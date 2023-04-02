Newcastle United lock horns against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, 2nd April at 9:00 PM IST at St James Park, Newcastle. Newcastle United is coming off a (1-2) win against Nottingham Forest in their last game. Newcastle United won 12 matches, lost 3 and tied 11 matches in the Premier League. Manchester United is coming off a (3-1) win against Fulham in their last outing. Manchester United played 26 matches in the group stage of the Premier League winning 15 matches, losing six and five draws.

Newcastle United is currently positioned 5th in the premier league table with 47 points in 26 matches. Newcastle United won two games, lost two games and tied two games since February. Eddie Howe's men lost to Manchester United in the EFL cup final (3-0).

When we look at the recent form of both the teams, Newcastle United has been in excellent form this season, with a solid defence. Their strikers failed to score goals in key moments resulting in their recent loss in the EFL cup final. Manchester United after a horrendous performance against Liverpool won the finals against Newcastle. They got experienced veterans in the squad. Harry Magiure’s men will be aiming to pull off yet another dominating win against home team Newcastle United. The fixture is the battle between Newcastle's defence and Manchester United’s strikers.

The clash of top five ranked teams in the league will be an interesting battle to watch out for as both teams aim for 3 vital points. Manchester United will likely rely on their attacking prowess, led by the likes of experienced midfielders Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, to break down Newcastle United’s defence. Meanwhile, Newcastle would like to draw inspiration from the Liverpool vs Manchester United game as Man Utd lost to them by 7 goals.

Newcastle United is likely to employ their 4-4-3 formation in the game against Manchester United, while their opponents are likely to employ a midfield-heavy formation of 4-5-1 against Newcastle United on Sunday at St James Park in Newcastle.

In their last clash at the start of the season between Newcastle United and Manchester United, the match resulted in a 0-0 tie. Newcastle United tied two and lost four of their last six head-to-head matches against Manchester United. On their home turf, they won two and lost two matches against their opponents. They won three matches, lost two matches and tied one match at home this season.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Newcastle United and Manchester United in the Premier League 2022-23.