NUFC (Newcastle United) vs WWFC (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Match Prediction NUFC 73 % Chance of Winning WWFC 27 % Bet Now! Newcastle United are set to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle United have dropped to 10th position on the PL table with 37 points from 26 games. Wolverhampton Wanderers were one of the sides to overtake Newcastle United post the last game week. Wolves sit 9th in the Premier League table with 38 points from 26 games. A win puts either side closer to the top however a loss of either and a win for the teams below will see them slip down the table as the points difference between 7th and 12th is just 7 points. Newcastle United in their last game in the Premier League visited the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal. In short, the Magpies were completely obliterated by the Gunners 4-1 on the day. Newcastle United had 18 shots with 8 on their goal. They in turn could manage just 3 shots in the entire game out of which only 2 were on target. Eddie Howe’s men were pinned right from the start when Botman scored into his net to give Arsenal the lead. Further goals from Havertz, Saka and Kiwior added to their misery. Joe Willock scored against his former club to give Newcastle United a consolation goal but that did nothing to dither from the fact that they were outclassed on the day. Wolverhampton Wanderers welcomed Sheffield United to the Molineux Stadium in their last Premier League outing. Many did expect Wolves to sail away in this game but they were given quite a stern test by the bottom club of the League. Sarabia opened the scoring in the 30th minute after latching onto Ait-Nouri’s cross to head into the top corner. Wolves had to do more of the defending in the 2nd half as Sheffield United looked to get the equaliser. However, the Wolves' backline did enough to not allow the Blades to equalise and maintain their lead giving them the 3 points on the day.

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers favours the home team very marginally. In the last 19 games between these two clubs in all competitions, Newcastle United have won 6 matchups, 9 games have ended in a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers winning 4 times. The reverse fixture between these 2 teams at the Molineux Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw with goals from Lemina and Hwang for Wolves and a brace for Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United as of late have often tended to struggle defensively as teams easily continue to dice past them. The reason why Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League last season was their dominant displays at home due to them being so well organised. The Magpies started the season well but are dropping points at home. Teams are more comfortable playing at home against them. Eddie Howe needs to unleash the fear factor and improve performances if Newcastle United want to scale the heights of last season.

Wolves continue to build on this amazing season. It looked bleak for them at the start with them not making enough signings leading to their ex-manager in Lopetegui quitting just before the season started. Gary O’Neil came in and steadied the ship making Wolves such a good team to not only watch but a tough opponent to face. Wolves have the momentum going into this game but we believe at home against Newcastle United will be one step too far for them. We give the home team a higher chance of winning.

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Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Newcastle United go into this game as the favourites even though they have had the worst run of results in recent games in comparison to their opponents Wolves. When it comes to playing at St James’ Park, Newcastle United have won 62% of their games in the Premier League. Their scoring record at home is solid as they are averaging 2.38 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.79. Wolverhampton Wanderers has been average in their games away from home this season winning only 38% of their games. Their scoring record is also not the very best.

Wolves are averaging 1.54 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.17. We do expect both teams to score in this game due to their attacking potential. Newcastle United have conceded 1.23 goals on average this season at home keeping their goal clean in 46% of their games.

Wolverhampton Wanderers on the other hand have conceded 1.54 goals on average, keeping a clean sheet in just 15% of their games on the road. Based on these numbers, we do expect both Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to score in this game. Our pick is for Newcastle United and Wolves to score 2 or more goals in this game.

The chances of any team to keep a clean sheet in this game are highly unlikely. In terms of scoring first, Newcastle United have a far better record than Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this season. The Magpies have scored first in 15 of their 26 games. On the flipside, Wolves have taken the lead in 11 of their 26 games. Based on these numbers we do expect the home team to break the deadlock in this game. The Magpies also playing at home is an added advantage for them to start better.

Newcastle United also have the better half-time form at home in comparison to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Both teams however have a higher chance of drawing the 1st half with Newcastle United going level into the break in 62% of their games and Wolves with 54% of their games. We expect the first half to end the level with both teams scoring.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we continue to back Anthony Gordon to score. Gordon has done very well to deputise for Isak and Wilson centrally. Gordon has also taken the load of taking penalties which as usual adds to the player when it comes to betting.

For Wolverhampton Wanderers in this game, we back Hwang Hee-chan to score. Hwang failed to score in his last game but his record against Newcastle United is very good. Hwang has scored 4 goals in his last 5 games against Newcastle United. With all the troubles the Magpies are going through defensively we expect them to have a tough day against the Koreans.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Kieran Trippier Defender Fabian Schar Defender Sven Botman Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Miley Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Miguel Almiron Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, W

Wolverhampton Wanderers Player List

Goalkeepers: Jose Sa, Dan Bentley, Tom King

Defenders: Rayan Ait-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Jonny, Nelson Semedo, Maximilian Kilman, Toti, Hugo Bueno, Matt Doherty

Midfielders: Mario Lemina, Boubacar Traore, Joao Gomes, Joe Hodge, Jean Bellegarde

Attackers: Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence, Hee-Chan Hwang, Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva

Wolverhampton Wanderers Playing XI

Player Role Jose Sa Goalkeeper Nelson Semedo Defender Craig Dawson Defender Maximilian Kilman Defender Rayan Ait-Nouri Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Mario Lemina Midfielder Jean Bellegarde Midfielder Pablo Sarabia Attacker Hwang Hee-chan Attacker Pedro Neto Attacker

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, L

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Head-To-Head

Matches Played:106

Newcastle United wins:34

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins:42

Matches are drawn:30

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Odds

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.95.

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.