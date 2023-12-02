NUFC (Newcastle United) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction NUFC 75 % Chance of Winning MUFC 25 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to welcome an inform Manchester United to St James Park on Sunday in the Premier League. Newcastle United sit in 7th position in the League table with 23 points from 12 games. Manchester United are one point above Newcastle United and sit in 6th position in the Premier League. Newcastle United in their previous game welcomed Chelsea to St James’ Park in the Premier League. The game started on a cagey note but the home side drew first blood in the 13th minute. Youngster Miley did very well to find Isak with a delicious pass through a crowded Chelsea defence. The Swedish striker took a perfect touch and finished clinically past Sanchez to give Newcastle United the lead. Sterling was brought down by Trippier on the counterattack in a good area. That foul from Trippier cost them as Sterling took a brilliant free kick to level things. Joelinton should have given Newcastle the lead as Thiago Silva made a great error leading up to that chance but the Brazilian forward headed a free header wide. Newcastle United once again scored a goal from nothing as Gordon wonderfully crossed a ball straight onto the head of Lascelles. The Newcastle captain guided the header with perfection to beat Sanchez in goal. A minute later Thiago Silva once again made a howler by miss controlling the ball which Joelinton sniffed out beautifully to intercept and score to give Newcastle United a three-goal cushion. Things got better for Newcastle United as Reece James was sent off for a 2nd yellow. Newcastle United added their 4th goal of the evening through Anthony Gordon after he was found incisively by Almiron from the right. The Magpies won their 6th home game of the season. Manchester United in their last game in the Premier League faced off against Everton at Goodison Park. Manchester United got off to a flyer as Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the best goals the Premier League has ever seen as he stretched and met Dalot’s cross with a bicycle shot that hit the corner of the goal beating Pickford hands down. Everton had a raft of chances of their own in the first half. Kobbie Mainoo made a clearance off the line. Calvert Lewin missed a free header. Doucoure missed an open chance from the front of the goal. Gueye also missed a great chance to equalise. United made Everton pay for their missed chances. Anthony Martial was brought down by Young in the penalty box. The referee booked Martial for diving but VAR overruled the decision and awarded the penalty to Manchester United as replays showed that Young did catch Martial. Rashford converted from the spot to make it 2-0. Anthony Martial added the third and continued his record of scoring against Everton as he chipped Pickford calmly in a one-on-one situation.

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

When these two teams have played in recent memory the head-to-head record has favoured the team from Manchester. In the last 31 games between the Magpies and the Red Devils, Manchester United have won on 18 occasions, 7 games have ended in a draw and Newcastle United has won just 6 games.

Newcastle United were brilliant against Chelsea in their last game where they dismantled them. The Magpies however travelled to Paris midweek and played quite a strong team. Newcastle United have a lot of injuries which has rendered their bench strength low. Eddie Howe is deploying his strongest XI in most games so rotation is hard to come by.

The Magpies will have to be at their best going against Manchester United. The Red Devils are a team that will leak goals which are given. Newcastle United will want to score the 1st goal as we have seen in many games that scoring first against the Red Devils could massively disrupt them.

Manchester United are failing to control games. They are taking leads in games but are prone to losing them mostly due to the fact they fold during adversity. United will have to defend better and most importantly defend their leads better.

The team will have to show character here cause if they remain as open as they did against Newcastle United then they will crush them. Newcastle United also beat them at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup earlier this season. Based on everything, Newcastle United go into this game with a higher chance of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United goes into this encounter against Manchester United as clear favourites to win at St James’ Park.

Both these sides go into this game on the back of wins in their last Premier League games against tough sides in Chelsea and Everton. Their performances in Europe however were not the best as both teams came away with draws.

We expect Newcastle United to dominate more of the ball in this game. Eddie Howe’s men are better at keeping hold of the ball at home as they average around 54% possession at home this season.

Manchester United on the other hand averages only 49% possession showing that they like to play without the ball. In the whole of this season, Manchester United have often had lesser possession against the better sides. Based on these assumptions we predict that Newcastle United will end the game with 55% or more possession.

Newcastle United have scored an average of 2.57 goals in the Premier League at St Jamesâ€™ Park until now. Manchester United on the other hand averages 1.33 goals a game when they play away from Old Trafford.

Based on these, we do expect this fixture to have goals in it. We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring game but our pick is for Newcastle United to score more than 2 goals in this game. Manchester United are getting their swagger back in terms of scoring but their defence is leaking goals left, right and centre.

Newcastle United also have a great chance of restricting Manchester United from scoring in this game. The Magpies have kept a clean sheet in 57% of their home games this season. United this season have failed to score in just 17% of their away games this season but if you want to back a team to keep a clean sheet then Newcastle United would be a really good option. Newcastle have scored 23% of their goals this season between the 61st and 70th minute. This would be a good time to back the Magpies to once again score against Manchester United.

For Newcastle United, we pick Anthony Gordon to go into this game as a major threat to score against Newcastle United on Sunday. Gordon has hit peak form and is playing wonderfully well at the moment. Newcastle United’s no 10 has 4 goals and 2 assists in his last 7 Premier League games. Gordon could be a big threat against Manchester United's leaky defence.

For Manchester United in terms of scoring, we will have to back the young winger, Alejandro Garnacho. The youngster has been one of the most consistent attackers in Manchester United recently and has scored 2 goals in his last 2 games for the club in all competitions. Garnacho could be a massive threat for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe will need Trippier to be at his best to contain him.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Manchester United.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Tino Livramento Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, W, D, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Harry Maguire Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Kobee Mainoo Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Alejandro Garnacho Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, W, L, W

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:177

Newcastle United wins:45

Manchester United wins:91

Matches are drawn:41

Newcastle United vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.94.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.