NUFC (Newcastle United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction NUFC 55 % Chance of Winning TOT 45 % Bet Now! Newcastle United will clash against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday in the Premier League. Recently, this clash has provided a lot of goals and drama, with Newcastle United getting the last laugh on many occasions. The home team came into this on the back of a draw against Bournemouth in their last Premier League game. Bournemouth had the better chances in the second half; however, the Geordies came back into the game in the second half. Barnes put in a delicious cross for Gordon to convert 13 minutes before time. Newcastle United were quite lucky towards the end as a Bournemouth goal was ruled out due to a handball. In midweek, Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest on penalties in the Carabao Cup. The game ended 1-1 on the night, with Joe Willock scoring early on in the game. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, made easy work of Everton in their last home game as they smashed four goals past them. Yves Bissouma scored the opener in the 14th minute with an absolute screamer. Son made most of a Pickford howler to double the lead. Cristian Romero did very well to head into Madison’s corner to make it 3-0. Micky Van de Ven’s lung-busting run saw him cover most of the ground before squaring the ball for Son to complete the rout.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur has always proved to be competitive, with the team from London having a slight edge. In the last 32 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 13 matchups; 4 games have ended in a draw, with Tottenham Hotspur winning on 15 occasions.

Playing Tottenham always suits Newcastle United, as they have beaten them three times in the last four games. Tottenham’s high intensity does leave gaps in the back that Newcastle United have often exploited. If Spurs want to win this game, then they will have to defensively have a good game. We, however, do not see them having enough to stop the Newcastle United attack, especially at home. The Magpies have yet not fired, and even in their first home game, they still won, even though they played most of it with 10 men. Based on the past and present, we do feel Newcastle United are in a better position to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

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Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers are dead split in this game when it comes to the favourites. Tottenham Hotspur is the minor favourite, but the difference in terms of odds is minuscule. The bookies have not decided to back either team massively here because of how unpredictable both teams’ campaigns have started. Both have gone into this season with a home win and an away draw. Newcastle United, on the flipside, have done very well against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Spurs have often struggled to play away. But this season, too many assumptions cannot be made yet. The odds slightly favour Spurs due to their last result, in which they thrashed Everton; however, this will be a tough game for them. Newcastle United have never been pushovers at home.

The Magpies last season were one of the top teams in performances when it came to playing at home. Tottenham Hotspur were absolutely battered the last time they played here, so it remains to be seen how much has changed. Newcastle United have not been very free scoring in terms of their output. Defensive issues are still there with Eddie Howe’s men. Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are both doubts for this game, so it also remains to be seen if that will affect their attacking output on Sunday. However, this is one of those fixtures that will be guaranteed to give us entertainment.

We expect this game at St. James’ Park to have a lot of goals. Our pick is for Newcastle United to win this game by a 1 goal margin. We back both teams to score in this game. Spurs and Newcastle United to score a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals is also what we believe will happen. No clean sheets for any team here as Newcastle United look fragile and Spurs have a big tendency of conceding goals away from home.

In terms of goal scorers, we back both Son Heung-Min and Alexander Isak to be on target. Son just opened his tally against Everton for the season with a very well-taken finish. The Korean striker will be expected to play centrally as both Richarlison and Solanke are out injured. That should help him get on the end of more chances. Son also has 3 goals in his last 6 games against the Magpies, which is not a bad record at all.

Alexander Isak enjoyed playing against Tottenham Hotspur last season. Isak has 4 goals in his last 2 games for Newcastle United against Tottenham. The Swedish striker has yet to open his account this season, but we believe Sunday will be the day. With the amount of chances Spurs give away, we can see Isak easily converting one.

Joelinton last season was the recipient of six yellow cards in the Premier League. In the last game against Bournemouth, he was also booked for a violent challenge. Spurs are a team that transitions really quickly, and hence Joelinton could have a tough day. Our call is for Joelinton to receive a yellow card in this game.

Likewise, even for Bruno Guimares, it could be a tough afternoon. The Brazilian in the midweek Carabao Cup game committed 2 fouls against Nottingham Forest. Backing either or both of the Brazilians to get a card and commit 2 or more fouls could be a smart choice.

Anthony Gordon on the left-hand side could have a field day considering how frequently Pedro Porro bombs forward. Gordan last season had 21 goal contributions in the Premier League, and we believe he could make an impact in this game. Anthony Gordon for an anytime goal or assist is our call.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Wilson Odobert Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, W

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:170

Newcastle United wins:62

Tottenham Hotspur wins:74

Matches are drawn:34

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.57.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.52.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.