NUFC (Newcastle United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction
NUFC
62%
Chance of Winning
MUFC
38%
England
St James Park
Newcastle United is currently positioned 5th in the premier league table with 47 points in 26 matches. Newcastle United won two games, lost two games and tied two games since February. Eddie Howe's men lost to Manchester United in the EFL cup final (3-0).
When we look at the recent form of both the teams, Newcastle United has been in excellent form this season, with a solid defence. Their strikers failed to score goals in key moments resulting in their recent loss in the EFL cup final. Manchester United after a horrendous performance against Liverpool won the finals against Newcastle. They got experienced veterans in the squad. Harry Magiure’s men will be aiming to pull off yet another dominating win against home team Newcastle United. The fixture is the battle between Newcastle's defence and Manchester United’s strikers.
The clash of top five ranked teams in the league will be an interesting battle to watch out for as both teams aim for 3 vital points. Manchester United will likely rely on their attacking prowess, led by the likes of experienced midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, to break down Newcastle United’s defence. Meanwhile, Newcastle would like to draw inspiration from the Liverpool vs Manchester United game as Man Utd lost to them by 7 goals.
Newcastle United is likely to employ their 4-4-3 formation in the game against Manchester United, while their opponents are likely to employ a midfield-heavy formation of 4-5-1 against Newcastle United on Sunday at St James Park in Newcastle.
In their last clash at the start of the season between Newcastle United and Manchester United, the match resulted in a 0-0 tie. Newcastle United tied two and lost four of their last six head-to-head matches against Manchester United. On their home turf, they won two and lost two matches against their opponents. They won three matches, lost two matches and tied one match at home this season.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Newcastle United and Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23.
Facts
- Newcastle United. According to the most recent results, Newcastle United has won four matches, lost two matches and tied four matches in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 40% of the games. In the 26 games played in the Premier League, Newcastle United has scored 40 goals at an average of 1.54 goals per game, while conceding 19 goals at an average of 0.73 goals per game, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 5 games, they scored 5 goals at an average of 1.00 goals per match. On the defensive end, Newcastle United is averaging 8.8 interceptions per game and 15.7 tackles per game on average. They are the best defensive team in the League.
- Manchester United. According to the most recent results data, Manchester United has won five games, lost two games and tied three games in their last 10 games. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games. In the 26 games played in the Premier League, Manchester United has scored 41 goals averaging 1.57 goals per game. They conceded 35 goals at an average of 1.34 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded, in their last 26 games. Manchester United scored 7 goals in their last five games and conceded 9 goals. Manchester United has scored six goals more than the total goals they conceded with a goal difference of 7. They are ranked 7th on offence and 9th on defence in the Premier League. On the defensive end, they are averaging 4.03 blocks and 9.34 interceptions per game maintaining 57% tackle efficiency.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning
Newcastle United is the favourite to win the match against Manchester United. Newcastle is ranked among the top 5 in the league. Newcastle United are ranked 8th on offence and they are the best defensive team in the Premier League. In their last five head-to-head clashes, Manchester United emerged victorious three times. The first encounter between the two sides resulted in a goalless draw. Newcastle United has a winning chance of 39% while Manchester United has a winning chance of 33% and the match ending as a draw is 28%.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Newcastle United is the favourite to win the game against Manchester United on Sunday 2nd April at St James Park, Newcastle. Newcastle United is a strong defensive side and they rely on their defenders to win the games. Their recent outing against Manchester United in the final of the EFL cup was a terrible one with Man Utd outclassing their opponents on both ends to win the final. Newcastle United coach Eddie Howe knows Man Utd is a big threat and he needs to strategize ways to beat them. With the home advantage, Newcastle will back themselves to win over their rivals. We backed Newcastle United to dominate Manchester United and win the game. We predict the scoreline to be Newcastle United (2-1) Manchester United.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to win the fixture against Manchester United.
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Match Toss Prediction
We back Newcastle United to win the toss against Manchester United on Sunday, 2nd April at St James Park, Newcastle.
Newcastle United Player List
Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius (Goalkeeper); Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krfth, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby (Defender); Matt Ritchie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley (Midfielder); Joelinton, Callum Wilson, Alla Saint Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon (Forward);
Newcastle United Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimaraes
|
Midfielder
|
Allan Saint Maximin
|
Forward
|
Alexander Isak
|
Forward
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Forward
Newcastle United Team Form (Last five games):W,W, L,L, D
Manchester United Player List
David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Jack Butland (Goalkeeper); Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Rhys Bennett, Brandon Williams (Defender); Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Zidane Iqbal, Kobbie Mainoo(Midfielder); Marcel Sabitzer, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Antony, Wout Weghorst (Forward);
Manchester United Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
David de Gea
|
Goalkeeper
|
Lisandro Martinez
|
Defender
|
Raphael Varane
|
Defender
|
Luke Shaw
|
Defender
|
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|
Defender
|
Bruno Fernandes
|
Midfielder
|
Marcus Rashford
|
Midfielder
|
Casemiro
|
Midfielder
|
Antony
|
Midfielder
|
Jadon Sancho
|
Midfielder
|
Wout Weghorst
|
Forward
Manchester United Team Form ( Last Five Games)- D, L, W, W, D
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-to-Head
Matches Played:55
Newcastle United Won -7 Matches
Manchester United Won:32 Matches
Draw -16 Matches
Newcastle United vs Manchester United Odds
The odds in favour of Newcastle United winning the match at 2.53 whereas in favour of Manchester United are 2.90. The odds of the game ending in a draw are 3.54. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous games, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle United will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Manchester United because they have a history of dominating Man Utd in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match. The odds favouring Newcastle Utd to win the match are 2.53, while the odds favouring Manchester United are 2.90.
Our Final Prediction:Newcastle United to win the fixture against Manchester United.Bet Now!