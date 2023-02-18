Nottingham Forest is set to take on Manchester City this Saturday (18th February) at the City Ground, in Nottingham, which is the home of Nottingham Forest F.C.

Nottingham Forest is looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Fulham. With both Willy Boly and Scott Mckenna injured, the team was forced to make two early substitutions (6 minutes), which influenced their game strategy. This was an unwelcome record: the earliest double substitution by a Premier League team. More than ten players are injured, and Steve Cooper will face a selection dilemma against the towering Manchester City. Nottingham had a good start to the calendar year 2023, losing only their first game of the year against Fulham. Cooper has implemented a solid defensive structure, and when they are without the ball, they have five at the back with a narrow, compact structure, and when they have possession, they play fast counter-attacking football. They will be expected to sit deep and capitalise on counter-attacks against City

The city is now firmly in contention to win the Premier League after trailing Arsenal by eight points just a month ago. Manchester City was clinical against Arsenal and won 3-1 at the club's home, leapfrogging them into first place by doing so. Arsenal may have the game in hand, but City emerged from a tense encounter with the upper hand in the title race. Despite Arsenal starting strong and dominating possession (64%), City just had 36% possession, the lowest Pep has had in his managerial career, but they still scored three goals, showing us why they are the reigning champions. Man City have thrown the league race wide open by defeating Arsenal, and it will be really interesting to see whether they go on to win a third consecutive league title.

"To be honest, I thought Arsenal were the better team, but to win titles, you have to come here and win even when you're not at your best." Pep Guardiola stated following their victory over Arsenal. This was very true with Arsenal dominating the proceedings, but it was a case of clinical vs. promising, with Arsenal squandering chances they won and City being supremely clinical in front of goal. If Nottingham is to gain anything from this game, they must be absolutely solid in defence and make no mistakes.

The head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City reveals that in their only encounter in the Premier League, Manchester City defeated Nottingham Forest 6–0 when they met at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.