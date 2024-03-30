NUFC (Newcastle United) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction NUFC 75 % Chance of Winning WHU 25 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are all set to square off against West Ham United in the 1st game in the Premier League since the international break at St James’ Park. The Geordies with their performance in the last game have spiralled downwards in the table as they now find themselves 10th. They were beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss. Chelsea was the better side on the night as they took an early lead through Jackson. Isak scored just before halftime to make it 1-1. Eddie Howe’s defence was average in the 2nd half prompting Chelsea to go 3-1 up by the 76th minute with goals from Palmer and Mudryk. Jacob Murphy halved the deficit making it 3-2 however that goal came too late as Chelsea secured the win narrowing the gap to Newcastle to just 1 point with a game in hand. West Ham continue to sit 7th on the league table thanks to their 1-1 draw to Aston Villa at the London Stadium in their last Premier League game. Micheal Antonio opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 29th minute as he headed in Coufal’s cross. West Ham were defensively resolute in the game and were looking to hold onto their lead as Villa were running out of ideas. Zaniolo came on to equalise in the 79th minute and share the spoils on the day. A win for West Ham United in their next game will be crucial to keep the heat on for the Europa League spot that Manchester United currently occupy. Any more dropped points for Newcastle United could see them further slip down entering the League's bottom half. Chelsea in the 11th could eclipse them if they win their game in hand. A loss here could see Chelsea and them exchange places come the end of this game week. This is a crucial tie for both teams considering their hopes to stay in the top half of the League and qualify for Europe.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and West Ham United gives the Magpies the edge over the Hammers. In the last 28 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 13 matchups, 8 games have ended in a draw with West Ham United winning on 7 occasions. In the reverse fixture, there was no winner as the game ended 2-2 on the night at the London Stadium between these two teams.

Newcastle United are having a horrific season when it comes to injuries this season. This week they have lost another 2 players to injury, Lewis Miley and Sven Botman. The list already includes Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson & Joelinton. The Geordies will once again have to rely on Isak and Gordon who have been their most consistent attackers this season. Lascelles should be able to slot in the absence of Botman and that should not be a cause of concern for them going into this game.

West Ham on the other hand has inconsistencies of their own. The Hammers are dropping points against opponents they should do better against. Antonio has once again integrated himself into the team and could lead the line in this game. The power and the pace could be troubling for the Newcastle defence however we believe they should have enough to stop West Ham on the day.

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Newcastle United vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting sources, Newcastle United go into this game as the clear favourites when it comes to beating West Ham United at St James’ Park on Saturday in the early kickoff. The Geordies have a good record at St James’ Park. Newcastle United have been victorious in 64% of their home games in the League this season. The scoring record in front of goal has also been very steady as they average 2.43 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.78. West Ham United on the other hand do not have the best of forms when it comes to playing away this season. The Hammers have a win rate of 43% away from London this season. Their scoring record on the road is not quite exceptional.

David Moyes’ side are averaging 1.50 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.13. Our pick in this game is to back both teams to score because both teams are good in their attack and shaky in their defence. Eddie Howe’s men have conceded 1.14 goals on average this season with a clean sheet rate of 50% in their home games.

West Ham United on the other hand have conceded an average of 2 goals a game, keeping an away clean sheet in just 7% of their games. The numbers indicate the following outcomes in this game. Like mentioned above we do expect both teams to score in this game. Though Newcastle United have a 50% clean sheet record, their chances to keep a clean sheet in this game are highly unlikely as West Ham scores in 79% of their away games. We however backed Newcastle United to easily score 2 or more goals in this game. West Ham have conceded a goal in each of their last 5 games and at least 2 in 3 of those 5 games.

In terms of opening the deadlock first on the day, we back Newcastle United to pip West Ham United due to their record and their playing at home. The stats slightly favour the Magpies. Newcastle United have scored 1st in 16 of their 28 games. West Ham have found the opening goal in 15 of their 29 games played this season. We will back the team with a slightly better record in this case.

Newcastle United also have a far superior record this season in terms of winning both halves when it comes to facing off against West Ham. The Magpies have won 43% of their first halves at home in comparison to West Ham’s 29% away. In the second half of games. Newcastle United have won 64% at home in comparison to the 36% win rate of West Ham. Hence our prediction here is for Newcastle United to end up winning both halves in this game on Saturday.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we back Alexander Isak to get a goal in this game. Isak is now Newcastle United’s no 1 striker after Callum Wilson has once again had his injury woes resurface. That should make the Swede feel like more of the main man and instil some confidence in him. Isak remains Newcastle United’s top scorer with 12 goals to his name and we do believe that we will add to that tally.

For West Ham United we back Jarrod Bowen to go in as favourite to score against Newcastle United. Bowen has been West Ham’s most consistent player as of late and we believe he could cause Newcastle United’s left-hand side a lot of problems on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat West Ham United.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Jamal Lascelles Defender Dan Burn Defender Matt Richie Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michael Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, L

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:143

Newcastle United wins:59

West Ham United wins:43

Matches are drawn:41

Newcastle United vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.83.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.20.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.