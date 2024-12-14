NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction NFFC 55 % Chance of Winning AVFC 45 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest will welcome Aston Villa to the City Ground in the final game on Saturday in the Premier League this week. The Tricky Trees made good on their visit to Manchester this time as they beat the Red Devils by 3 goals to 2. Milenkovic scored from a corner within 2 minutes. Hojlund equalised for Manchester United. However, in the second half, Forest got lucky with their goals as Gibbs-White and Wood added to their tally, making it 3-1. They had to defend for 29 minutes plus added time after United pulled one back, and they were successful in doing so, winning the game by 3 goals to 2 in the end. Aston Villa, by the end of their game against Southampton, were just wondering how they did not score more on the day. Duran scored the only goal on the day when Unai Emery’s men had 18 shots with 5 on target. However, in the end, it was 3 much-needed points for the Villains.

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa has favoured the team from Birmingham in this case. In the last 10 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 2 games; 3 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning 5 times.

Nottingham Forest has a massive advantage going into this game that not many would be talking about. The tricky trees have got a full week off to prepare for this game as they are not involved in any European competition. Aston Villa, on the other hand, did travel to Germany to face Leipzig, and that will bring in a little fatigue to their game on Saturday. Hence for us, it is Nottingham Forest who have the better chance of winning going into this one.

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Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa as a very competitive affair. Some of the oddsmakers have gone on to back Nottingham Forest by a fine margin, whereas some have given the benefit of the doubt to Aston Villa. Nottingham Forest have started this season brilliantly, plus they come into this game on the back of a heroic victory at Old Trafford last week. Another big reason we see the oddsmakers being split here is due to how solid Aston Villa has been in terms of their results recently. Nottingham Forest has had some shaky results at home; on the other hand, Aston Villa have just found form after a disastrous spell; hence this game is a really tricky one to predict, even for the oddsmakers.

Nuno Santo’s Tricky Trees do not actually have a mediocre record when it comes to playing at home this season. Nottingham Forest has 2 draws, 2 losses, and 3 wins in their 7 games at the City Ground. They did indeed win their last home game by beating Ipswich Town by a goal to nil last month. Forest started their home run this season on a poor note, drawing 2 and losing 1 of their first 3 games. The Tricky Trees, however, have massively caught up, winning 3 and losing just 1 of their next 4 fixtures after that.

Aston Villa started their away record on a perfect note, having been unbeaten in their first 4 games this season. They beat West Ham, Leicester, and Fulham and drew at Ipswich in their first 4 games on the road. Since then, however, it has gone massively downhill for Unai Emery’s men. Villa has lost each of their last 3 games on the road, with defeats coming at Spurs, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Aston Villa in this game on Saturday. We expect the Tricky Trees to score 2 or more goals in this game. Aston Villa has conceded 9 goals in their 3 games away from home with just no clean sheets; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 2 in this game. We do not see this game being ultra-high scoring, but we do believe that there will be goals here. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are both very low-scoring teams, but in their last couple of games, they have been involved in high-scoring matchups. Aston Villa have been involved in 6 out of their 7 away games where the combined tally is 2.5 or more goals. 2 out of Nottingham Forests’ last 3 home games have seen a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals being scored.

Chris Wood continues to impress this season in a Nottingham Forest shirt with his goal exploits getting better and better. The Kiwi international currently is one of the 4 players to score 10 or more goals in the Premier League. Wood also became Forests’ first player in their illustrious history to score 10-plus goals before Christmas. Wood scored in the Tricky Trees’ last game against Manchester United as well, and we back him to carry that form onto this game. Wood loves playing at the City Ground, and he does have a better goal ratio when he plays in front of his own fans. Hence for us, the Kiwi International is once again the favourite to score or assist in this game.

We do believe that Jhon Duran has made a big claim to start games for Aston Villa over Ollie Watkins recently. The striker has done so well whenever he has come on, scoring a tonne of goals for Unai Emery. Duran also scored in the midweek game against Leipzig after coming off the bench. Watkins is currently not in good form, so it remains to be seen if Duran starts this game. Duran is a good pick to back even when he starts off the bench, as the record speaks for itself. Duran is the match winner. He has not only scored 10 Premier League goals for Aston Villa but has also found the winner in 4 out of Villa’s 7 wins this season. Duran is a great shout to back if he is in the starting eleven but a slightly risky one if he starts from the bench.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Elliot Anderson Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, D, L

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:132

Nottingham Forest wins:39

Aston Villa wins:62

Matches are drawn:31

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.67.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.