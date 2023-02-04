High-flying Newcastle United are set to take on relegation-threatened West Ham United on 4th February at the St. James Stadium. This is both the team's first match of February and would want to start it with a win.

Newcastle has made the most remarkable comeback this season and is flying high sitting comfortably in third position, with 3 points clear along with a game in hand over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They have made a remarkable turnaround from last season where they finished eleventh with 49 points. They have already claimed 39 points from 20 games this season and are looking to go way past their points tally from last season.

On the other hand, West Ham United, one of the most amazing teams from last season, is surely struggling this season. They finished last season with 56 points in the seventh position and are well below par to match that points tally this season. They sit in a difficult position this season as they are only three points away from the bottom of the table.