Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Match Prediction NFFC 49 % Chance of Winning ARS 51 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest is all set to face off against Arsenal at the City Ground on Saturday. Arsenal currently sits in 2nd position in the Premier League table with 81 points having played 36 games. Nottingham Forest sits in the 16th spot with 34 points from 36 games. It is a game with big prospects for both teams, especially Nottingham’s hopes of survival. Nottingham Forest has done fantastically to take 7 points out of their last 12 to put them in a slightly safer scenario. Nottingham Forest will not want to lose both of their remaining games and leave it to the other teams to decide their fate. Steve Cooper’s men will want to get some points for both these games to ensure safety. A win from any of the last two games will ensure safety, however, their last game is against Crystal Palace away and Forest has won just one game on the road this season. Forest will want to make the most of their home support and get at least a point. Even two draws from their last two games might just keep them safe. The draw against Chelsea last Saturday could be a crucial point for Forest’s hopes of survival. Taiwo Ayoniyi opened the scoring for Forest in the 13th minute. Just after half-time, Raheem Sterling scored 2 goals in the space of 7 minutes to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead. Forest was not backing down as Ayoniyi scored his 2nd of the day to make it 2-0 in the 61st minute. Forest in the end did well to shut down Chelsea’s attack and leave Stamford Bridge with a point. Arsenal was convincingly beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates last Sunday. The Gunners went into half-time the better side having most of the chances. They capitulated in the 2nd half as Julio Enciso broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Arsenal tried to pile on the pressure post the goal but could not find their way past the Brighton goalkeeper. Deniz Undav sealed the victory for the Seagulls in the 86th minute. Pervis Estupinan put the icing on the cake for Brighton after he scored in the 6th minute of added time to make it 3-0.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have had an interesting head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 5 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 3 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Forest winning 2 times. Last year in the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest caused a major upset as they knocked out Arsenal at the City Ground by beating them 1-0. Forest was a Championship team at the time.

Arsenal has been one of the best sides away from home in the Premier League this season. They have an average win percentage of 67% on the road collecting 2.17 points a game. Arsenal’s recent away form though has seen them falter badly. The Gunners have won just 2 of their last 5 away games, drawing 2 and losing 1.

If Nottingham Forest survives this season, it will be because of their home form. Forest has won 7, drawn 6 and lost 5 games on the road this season. They have an average win rate of 39% and collect 1.50 at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest have won their last 2 games at home.

Arsenal goes into this game having a better chance of winning; however, it will be unfair to discount Nottingham Forest especially when they are fighting relegation. Arsenal is a safe shout but it won’t be entirely surprising if Forest does end up getting something from this game

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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has scored 1.94 goals at home this season. Arsenal’s goals have been scored all across their front line. With Martinelli set to miss the game through injury, our punt is on Gabriel Jesus to score on Saturday. The Brazilian has not been in the best form in the last 5 games; however, we believe he will break his non-scoring streak against Nottingham Forest. The safer pick for a goal or a goal contribution will be Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian scored two goals in his last away game against Newcastle and will be the one to watch out for against Forest. The Arsenal captain has scored 9 goals on his travels this season which is the most amongst any Arsenal player. The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their last 9 games hence we believe that they will concede at least one goal on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest come into this game on a high after their last two games. A player who has shone for them immensely in the last couple of weeks is Taiwo Awoniyi. The striker has scored 4 goals in his last two games against Chelsea and Southampton and is our odds-on favourite to score against Arsenal. We also predict that Forest will concede at least one goal so it's safe to predict that both teams will concede. This tie could also have a lot of goals. Both teams have fragile defences and more clinical attacks. Five out of the last seven encounters between these two sides have produced over 2.5 goals in total. Betting on 2.5 or more goals in total for both teams can get returns.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Keylor Navas, Wayne Hennessey

Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi, Felipe

Midfielders: Orel Managala, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brein, Ribeiro Dias, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Keylor Navas Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Felipe Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Harry Toffolo Defender Oreil Mangala Midfielder Remo Freuler Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Attacking Midfielder Brennan Johnson Attacker Emmanuel Dennis Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, L, W, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender Rob Holding Defender Gabriel Defender Kieran Tierney Defender Granit Xhaka Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Leandro Trossard Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, L, D

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:102

Nottingham Forest wins:28

Arsenal wins:52

Matches are drawn:22

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Odds

The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at 6.80. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.62. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.