NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction NFFC 23 % Chance of Winning AVFC 77 % Bet Now! Aston Villa are set to travel to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday. Aston Villa currently sits in 5th position with 22 points and Nottingham Forest sits in 16th with 10 points. Nottingham Forest was very subpar in their last game against Liverpool at Anfield last Sunday. Steve Cooper’s men were outplayed in every department of the game as the home side made quick work of them. Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead in the 31st minute as he poached onto Darwin Nunez’s shot that was kept in the danger area by Forest keeper Matt Turner. Jota slotted in the rebound to give Liverpool the lead. 4 minutes later Darwin Nunez doubled Liverpool’s lead as Szoboszlai picked out a low cross that met the Uruguayan striker’s left foot perfectly. Darwin Nunez calmly put the ball past Turner to make it 2-0. Salah made it 3-0 in the 77th minute as Matt Turner made a big error coming out from his goal line to clear the ball. The goalkeeper completely missed the flight of the ball and it fell to Salah who comfortably put the ball in an open goal with his left foot. Nottingham Forest’s best chance came in the 86th minute as Anthony Elanga’s volley left Allison in goal stranded and hit the post keeping Liverpool’s clean sheet and perfect win intact. Forest had only shot on target in the entire game with 27% possession to show for it. Aston Villa on the other made easy work of Luton Town in their last game in the Premier League. John McGinn opened the scoring in the 17th minute as the Scotsman had all the time in the world to pick out a well-hit shot to beat Luton Town’s keeper comfortably. Villa had a lot of efforts in the first half, especially for Zaniolo but the Italian could not finish his chances as both sides went into the break with Villa leading by 1 goal. Tom Lockyer scored an own goal to award Villa their third of the night. Moussa Diaby who was electric all night squared the ball in across the goal that unfortunately hit Lockyer and crept into Luton Town’s goal. Villa had their chances to make this score big but they just kept missing a lot of easy chances. Luton Town cancelled Villa’s clean sheet as they got an own goal from keeper Emi Martinez Ezri Konsa tried to head back the ball to the keeper but the ball went over hit the crossbar and went back into goal after taking a deflection off the Argentinian. That did ruin Villa’s perfect night but Emery’s men still ended the night with 3 points in their kitty.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

In the recent encounters between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, the head-to-head record between these two sides is very one-sided. In the last 8 games between these two teams, Forest has won on just one occasion, Villa has won 4 games and 3 games ended in a stalemate.

Nottingham Forest still has the players and the ability to make things tough for their opponents but recently that has not been the case. Steve Cooper’s players have seen a big dip in their form, especially in defence. Forest looks very open when their opponents attack and Liverpool should have at least scored more than 5 goals in their last game. Forest will have to tidy up at the back to ensure any chance of getting something from this game.

Villa goes into this game with one of the most in-form attacks in the League. The likes of Watkins, Diaby and Douglas Luiz are in excellent form. Villa’s game plan as usual will be to attack right from the front and take control of the game. Forest will have to neutralise their threat and make the most of their home surroundings to make it as difficult as possible for them.

Aston Villa for us have a much better chance of winning this game against Nottingham Forest purely based on form and personnel.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the oddsmakers, Aston Villa goes into this game as heavy favourites to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday. Villa goes into this game having not been beaten in any of their last five games. Forest on the other hand has not won a single game in their last five.

Unai Emery’s side is playing a brand of good attacking football which is bound to keep Nottingham Forest deep in most spells of the game. Villa will be expected to dictate the tempo of the game and keep more of the ball based on the form they are in and the players they have. We expect this Villa team to score 2 or more goals in this encounter against Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper’s side have some big defensive issues and have conceded 8 goals in their last 5 games.

We also expect Villa to test Nottingham Forest’s keeper and have 10 shots or more in this game. Liverpool and Luton Town both registered 21 and 13 shots respectively against Nottingham Forest. We expect Villa to do the same with their attack.

In terms of conceding goals, we expect both Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest to concede in this game. Matt Turner will be the busier of the two goalkeepers and we back him to make 3 or more saves in this game. Villa are also the favourite to dominate possession in this game according to us.

Moussa Diaby along with Ollie Watkins has been crucial in Villa’s attacking threat this season. We expect Diaby to outshine Watkins in this game. The pace the Frenchman brings could trouble Forest right from the offset. Diaby also has the stats to back him up as he has scored 3 goals and also assisted 3 goals in the 10 Premier League games that he has featured in. We expect Diaby to do well in this game. Watkins is also a decent shout-to-back.

Anthony Elanga has been a good signing for Nottingham Forest this season. The former Manchester United winger has been an assist feeder with him already racking up 5 assists in his last 8 appearances for his home team. Elanga also assisted both of Forest’s goals in their 2-2 draw against Luton Town. The Swedish winger also has good goal scoring ability and could be one to watch out for when these two sides take guard.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Serge Aurier Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Harry Toffolo Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Orel Mangala Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Nicolas Dominquez Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): L, D, D, D, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Pau Torres Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, W, W

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:130

Nottingham Forest wins:38

Aston Villa wins:61

Matches are drawn:31

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.35.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.97.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.96.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.