Newcastle United are all set to face off against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday. Newcastle United currently sits in the 4th spot in the Premier League table with 56 points having played 30 games. Tottenham Hotspur sits in the 5th spot with 53 points having played 31 games. It’s a game in which the final result could have massive ramifications for the team's qualification hopes for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Newcastle United was one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League having won 5 out of their 5 games before they visited Villa Park on Saturday. Aston Villa too was on a 4-game winning run with rejuvenated hopes of qualifying for Europe next season. It was however Aston Villa who trounced the Geordies 3-0 to further open the race for the 4th spot in the Premier League. Aston Villa was in the game from the start as Ollie Watkins came close to scoring in the opening minute itself. Newcastle United looked lethargic in most parts of the game with the deafening atmosphere at Villa Park adding to the home team's beliefs. Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring in the 11th minute after he calmly slotted Watkins’ cut-back in the 11th minute. Aston Villa could have been 2-3 goals clear in the 1st half itself but they failed to convert their chances. Watkins put the ball in the back of the net to only find himself offside but that wouldn’t stop him from going again. The English striker found the net again minutes after he was adjudged offside to practically kill the game. Watkins who is now Villa’s top scorer added the icing to the cake after he scored his 2nd of the day in the 83rd minute to hand Villa a 3-0 win and Newcastle their fourth loss of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand failed to gain ground on the top four as they were shocked by relegation-threatened side Bournemouth at home. Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for Spurs in the 14th minute after he tapped in Ivan Perisic’s cross. Bournemouth however stayed in the game having kept a low block after Spurs kept attacking their goal. The Cherries looked to play on the break and their resolve at the back paid off as Matias Vina equalised just before the break. The 2nd half couldn’t have started better for the visitors as Dominic Solanke put them ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 51st minute. Spurs couldn’t capitalize on their chances as they looked to get an equaliser. It was however their substitute Arnaut Danjuma who equalised for the hosts in the 88th minute. Spurs who are chasing the top 4 went with the crowd and were looking to win the game at the death like they have done so many times this season. Bournemouth again caught Spurs on the counter with Solanke sliding in Dango Ouattara to win it in the 5th minute of stoppage time. The result has put a massive spanner in Tottenham’s hope of Champions League Qualification.