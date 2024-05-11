NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction NFFC 41 % Chance of Winning CHE 59 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest are all set to take on Chelsea under the lights at the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday. The Tricky Trees are head-on in a relegation fight with Luton Town and Burnley for that final spot. Forest is 17th in the league and has a 3-point buffer over Luton Town who sit in 18th. A win for Forest here would practically keep them safe as they have a much better goal difference than Luton Town. A win for Forest and a loss for Luton mathematically will seal survival for Nuno Santo’s men. Forest needs to win this game and not leave it until the last day as they will have to face Burnley. Forest in their last game took a great leap towards survival thanks to a brace from Hudson-Odoi that ensured a 3-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Chelsea on the other hand with their recent upturn in form have come out of nowhere to become one of the favourites now to qualify for the Europa League. Recent wins have taken Chelsea from the bottom half to 7th now in the table. A win here would help their hopes of qualifying for Europe massively as Newcastle United and Manchester United both do not have the easiest of fixtures and they could slip up. Chelsea have solidified their position in Europe after they crushed David Moyes’ West Ham in their last game at Stamford Bridge. A brace from Nicolas Jackson and a goal each for Palmer, Gallagher and Madueke saw the Blues cruise past the Hammers. Chelsea played most of the game in second gear and outperformed West Ham in all the metrics of the game.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea has mostly favoured the team from London. In the last 6 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 1 game, and 2 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 3 times.

We expect Nottingham Forest to go into this game on the front foot. They have severely underperformed this season but we do believe that on their day this team can beat any team in the Premier League. They have a very talented crop of players in this team. Hudson-Odoi will want to show what he can do against his former club. Chris Wood has had a great season and Elanga’s pace is always a threat. They were well organised and countered well in their win at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and that is exactly what they need to do here.

Chelsea have been brilliant in their last few games. Their performances at home have been sublime and the Blues finally look to be playing with fluidity and cohesion. Pochettino however now needs to start replicating those performances away from home. We do believe they have the quality to continue their good run but we do not believe that this will be an easy game for them. We expect Nottingham Forest to make it difficult. For us, Chelsea has a marginally better chance of winning on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

Concerning the odds coined by the oddsmakers for this game, Nottingham Forest has been given a slight chance against Chelsea on Saturday. The gap between these two teams in terms of their odds is not the biggest with Chelsea being odds-on favourites to get past Nottingham Forest. The basic fact is that Nottingham Forest is a team that is fighting the drop with Chelsea being on a great run of form. Nottingham Forest has not had the best of seasons in front of their home fans; they have just a 28% win record at the City Ground this season. A better home form would have by now guaranteed their safety for next season.

Nottingham Forest have done well in terms of their attacking output. The Tricky Trees have had good goal-scoring form considering where they are in the league. They average 1.39 goals a game at the City Ground this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.06. Chelsea is now starting to look like a team that is enjoying their football. They have a 29% win record with an attacking tally of 1.65 from an expected goals tally of 1.46. Chelsea in their recent games have a far better win record than before.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Chelsea to edge past Forest in this game. We expect Chelsea to score 2 or more goals in this game. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 3 goals. We do believe that this tie has all the ingredients to be quite a high-scoring affair. We also backed Nottingham Forest to score in this game due to them needing to score to avoid the drop. In terms of the defensive numbers, we do not see any team keeping a clean sheet. Nuno Santo’s men have conceded 1.50 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their games. Chelsea on the other hand have been worse, conceding 2.00 goals on average away from Stamford Bridge this season. Pochettino’s men have managed to keep a clean sheet in 12% of their away games. Forest has failed to find the back of the net in just 17% of their home games this season hence we back them to get at least a goal Chelsea

We can see this game being quite end-to-end, hence a lot of shots from both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. Our tip is for both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to have more than 10 shots in this game. Nottingham averages 10.11 shots at home this season and Chelsea averages 10.53 shots. These stats back our call.

In terms of players to back to score for Nottingham Forest, Callum Hudson-Odoi is a good option to back as he is coming into this game on the back of scoring a brace in his last game. However, we believe this game is the one for Chris Wood even though he has not been great in his last few games. His record against Chelsea is also not good as he is yet to net against them However the quality is there and he has scored 12 goals this season. His aerial ability could be a problem for Chelsea in this game.

For Chelsea we back Nicolas Jackson to go into this game as the favourite to score. The Chelsea striker has had a good last few games as his goal involvement is on a high. He has scored 4 goals and assisted 2 in each of his last 5 games in the Premier League. We can see him continuing his purple patch in this game.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Dorde Petrovic Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Benoit Badishile Defender Thiago Silva Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Conor Gallagher Midfielder Noni Madueke Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Nicolas Jackson Attacker Mykhailo Mudryk Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, W

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:97

Nottingham Forest wins:27

Chelsea wins:40

Matches are drawn:30

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.40.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.04.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.