Newcastle United vs West Ham United Prediction for the match
NUFC
70%
Chance of Winning
WHU
30%
England
St James' Park
Newcastle has made the most remarkable comeback this season and is flying high sitting comfortably in third position, with 3 points clear along with a game in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They have made a remarkable turnaround from last season where they finished eleventh with 49 points. They have already claimed 39 points from 20 games this season and are looking to go way past their points tally from last season.
On the other hand, West Ham United, one of the most amazing teams from last season, is surely struggling this season. They finished last season with 56 points in the seventh position and are well below par to match that points tally this season. They sit in a difficult position this season as they are only three points away from the bottom of the table.
Facts
- Newcastle United have lost only one game throughout the Premier League season and that one loss came against Liverpool early in September. They are joint top with the lowest losses this season along with Arsenal.
- West Ham United won all their six games in their first appearance in the UEFA Conference League this season. However, they have only won five out of their 20 games in the PL this season which is a startling contrast.
Statistics on Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Newcastle United
Newcastle's defence is one of the most difficult to break this season. They have conceded the fewest goals this season, 11. The second defence in the league is Arsenal who have conceded 16 goals which are five more than third-placed Newcastle United.
West Ham United
Their away record is something to be ashamed of as they have only won one game out of their nine away games this season. They have collected only five points out of a possible 27 which is a poor record.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Newcastle United
This looks like a simple prediction considering the form of the two teams and the home advantage also going to the men in black and white. Newcastle is the form favourites to win the match and we predict that they would win the game this Saturday at St. James Stadium.Bet Now!