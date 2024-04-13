NUFC (Newcastle United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction NUFC 45 % Chance of Winning TOT 55 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to square off against Tottenham Hotspur in the early kick-off at St James’ Park in the Premier League this week. Tottenham Hotspur were the major victors in terms of the top 4 race as they managed to win with Villa and United drawing. Spurs are now 4th on the table level on points with Villa. They have a superior goal difference and a game in hand over Emery’s men. Spurs fixtures are going to get tougher hence they need to be braced and win the lesser games. Spurs in their last game against Forest had a tricky start. They managed to get ahead through a Murilo own goal. However Chris Wood equalised for the visitors. The Kiwi should have also put them in the lead after they missed a sitter. Spurs made them rue that miss as their second-half performance was better. Micky Van de Ven scored a cracker of a shot from the edge of the box that riffled into the net. 6 minutes later, Pedro Porro scored a neat finish to secure the 3 points for the hosts. Newcastle United in their last game had a hard-fought encounter with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The hosts dominated the early parts of the game with Newcastle United being unlucky not to go behind at least by 2 goals. The Magpies stayed into the game and got their goal only for it to be ruled out by VAR for a foul. Minutes later, they once again scored through a good strike from Guimares in the 81st minute which had absolutely no chance of being ruled out. Newcastle United held on for the victory and kept their charge for the 6th spot on as they are just 2 points behind Manchester United in 6th.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur sees Spurs having a minor edge over the Magpies. In the last 30 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 11 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspurs winning on 15 occasions. In the reverse fixture, Spurs ended up trashing Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 4-1.

Newcastle United even though their injuries are racking up points. They will desperately want to qualify for Europe next season hence the fight. Alexander Isak’s good form upfront has come at the right time for them. Anthony Gordon has been their standout player this whole season. If Newcastle United can focus on their defence in this game, then we can see them restrict Spurs. It is easy to score against Tottenham but it will be a mighty job to restrict them.

Spurs on the other hand have not been winning games dominantly. Teams like Forest and Luton have challenged them at home. Their away form has also been poor going into this. They have won just 1 of their last 5 games away from home. They have 3 draws and just 1 win. St James’ Park is a tough place for visiting teams. We however give the slight edge to Spurs due to their better consistency than Newcastle United this season.

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Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, this tie between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur is dead on close when it comes to odds. The difference between the 2 teams is miniscule. Newcastle United have a good record at St James’ Park. Spurs on the other hand are decent away from home. Their run in coming into this game is identical making it difficult for the oddsmakers to determine a hands-down favourite. The away team go into this as slight favourites due to their league standing which is better than Newcastle United. The Magpies have been victorious in 64% of their home games in the League this season. Newcastle United’s scoring record in front of goal has also been very steady as they average 2.44 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.80. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have less than average form when it comes to playing away. Spurs have a win rate of 40% away from the Capital this season. Their scoring record on the road however remains steady and good.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are averaging 2.07 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.52. Based on the above numbers we expect the following outcomes in this game. Our tip is to back both teams to score because both excel in attack and are poor in defence. Newcastle United have conceded 1.25 goals on average this season with a clean sheet rate of 44% in their home games.

Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have conceded an average of 1.6 goals a game, keeping an away clean sheet in just 27% of their games. The Magpies have a good defensive record at home but most of their clean sheet came before their injuries in defence. With Spurs scoring in 93% of their away games we expect them to easily find the back of the net in this game. We can see Newcastle United scoring 2 or more in this game considering Spurs are making it a habit of letting in goals. With them averaging 1.6 goals in terms of conceding, backing Isak & co to score 2 or more is a good shout.

In terms of breaking the deadlock in this game, both teams like to start games quickly and have close records when it comes to scoring first. The stats slightly nudge in the way of Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle United have scored 1st in 19 of their 31 games. Tottenham Hotspur have found the opening goal in 20 of their 31 games played this season. With Newcastle United playing at home we will back them even if they have the slightly worse record of the 2. The Magpies in recent games have started their ties on the front foot.

Alexander Isak continues to get our vote in terms of player-to-back for Newcastle United in terms of scoring. Isak has been in fantastic form, especially at home. The Swedish striker has scored 6 goals in his last 5 games at St James’ Park. Isak has also scored at least 1 goal in each of those 5 games. He will go into this game as a strong favourite to score anytime in this game.

For Spurs, Son Heung-min continues to be involved in most goals that Spurs score. The South Korean either is on the scoring end or the creator. Son has 15 goals and 9 assists in his last 25 Premier League games. Our prediction in this game is for Son to score. The Korean likes turning up on the big occasions and we can see him score here.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Newcastle United.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joe Willock Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Jacob Murphy Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, L, W

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:169

Newcastle United wins:61

Tottenham Hotspur wins:74

Matches are drawn:34

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.37.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.