastle United sit in 9th place on the table with 29 points from their 20 games this season. Manchester City meanwhile are just 5 points off Liverpool with 40 in third place and a game in hand. Newcastle United in their last game in the Premier League faced off against Liverpool at Anfield. Newcastle United had Dubravka to thank after he saved a Mo Salah penalty to keep the score level at halftime. The Egyptian however did get the better of Dubravka after he scored 4 minutes into the 2nd half to give Liverpool the lead. 5 minutes later, Newcastle United got back into the game with Isak scoring against the run of play. Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo scored two goals within the space of 4 minutes to put Liverpool 3-1 up. Sven Botman made things interesting once again after he leapt to head past Allison to make it 3-2. Liverpool was awarded a controversial penalty which Mo Salah converted to make it 4-2 and beat Newcastle United on the day. In the FA Cup, the Magpies did well to beat their city rivals in Sunderland 3-0. Alexander Isak scored 2 goals on the day alongside a Sunderland own goal. Manchester City's last Premier League game was against Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium. Rodri pounced on a mistake the Blades made in midfield and rifled a low drilled shot to beat Foderingham in goal. Alvarez had two decent chances to extend City’s lead but fell short. City towards the end of the half did have Ederson and Akanji to thank as they kept Osula from levelling the score. Julian Alvarez in the 61st minute killed the game as he kept his composure to finish into an open net from Phil Foden’s cross-field pass. City were all round dominant against Sheffield United on the day. In the FA Cup City were 5-0 winners against Huddersfield Town. A brace from Phil Foden coupled with 1 goal each from Alvarez, Doku and an own goal secured Manchester City's passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Manchester City and Newcastle United is the definition of one-sidedness. In the last 33 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Manchester City have won 26 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United winning only 3 times.

Newcastle United do have a chance going into this game. Their home form this season has been really good. They have collected a total of 24 points from their 10 home games this season with only Aston Villa and Liverpool having better records than them. City meanwhile has not been good on the road. If the Geordies could be well organised and clinical in attack then they do have a good chance going into this fixture.

This is the time for Manchester City when they often switch on and go on the charge. City have occasionally gone on big winning runs and have beaten opponents of better calibre than Newcastle United when the title is concerned. This makes Manchester City such a dangerous side especially around this time. With De Bruyne back and Haaland making ground we do expect City to have a better chance of winning in this game against the Magpies. The difference however is not much between these two sides.

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Newcastle United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bet makers, Manchester City go into this game as serious odds-on favourites to beat Newcastle United in their backyard. The odds favour the defending champions due to their recent resurgence in form. The Magpies on the other hand are 2nd favourites due to their disastrous current run in the Premier League

Newcastle United's performances have severely dipped in the Premier League as they go into this game having lost 4 of their last 5 games. City meanwhile got out of a similar slump where they could not get results at one point going on 3 of their last 5 games in the Premier League.

Newcastle United this season at home do make it a point of scoring in every game that they have played in. The Geordies also average 2.3 goals a game when they have played at St James’ Park till now.

Manchester City incidentally also average a similar number of goals to their counterparts this week when they play away this season. Pep Guardiola’s men have scored 2.10 goals this season and conceded an average of 1.2 goals away from the Etihad this season. Newcastle United have been defensively stable at home conceding 0.7 goals on an average per game.

Here are our tips based on the following numbers. We surely expect both Manchester City and Newcastle United to find the back of the net in this game. Both have been suspect defensively this season.

We predict that this game will have goals in it. Both teams scored more than 3.5 goals in this game combined is our shout. Postecoglou’s men have an unbelievable record when it comes to opening the scoring. Manchester City and Newcastle United have near-identical stats when it comes to scoring first.

Newcastle has scored 1st in 12 of their 20 games whereas Manchester City have scored 1st in 12 of their 19 games. This will be a tricky outcome to predict but we do back Manchester City to take the lead in this game. City has a knack for turning up in pressure situations and we can see them making St James’ Park go quiet first.

We expect this game to be quite physical and foul driven especially when it comes to Newcastle United. The Magpies will surely want to make this a start-stop game not allowing City to get into the groove.

Referee Chris Kavanaugh averages 3.55 cards a game and, in this game, we do predict that there will be 4 or more yellow cards for both teams combined. Our pick is also for Bruno Guimares to be booked in this game. The Brazilian midfielder is Newcastle United’s most booked midfielder this season.

For Newcastle United, we predict that Alexander Isak will go in as the favourite to score against Manchester City on Saturday. The Swedish striker has been in fantastic form scoring in both of his last two games. He was also on target against Liverpool in his last Premier League game. Isak is Newcastle United's top scorer with 9 goals and we expect him to be on target against Manchester City come the weekend.

For Manchester City, Haaland is not confirmed to be fit for this game. We will go a little bit left field here and pick Phil Foden to score in this game. Foden has been the most informed player for Manchester City recently.

The midfielder has scored 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 10 appearances for his team. Foden is in the centre of all of Manchester City’s goals and could pose big problems for Newcastle United.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Newcastle United

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, W, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Josko Gvardiol Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Mateo Kovacic Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Julian Alvarez Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, L

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:190

Newcastle United wins:73

Manchester City wins:76

Matches are drawn:41

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.70.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.57.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.