Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Match Prediction
NFFC
49%
Chance of Winning
ARS
51%
England
City Ground
Nottingham Forest has done fantastically to take 7 points out of their last 12 to put them in a slightly safer scenario. Nottingham Forest will not want to lose both of their remaining games and leave it to the other teams to decide their fate. Steve Cooper’s men will want to get some points for both these games to ensure safety. A win from any of the last two games will ensure safety, however, their last game is against Crystal Palace away and Forest has won just one game on the road this season. Forest will want to make the most of their home support and get at least a point. Even two draws from their last two games might just keep them safe. The draw against Chelsea last Saturday could be a crucial point for Forest’s hopes of survival. Taiwo Ayoniyi opened the scoring for Forest in the 13th minute. Just after half-time, Raheem Sterling scored 2 goals in the space of 7 minutes to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead. Forest was not backing down as Ayoniyi scored his 2nd of the day to make it 2-0 in the 61st minute. Forest in the end did well to shut down Chelsea’s attack and leave Stamford Bridge with a point.
Arsenal was convincingly beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates last Sunday. The Gunners went into half-time the better side having most of the chances. They capitulated in the 2nd half as Julio Enciso broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Arsenal tried to pile on the pressure post the goal but could not find their way past the Brighton goalkeeper. Deniz Undav sealed the victory for the Seagulls in the 86th minute. Pervis Estupinan put the icing on the cake for Brighton after he scored in the 6th minute of added time to make it 3-0.
Facts
- Nottingham Forest have scored in 16 of their 18 home matches in the Premier League this season.
- Arsenal FC have scored in 17 of their 18 away matches in the Premier League this season.
- Nottingham Forest has failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 15 matches.
- In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest, 5-0 at the Emirates.
- Nottingham Forest have just won two of their last 10 home games against Arsenal. In the Premier League Arsenal last played at the City Ground in January 1999 in which they beat Forest 1-0.
- In other competitions, Forest have beaten Arsenal in their last two games at home in the FA Cup in 2018 and 2022.
- Arsenal have lost their final home game of the season in two of their last three seasons.
- Arsenal’s 248 days on top of the Premier League table is the most time a side has ever spent on the summit of the table without having won the title. (Provided if Manchester City beat Chelsea on Sunday).
- Nottingham Forest have scored at least twice in four of their last five Premier League games.
- In their last 8 campaigns in the Premier League, Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last home games of the season.
- Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are Arsenal’s top scorers with 15 goals each.
- Taiwo Awoniyi and Brennan Johnson are Nottingham Forest’s top scorers with 8 goals each.
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Chance of Winning
Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have had an interesting head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 5 games between these two sides, Arsenal has won 3 games; 0 games have ended in a draw with Forest winning 2 times. Last year in the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest caused a major upset as they knocked out Arsenal at the City Ground by beating them 1-0. Forest was a Championship team at the time.
Arsenal has been one of the best sides away from home in the Premier League this season. They have an average win percentage of 67% on the road collecting 2.17 points a game. Arsenal’s recent away form though has seen them falter badly. The Gunners have won just 2 of their last 5 away games, drawing 2 and losing 1.
If Nottingham Forest survives this season, it will be because of their home form. Forest has won 7, drawn 6 and lost 5 games on the road this season. They have an average win rate of 39% and collect 1.50 at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest have won their last 2 games at home.
Arsenal goes into this game having a better chance of winning; however, it will be unfair to discount Nottingham Forest especially when they are fighting relegation. Arsenal is a safe shout but it won’t be entirely surprising if Forest does end up getting something from this game
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game as favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, Arsenal has scored 1.94 goals at home this season. Arsenal’s goals have been scored all across their front line. With Martinelli set to miss the game through injury, our punt is on Gabriel Jesus to score on Saturday. The Brazilian has not been in the best form in the last 5 games; however, we believe he will break his non-scoring streak against Nottingham Forest. The safer pick for a goal or a goal contribution will be Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian scored two goals in his last away game against Newcastle and will be the one to watch out for against Forest. The Arsenal captain has scored 9 goals on his travels this season which is the most amongst any Arsenal player. The Gunners have kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their last 9 games hence we believe that they will concede at least one goal on Saturday.
Nottingham Forest come into this game on a high after their last two games. A player who has shone for them immensely in the last couple of weeks is Taiwo Awoniyi. The striker has scored 4 goals in his last two games against Chelsea and Southampton and is our odds-on favourite to score against Arsenal. We also predict that Forest will concede at least one goal so it's safe to predict that both teams will concede. This tie could also have a lot of goals. Both teams have fragile defences and more clinical attacks. Five out of the last seven encounters between these two sides have produced over 2.5 goals in total. Betting on 2.5 or more goals in total for both teams can get returns.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Keylor Navas, Wayne Hennessey
Defenders: Giulian Biancone, Steve Cook, Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Omar Richards, Willy Boly, Renan Lodi, Felipe
Midfielders: Orel Managala, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Lewis O’Brein, Ribeiro Dias, Cheikhou Kouyate, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Danilo, Gustavo Scarpa
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Alex Mighten, Brennan Johnson, Emmanuel Dennis, Lyle Taylor, Andre Ayew, Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Keylor Navas
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Felipe
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Harry Toffolo
|
Defender
|
Oreil Mangala
|
Midfielder
|
Remo Freuler
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Attacking Midfielder
|
Brennan Johnson
|
Attacker
|
Emmanuel Dennis
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): D, W, L, W, L
Arsenal Player List
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner, Karl Hein
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko
Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka
Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson
Arsenal Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben White
|
Defender
|
Rob Holding
|
Defender
|
Gabriel
|
Defender
|
Kieran Tierney
|
Defender
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas Partey
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard
|
Midfielder
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Attacker
|
Gabriel Jesus
|
Attacker
|
Leandro Trossard
|
Attacker
Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, L, D
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-To-Head
Matches Played:102
Nottingham Forest wins:28
Arsenal wins:52
Matches are drawn:22
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Odds
The odds of Nottingham Forest winning are set at 6.80. Arsenal are the clear favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.62. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
We predict that Arsenal edge Nottingham Forest out in this game on Saturday. Form-wise Nottingham Forest is better coming on the back of a win and a draw against Southampton and Chelsea respectively. Nottingham Forest could be hungrier than Arsenal considering it is more important of a tie to the former. Arsenal knows that even if they win against Forest on Saturday, Manchester City will be crowned Champions on Sunday if they beat Chelsea. If Arsenal loses, City can celebrate earlier without having kicked a ball on Sunday. The Gunners will want to deny City’s celebrations a tad and take this fight as far as they can.
Forest on the other hand still has the relegation matter to settle. Playing at the City Ground can be daunting at times and Forest this season has already beaten Liverpool and drawn with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City at home. When relegation is at stake David can slay Goliath, however, it will be a tough ask for Forest. Even with Martinelli missing, Arsenal’s attack remains one of the best in the Premier League and that makes them favourites.Bet Now!