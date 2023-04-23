Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Prediction
NUFC
78%
Chance of Winning
TOT
22%
England
St James’ Park
Newcastle United was one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League having won 5 out of their 5 games before they visited Villa Park on Saturday. Aston Villa too was on a 4-game winning run with rejuvenated hopes of qualifying for Europe next season. It was however Aston Villa who trounced the Geordies 3-0 to further open the race for the 4th spot in the Premier League. Aston Villa was in the game from the start as Ollie Watkins came close to scoring in the opening minute itself. Newcastle United looked lethargic in most parts of the game with the deafening atmosphere at Villa Park adding to the home team's beliefs. Jacob Ramsey opened the scoring in the 11th minute after he calmly slotted Watkins’ cut-back in the 11th minute. Aston Villa could have been 2-3 goals clear in the 1st half itself but they failed to convert their chances. Watkins put the ball in the back of the net to only find himself offside but that wouldn’t stop him from going again. The English striker found the net again minutes after he was adjudged offside to practically kill the game. Watkins who is now Villa’s top scorer added the icing to the cake after he scored his 2nd of the day in the 83rd minute to hand Villa a 3-0 win and Newcastle their fourth loss of the season.
Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand failed to gain ground on the top four as they were shocked by relegation-threatened side Bournemouth at home. Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for Spurs in the 14th minute after he tapped in Ivan Perisic’s cross. Bournemouth however stayed in the game having kept a low block after Spurs kept attacking their goal. The Cherries looked to play on the break and their resolve at the back paid off as Matias Vina equalised just before the break. The 2nd half couldn’t have started better for the visitors as Dominic Solanke put them ahead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 51st minute. Spurs couldn’t capitalize on their chances as they looked to get an equaliser. It was however their substitute Arnaut Danjuma who equalised for the hosts in the 88th minute. Spurs who are chasing the top 4 went with the crowd and were looking to win the game at the death like they have done so many times this season. Bournemouth again caught Spurs on the counter with Solanke sliding in Dango Ouattara to win it in the 5th minute of stoppage time. The result has put a massive spanner in Tottenham’s hope of Champions League Qualification.
Facts
- Newcastle United last won a home game against Tottenham Hotspur way back in 2016.
- Last season Tottenham Hotspur did the double over Newcastle United winning 5-1 at home and 3-2 away.
- Tottenham Hotspur has been dire on the road; they have failed to win any of their last 6 away matches.
- Newcastle United always find the back of the net at St James’ Park this season. The Geordies haven't scored in only 3 of their 14 home matches.
- Tottenham Hotspur also manages to score at least a goal in most of their away games. They haven't scored in just 2 of their 15 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Miguel Almiron is Newcastle United's top scorer with 11 goals.
- Harry Kane has scored 23 times for Tottenham Hotspur.
- Tottenham Hotspur's defence has been shambolic having conceded a goal in each of their last 5 matches.
- Newcastle United were the winners in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium winning 2-1.
- Newcastle United have won just 1 of their last 5 Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur.
- The average number of goals in meetings between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur is quite high. Both teams tend to muster an average of 4 goals a game when they meet.
- Both teams came into this game on the back of defeats in the previous game week.
- On average Newcastle United scores, 1.52 goals when playing at home and Tottenham Hotspur scores 1.54 goals when playing away.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
In the recent meetings between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, the head-to-head record has been quite close. In the last 28 meetings, the Geordies have won 10 times, Spurs have won on 14 occasions and 4 fixtures have ended in a draw. Games between these two teams have always been difficult to predict but not this season. Newcastle has been terrific at home having won 8, drawn 5 and lost just 1 in their 14 fixtures to date. They have a 57% win rate at home with an average collection of 2.07 points per game.
Spurs on the other hand have only a 33% win rate away from home this season. Tottenham has won just one of their last 5 fixtures on the road having drawn two and lost two. The Spurs have won 5, lost 5 and drawn 5 on the road averaging only 1.33 points a game.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Newcastle United go into this game as slight favourites to win. Tottenham Hotspur is weak defensively but their attack is not shy of goals. Backing Spurs to get a goal in the 2nd half is a good punt. 64.9% of their goals in the Premier League this season have come in the last 45 minutes of games. 37 of the 57 goals have been scored in the 2nd half by Spurs. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are the odds-on favourites to score for Spurs.
Alexander Isak is odds on favourite to score for Newcastle United on Sunday. The Swedish striker has scored 5 goals in his last 6 games averaging a goal every 113 minutes second only to Erling Haaland who is the top-scorer in the Premier League this season.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff, Lewis Miley, Joelinton,
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Sven Botman
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Joelinton
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, W, W
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin
Defenders: Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Davinson Sanchez, Charlie Sayers
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon, Dejan Kulusevski, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr
Attackers: Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Richarlison, Arnaut Danjuma, Son Heung-min
Spurs Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Fraser Forster
|
Goalkeeper
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Eric Dier
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Emerson Royale
|
Defender
|
Ben Davies
|
Defender
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Harry Kane
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-min
|
Attacker
Spurs Team Form(Last 5 games): L, W, D, D, W
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:167
Newcastle United wins:60
Tottenham Hotspur wins:73
Matches are drawn:34
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
The odds of the Spurs winning are set at 2.00. Newcastle United are favourites to win with their odds being set at 2.00. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 3.45. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
We predict that Newcastle United will be favourites to beat Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday. Though Newcastle was beaten last weekend by Aston Villa, they will be expected to bounce back at home. The Geordies have lost only 4 games this season and will put further emphasis on not sniffing Spurs to get back into the top-four race.
Tottenham on the other hand is one of the most inconsistent sides in the Premier League this season. Spurs failed to capitalise on the top four after Newcastle’s loss to Aston Villa. They leaked three goals at home to a relegation-threatened side in Bournemouth. Newcastle has lost just once at home in the Premier League this season. It’s hard to see how Tottenham Hotspur can come away with anything but 0 points post-this game.Bet Now!