NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs ARS (Arsenal) Match Prediction NFFC 13 % Chance of Winning ARS 87 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest is set to play hosts at the City Ground as they welcome Arsenal on Wednesday in the Premier League. At the moment Arsenal sit in 3rd in the Premier League table with 43 points from 21 games. Nottingham Forest remains in 16th place with 20 points from 21 games. They failed to make a jump up the table with their last performance Nottingham Forest in their last game travelled to the GTECH Community Stadium as they faced Brentford last Saturday. Forest made the perfect start as they took the lead in the 3rd minute. Danilo made the most out of the mistake of Ben Mee to volley past Flekken and break the deadlock. Forest had a great chance to double their lead in the 13th minute but Hudson Odoi’s attempt was blocked. Brentford got a goal back from nothing as he converted a free kick in the 19th minute. Brentford started making gains in the game and then took the lead in the 2nd half through Ben Mee. Forest was not letting this game go as top scorer Chris Wood equalised 7 minutes later with a thumping header. The Forest defence laid flat as Brentford took the lead 3 minutes later through Maupay. Wood had a great chance to once again equalise but his attempt was just wide. Forest succumbed to defeat after failing to break Brentford down in the last minutes of the game. Arsenal in their last Premier League game welcomes Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners broke the deadlock in the 11th minute after Gabriel rose highest to head in from a corner, beating Henderson easily. Arsenal looked dangerous from set pieces and Gabriel once again pounced in the 37th minute to once again score. The attempt was awarded as an own goal as his attempt went off Palace keeper Henderson. Leandro Trossard scored the third goal of the day after a blistering counterattack as Raya released Jesus who then found the Belgian who finished emphatically. Gabriel Martinelli came on to add more damage to Palace. The Brazilian first scored in the 4th minute of added time as Nketiah played a calculated through ball which he finished quite easily. Martinelli added another goal just a minute later in a similar fashion as he was found by Jorginho this time. Martinelli once again took a lovely first touch and opened his foot just like the first goal to score a brace and Arsenal’s fifth of the game. The Gunners kept the pressure on table-toppers Liverpool by winning this game quite comfortably.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest is surprisingly very close. In the last 7 games in all competitions between these two teams, Forest has won 3 games, there have been no draws with Arsenal having the slight edge with 4 wins. Arsenal did lose here last time when they were beaten 1-0 by Forest. That particular result dented Arsenal’s title hopes and kept Forest up. Results like those could be a big boost for Nottingham Forest as this season too they are in a relegation scrap. The home team will have to find wins against some of the big teams like Arsenal if they want to boost their hopes of staying up.

Nuno’s men do not have many problems when it comes to their attack. Their defence however has struggled to concede too many goals which has resulted in them losing games. Forest will have to buck up defensively if they want to get something out of this game.

Arsenal have found their goal-scoring form netting 5 against Palace. If Forest continues to struggle defensively then it could once again be a pretty easy job for Mikel Arteta’s attack. Arsenal in this game will just have to do what they did against Palace and finish off their chances. Based on everything we do expect Arsenal to have enough chances of winning this game against Nottingham Forest.

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Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

With every betting source taken into consideration, Arsenal have dominated the odds when it comes to beating Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Arsenal has the dominant odds over Nottingham Forest due to many reasons but the major 2 being their record and their better form over the last game week.

Arsenal do not have the best of runs in the League however 2 big wins and 1 draw out of 5 is much when it comes to the home team’s 2 wins in 5. Arsenal also goes into this game with a thumping victory in their last encounter whereas Forest was on the losing side in their last game.

Arsenal was finding it difficult to score goals in the last weeks so getting 5 is going to give their attackers the morale to do well at the City Ground. Forest on the other hand can do much better but their performance in the last game should give them something to go about in this game.

Nuno Santo’s men have averaged 1.20 points per game at their home ground this season. Their home form has been terrible. The Gunners on the other hand have been decent away from home averaging 1.70 points away from the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League winning 5, drawing 2 and losing 3 of their last 10 away games. Arsenal however go into this game with quite a poor recent record playing at the City Ground. Here are our tips and predictions for this game

Nottingham Forest in their last games does look like a team that can score goals. Forest have scored 8 goals in their last 4 games. At the City Ground, Forest however is averaging 1.40 goals this season, a number that has considerably increased over the past game weeks. Arsenal on the other hand have been assured defensively when they travel conceding just 1.00 goals on average per game.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been quite good away from home scoring 1.50 goals on average. Nottingham have defensively been shoddy at home conceding 1.50 goals on average. Based on these stats we do expect this game to have goals. We do expect both Arsenal and Forest to score in this game. We do not envision this game in any way being scoreless.

Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in this game is our prediction. Forest just has a 10% clean sheet record at home and Arsenal have a 40% clean sheet record away from home. We however do expect both teams to concede because of how good their attacks have been.

Arsenal has a much better record when it comes to scoring first this season. The Gunners have scored 1st in 15 out of their 21 games this season with a 70% record. Forest has just scored 1st in 10 of their 21 games this season. Hence, we back the away team to get on the scoresheet first in this game. Forest’s defence does lack skill and we can see the Arsenal attackers taking advantage of this defence.

In terms of scoring, we once again have to back Chris Wood for Nottingham Forest. The New Zealand striker has kept his good scoring record going after netting against Brentford in the last game. Wood has filled the shoes of Awoniyi very well, contributing game after game. Wood is Forest’s top scorer with 8 goals and has scored 5 out of those 8 goals in his last 4 Premier League games which makes him a standout pick.

For Arsenal, we do pick Gabrielle Martinelli to score in this game. The Brazilian was going through a dry run scoring wise, scoring just 2 goals in his last 22 PL games before his last game. Martinelli in his last game against Palace netted 2 goals after coming on as a substitute which is bound to give him a lot of confidence heading into this game.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, W, L, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, D, W

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:104

Nottingham Forest wins:29

Arsenal wins:53

Matches are drawn:22

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.50.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.43.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.90.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.