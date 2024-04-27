NUFC (Newcastle United) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction NUFC 99 % Chance of Winning SHU 1 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to face off against Sheffield United at St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle United lost ground on the European places after their last game. They have now dropped to 7th position with Manchester United winning their game against Sheffield United midweek. The gap to that spot is 3 points and Newcastle United cannot afford to drop more points if they want to qualify for Europe. They came face to face in their last game against a brilliant Crystal Palace side. The Magpies had nothing going in this game. They looked lethargic and they lacked a spark. Palace had loads of chances in the 1st half. Mateta in the 2nd half gave Palace the lead but still Newcastle could not muster a shot on target until the 86th minute. The Magpies wanted a penalty after Longstaff was pulled back by Hughes however the VAR saw nothing clear and obvious to overturn the decision. Mateta added the 2nd to drown Newcastle United in the 88th minute. Relegation for Sheffield United is nearly confirmed as a defeat for them and wins for teams above them would see them get the drop. Sheffield United in their last game travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. They should have been 2 goals down but Manchester United wasted their chances. They then were gifted the lead as Onana’s horrible pass was intercepted by Bogle in a crucial area and the full-back easily found himself on one with the keeper and scored past him. With United equalising through Maguire, Sheffield United took the lead again in the 2nd half as a cutback from the Blades left-back fell perfectly to Brereton Diaz who opened up his foot to beat Onana. They conceded a stupid penalty to allow Manchester United back into the game and then it was the Bruno show as he scored a worldie and set up one for Hojlund to inflict another big defeat on the Hammers.

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Sheffield United has always tilted to Tyneside in most current games. In the last 7 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 6 matchups, no games have ended in a draw with Sheffield United winning on just 1 occasion.

Newcastle United in their last game against Crystal Palace were badly beaten. Their record away has not been very good but at home, they are very bankable as they keep bulldozing over teams. Playing a team like Sheffield United is a perfect game to play after a defeat, especially at home.

Sheffield United in their last game against Manchester United should have been beaten by more goals. Their first goal was fortuitous and their second goal was just poor defending by Manchester United. United should have had 6 in that game and Newcastle United have been way better at home. Sheffield United do not have the defensive ability to keep Newcastle United quiet and hence we believe that Newcastle United have a better chance of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, this tie between Newcastle United and Sheffield United is as one-sided as the odds can ever be. The difference between the two teams is massive. The home team Newcastle United are massive favourites due to their splendid record at St James’ Park. Sheffield United on the other hand are on the verge of being relegated. Sheffield United have one of the worst away record in the whole of Europe this season. The home team Newcastle United go into this favourites due to the simple fact of how dominant they have been at home. The Magpies have been victorious in 65% of their home games in the Premier League this season. Newcastle United’s scoring record in front of goal never tends to dip especially at home as they average 2.53 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.79. Sheffield United on the other hand does not have the form or the numbers to back their cause as both aspects have been horrendous this season. The Blades have a win rate of just 6% away from Bramall Lane this season.

Chris Wilder’s side are averaging 0.88 goals from an expected goals ratio of 0.74. Based on the above numbers we expect the outcomes to be massively in the favour of Newcastle United in this game. Our tip is for Newcastle to not only win this game but do so by scoring 3 or more goals easily in this game. We also back the Magpies to keep a clean sheet in this game. Newcastle United have conceded only 1.25 goals on average this season with a clean sheet rate of 47% at St James’ Park.

Sheffield United have conceded an average of 2.41 goals a game having conceded at least a goal in every away game this season The Magpies have a good defensive record at home and Sheffield United have been poor on the attack. The Blades have failed to score in 41% of their away games this season. Hence we do back Newcastle United to not concede in this game.

In terms of breaking the deadlock in this game, Newcastle United easily have the better record in comparison to Sheffield United. The stats highly nudge in the way of the Magpies. Newcastle United have scored 1st in 20 of their 33 games. Sheffield United have found the opening goal in just 9 of their 34 games played this season. With Newcastle United playing at St James’ Park, we expect them to score first and we also believe that they will get an early goal. Newcastle United to score inside the first 15 minutes is our call.

Alexander Isak continues our favourite pick for Newcastle United to score against Sheffield United. Isak loves playing at St James’ Park and his record at that stadium has been very good. The Swedish striker has scored at least a goal in each of his last 6 games with only Andy Cole with 8 games and Alan Shearer with 15 scored on more continuous games at St James’ Park

Sheffield United’s biggest scoring weapon continues to be Ben Brereton Diaz. We do not believe that the Blades will find the back of the net in this game however if they do then we believe that it will be Diaz who will be the favourite to score. The striker netted in his last game against Manchester United. Diaz can be at the right place and at the right time and if even a half chance falls to him we can see him taking that.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Sheffield United.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joe Willock Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Jacob Murphy Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, W

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:129

Newcastle United wins:50

Sheffield United wins:50

Matches are drawn:29

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.23.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 7.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.