NUFC (Newcastle United) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction
NUFC
45%
Chance of Winning
TOT
55%
England
St James’ Park
Newcastle United in their last game had a hard-fought encounter with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The hosts dominated the early parts of the game with Newcastle United being unlucky not to go behind at least by 2 goals. The Magpies stayed into the game and got their goal only for it to be ruled out by VAR for a foul. Minutes later, they once again scored through a good strike from Guimares in the 81st minute which had absolutely no chance of being ruled out. Newcastle United held on for the victory and kept their charge for the 6th spot on as they are just 2 points behind Manchester United in 6th.
Facts:
- Newcastle United in the past were quite dominant against Spurs playing at St James’ Park. The Geordies last won consecutive home games against Spurs between 2006-08 where they won 4 in a row. They have a chance to register back-to-back wins for the first time since then as they beat Spurs 6-1 last year in this fixture.
- Spurs last failed to score at St James Park way back in 2003 when they lost 4-0. Since then they have scored on every visit to Tyneside. Spurs have scored at least 1 goal in each of their 17 visits after that game in 2003.
- Newcastle United have a fantastic home-scoring record this season. They are one of the teams alongside Spurs to score in every home game played in the Premier League this season. They have scored in 16 consecutive home games.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur sees Spurs having a minor edge over the Magpies. In the last 30 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 11 matchups, 4 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspurs winning on 15 occasions. In the reverse fixture, Spurs ended up trashing Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 4-1.
Newcastle United even though their injuries are racking up points. They will desperately want to qualify for Europe next season hence the fight. Alexander Isak’s good form upfront has come at the right time for them. Anthony Gordon has been their standout player this whole season. If Newcastle United can focus on their defence in this game, then we can see them restrict Spurs. It is easy to score against Tottenham but it will be a mighty job to restrict them.
Spurs on the other hand have not been winning games dominantly. Teams like Forest and Luton have challenged them at home. Their away form has also been poor going into this. They have won just 1 of their last 5 games away from home. They have 3 draws and just 1 win. St James’ Park is a tough place for visiting teams. We however give the slight edge to Spurs due to their better consistency than Newcastle United this season.
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips
According to most of the betting websites, this tie between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur is dead on close when it comes to odds. The difference between the 2 teams is miniscule. Newcastle United have a good record at St James’ Park. Spurs on the other hand are decent away from home. Their run in coming into this game is identical making it difficult for the oddsmakers to determine a hands-down favourite. The away team go into this as slight favourites due to their league standing which is better than Newcastle United. The Magpies have been victorious in 64% of their home games in the League this season. Newcastle United’s scoring record in front of goal has also been very steady as they average 2.44 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.80. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have less than average form when it comes to playing away. Spurs have a win rate of 40% away from the Capital this season. Their scoring record on the road however remains steady and good.
Ange Postecoglou’s side are averaging 2.07 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.52. Based on the above numbers we expect the following outcomes in this game. Our tip is to back both teams to score because both excel in attack and are poor in defence. Newcastle United have conceded 1.25 goals on average this season with a clean sheet rate of 44% in their home games.
Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand have conceded an average of 1.6 goals a game, keeping an away clean sheet in just 27% of their games. The Magpies have a good defensive record at home but most of their clean sheet came before their injuries in defence. With Spurs scoring in 93% of their away games we expect them to easily find the back of the net in this game. We can see Newcastle United scoring 2 or more in this game considering Spurs are making it a habit of letting in goals. With them averaging 1.6 goals in terms of conceding, backing Isak & co to score 2 or more is a good shout.
In terms of breaking the deadlock in this game, both teams like to start games quickly and have close records when it comes to scoring first. The stats slightly nudge in the way of Tottenham Hotspur. Newcastle United have scored 1st in 19 of their 31 games. Tottenham Hotspur have found the opening goal in 20 of their 31 games played this season. With Newcastle United playing at home we will back them even if they have the slightly worse record of the 2. The Magpies in recent games have started their ties on the front foot.
Alexander Isak continues to get our vote in terms of player-to-back for Newcastle United in terms of scoring. Isak has been in fantastic form, especially at home. The Swedish striker has scored 6 goals in his last 5 games at St James’ Park. Isak has also scored at least 1 goal in each of those 5 games. He will go into this game as a strong favourite to score anytime in this game.
For Spurs, Son Heung-min continues to be involved in most goals that Spurs score. The South Korean either is on the scoring end or the creator. Son has 15 goals and 9 assists in his last 25 Premier League games. Our prediction in this game is for Son to score. The Korean likes turning up on the big occasions and we can see him score here.
Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Newcastle United.
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius
Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall
Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Martin Dubravka
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kieran Trippier
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Lewis Hall
|
Defender
|
Joe Willock
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, W
Tottenham Hotspur Players List
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman
Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,
Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso
Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner
Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Guglielmo Vicario
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pedro Porro
|
Defender
|
Christian Romero
|
Defender
|
Micky van de Ven
|
Defender
|
Destiny Udogie
|
Defender
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
Midfielder
|
Oliver Skipp
|
Midfielder
|
James Maddison
|
Midfielder
|
Dejan Kulusevski
|
Attacker
|
Richarlison
|
Attacker
|
Son Heung-Min
|
Attacker
Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, L, W
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head
Matches Played:169
Newcastle United wins:61
Tottenham Hotspur wins:74
Matches are drawn:34
Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds
Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.
Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.37.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tottenham Hotspur
Even though they are suffering from several injuries they are getting wins. Spurs go into this with an identical last 5 record. Both teams come into this winning 3, drawing 1 and losing 1 of their last 5 games. Spurs have looked a little shaky in recent weeks but their attack continues to bail them out from games. This game is a tough one to call but we have to back Spurs in this one. The reason is that Newcastle United are struggling defensively and Spurs have one of the best attacks in the League. Hence our prediction for this game is a 3-2 Spurs win.
Parimatch