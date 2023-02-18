Nottingham Forest FC vs Manchester City Prediction for the match
NFFC
30%
Chance of Winning
MCI
70%
England
City Ground
Nottingham Forest is looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Fulham. With both Willy Boly and Scott Mckenna injured, the team was forced to make two early substitutions (6 minutes), which influenced their game strategy. This was an unwelcome record: the earliest double substitution by a Premier League team. More than ten players are injured, and Steve Cooper will face a selection dilemma against the towering Manchester City. Nottingham had a good start to the calendar year 2023, losing only their first game of the year against Fulham. Cooper has implemented a solid defensive structure, and when they are without the ball, they have five at the back with a narrow, compact structure, and when they have possession, they play fast counter-attacking football. They will be expected to sit deep and capitalise on counter-attacks against City
The city is now firmly in contention to win the Premier League after trailing Arsenal by eight points just a month ago. Manchester City was clinical against Arsenal and won 3-1 at the club's home, leapfrogging them into first place by doing so. Arsenal may have the game in hand, but City emerged from a tense encounter with the upper hand in the title race. Despite Arsenal starting strong and dominating possession (64%), City just had 36% possession, the lowest Pep has had in his managerial career, but they still scored three goals, showing us why they are the reigning champions. Man City have thrown the league race wide open by defeating Arsenal, and it will be really interesting to see whether they go on to win a third consecutive league title.
"To be honest, I thought Arsenal were the better team, but to win titles, you have to come here and win even when you're not at your best." Pep Guardiola stated following their victory over Arsenal. This was very true with Arsenal dominating the proceedings, but it was a case of clinical vs. promising, with Arsenal squandering chances they won and City being supremely clinical in front of goal. If Nottingham is to gain anything from this game, they must be absolutely solid in defence and make no mistakes.
The head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City reveals that in their only encounter in the Premier League, Manchester City defeated Nottingham Forest 6–0 when they met at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season.
Facts
- Nottingham Forest. Nottingham Forest is ranked 14th in the league table with a total of 24 points from 22 games. This is the first time Forest is hosting Manchester City in a league match since October 2001(1-1 in the second tier) and the first time in a premier league match since September 1995 (3-0) win. Nottingham Forest has the least number of shots on target per match (3.0), They have a high foul rate of 11.4 per match.
- Manchester City. According to the most recent results data, Manchester City is at the top of the table with 51 points from 23 games. The city concedes an average of just 1 goal per match and is ranked 4th in the league in this stat, and has a total of 8 clean sheets again 4th in the league. Expected goals (xG) for City has been 48.6, which is the highest in the league, while their counterparts Forest have a paltry 24.4.
Statistics for Nottingham Forest FC vs Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest is unbeaten in seven on home soil (W4, D3), their best home unbeaten run in the top flight since a 20-game stretch between February 1995 and January 1996. They tasted defeat for the very first time in 2023 against Fulham (2-0). They are ranked 18th in goals scored per match (0.8 goals), while they are ranked 16th in goals conceded per match (1.7 goals). Their average possession also has been not very impressive - stands at a low of 39.9%, which is 19th in the league
Manchester City
Manchester City is ranked first in goals scored per match (2.6). Kevin De Bruyne is ranked first in big chances created in the competition. Erling Haalan is the competition's top scorer with a mighty 26 goals. The city dominates possession and is ranked 1st in average possession in the league which stands at 64.3%
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Manchester City
Although Nottingham has shown some positive signs under Steve Cooper and is undefeated at home in 2023, Manchester City will be a difficult opponent for a team dealing with a slew of injuries. Although the Nottingham Forest team will have the support of the home crowd, defeating City will be nothing short of a miracle. Nottingham is six points ahead of Everton, and they will know that they must fight until the end of the season to stay in the league. Manchester City, on the other hand, defeated former league leaders Arsenal 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, displacing them to second place. We expect Manchester City to completely dominate the proceedings and easily win the game 3-1.Bet Now!