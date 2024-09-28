NUFC (Newcastle United) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction NUFC 23 % Chance of Winning MCI 77 % Bet now! Newcastle United will face off against Manchester City in the first game of match week 7 in the Premier League on Saturday. Both teams come into this on the back of frustrating results last week in the Premier League. Newcastle United travelled to London to face Fulham. They were a goal down within 5 minutes as Jimenez gave the hosts the lead. Fulham doubled their score in the 22nd minute. Harvey Barnes brought them back into the game in the first minute of the second half; however, their efforts to equalise went to the wire, profiting Fulham, who scored their third on the counter in the 2nd minute of added time. Manchester City faced Arsenal last week and got off to a perfect start as Savinho split Arsenal’s defence, finding Haaland who scored. Arsenal replied with a world-class strike from Calafiori. Just before halftime, City went behind, with Gabriel scoring from a corner. Pep Guardiola’s team turned the second half into attack vs defence as the Gunners played with 10 men following Trossard being sent off. City got a last-minute equaliser through John Stones after continuously probing.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Manchester City has seen the away team always be on cruise control. In the last 35 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won just 3 matchups; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Manchester City winning on a massive 28 occasions.

Newcastle United in all of their early games were not the better side; however, they did end up winning most of those games. Eddie Howe’s team has not looked very dominant and instead has been offering opponents a lot of chances. Against Wolves, they were very lucky when two screamers went into the back of the net. Against Fulham, their luck did indeed run out. Both of those games were away from home.

Manchester City have been massively frustrated against Inter and Arsenal, where the two did very well in their defensive shape. The reason Manchester City are such big favourites here is that Newcastle United simply do not have the defensive capabilities to stop Manchester City. The only way to win against City is to be defensively strong, and the Magpies are currently far away from that.

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Newcastle United vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have their target set when it comes to picking the favourites in this game. Manchester City are the massive favourites, as the difference in terms of odds between the two teams is huge. The bookies have decided to back Manchester City massively here due to their urge to get back to winning ways after the draw to Arsenal at home. Manchester City usually back a poor performance by a very good one. Plus, as discussed above, the Citizens have a good record at St. James’ Park. Newcastle United were given a reality check as they were beaten by Fulham comprehensively in their last game, and that has caught the attention of the bookies, hence making the home team massive underdogs in this game.

Newcastle United go into this game with a 100% win record at St James’ Park, getting 6 points in two games. They kept a clean sheet in one of those games, which was against Southampton. Their performance against Spurs in the second home game was more of a competitive one; however, they did manage to get the victory in the end, showing that they can go head-on with the big teams. Manchester City like Newcastle United go into this game with a 100% away win record. They too have kept a clean sheet in one game, which came at Stamford Bridge, and conceded just 1 in their win against West Ham, which ended up being an own goal. No opposition player has scored a goal against City away from home until now in the Premier League. They have a good scoring record of 2.5 goals as well, showing what a force they are.

We expect this game at St. James’ Park to actually be quite one-sided. Our expectation is an easy Manchester City win. Our pick is for Manchester City to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We see this game having a fair share of goals. Manchester City are a juggernaut when it comes to scoring away from home. They have managed to score 1.5 or more goals in each of their last 7 games on the road in the Premier League. Hence our prediction here is that 2 or more goals are to be scored in this game. Newcastle United have already conceded once at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and their overall record is also quite shaky going into this game. There is a big chance for Manchester City to keep a clean sheet in this game. City have kept clean sheets in 5 of their last 7 away games. Newcastle United do not look like a team that is bombarding teams with too many attacks. Their average expected goals ratio at home per game is just 0.75 goals, which is quite less and backs our claims.

In terms of goal scorers, it has to be Erling Haaland who will surely be looking for a new record to beat come Saturday. Haaland has started the new season with an absolute bang, scoring 10 goals in 5 games. He has scored in each of his first five games and is staring at another record that his predecessor holds. If Haaland scores against Newcastle United, then he will become the only player in the Premier League to score in each of his first six games alongside Sergio Aguero, who also did it for Manchester City in 2019/20.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimares lead the charts with respect to both teams when fouls are concerned. The Brazilian duo is known to break play, which in turn does lead to bookings as well. Joelinton leads the charts, averaging 2.6 fouls per game, with Guimares in second spot with 1.2 fouls. If Joelinton does start this game, we back him to commit 2 or more fouls easily in this game. Bruno Guimares to commit 1 or more fouls is our call.

There are major doubts over Kevin De Bruyne's fitness, with Phil Foden also just bedding in. Bernardo Silva has been their chief creator at the moment, with 2 assists to his name. Savinho also has 2 assists, but Silva influences play more as his average key passes are higher. Bernardo Silva averages 2.4 key passes per game in comparison to Savinho’s 1.8. Both players are good shouts for an anytime assist; however, we do back Bernardo Silva slightly more.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Newcastle United

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers:Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders:Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders:Oscar Bobb, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Savinho, Ilkay Gundogan

Attackers:Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Matteo Kovacic Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Savinho Midfielder Bernardo Silva Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, W, W

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:192

Newcastle United wins:73

Manchester City wins:78

Matches are drawn:41

Newcastle United vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.05.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.63.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.