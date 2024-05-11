NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CHE (Chelsea) Match Prediction
NFFC
41%
Chance of Winning
CHE
59%
England
City Ground
Chelsea on the other hand with their recent upturn in form have come out of nowhere to become one of the favourites now to qualify for the Europa League. Recent wins have taken Chelsea from the bottom half to 7th now in the table. A win here would help their hopes of qualifying for Europe massively as Newcastle United and Manchester United both do not have the easiest of fixtures and they could slip up. Chelsea have solidified their position in Europe after they crushed David Moyes’ West Ham in their last game at Stamford Bridge. A brace from Nicolas Jackson and a goal each for Palmer, Gallagher and Madueke saw the Blues cruise past the Hammers. Chelsea played most of the game in second gear and outperformed West Ham in all the metrics of the game.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest in the reverse fixture earlier this season were winners by a solitary goal at Stamford Bridge. The Tricky Trees have a chance of doing a league double over Chelsea if they win on Saturday. The last time Forest did a League double over Chelsea was in 1978/79 under Brian Clough.
- Chelsea have not had the best of results when it comes to playing at the City Ground in League competitions. Chelsea have tasted victory on just 2 out of their last 10 visits to Nottingham. They have drawn 4 and lost 4. They last won there in 1999.
- Nottingham Forest end their season at home very well. The Tricky Trees have won 4 of their last 6 final home games of the season. Forest have lost just once which came against Sheffield United in 1992/93.
- Chelsea this season have scored 70 goals and conceded 59. It is a total of 129 goals whenever they have played. Only Sheffield United with 135 and Newcastle United with 134 have provided more goals this season.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea has mostly favoured the team from London. In the last 6 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 1 game, and 2 games have ended in a draw with Chelsea winning 3 times.
We expect Nottingham Forest to go into this game on the front foot. They have severely underperformed this season but we do believe that on their day this team can beat any team in the Premier League. They have a very talented crop of players in this team. Hudson-Odoi will want to show what he can do against his former club. Chris Wood has had a great season and Elanga’s pace is always a threat. They were well organised and countered well in their win at Stamford Bridge earlier this season and that is exactly what they need to do here.
Chelsea have been brilliant in their last few games. Their performances at home have been sublime and the Blues finally look to be playing with fluidity and cohesion. Pochettino however now needs to start replicating those performances away from home. We do believe they have the quality to continue their good run but we do not believe that this will be an easy game for them. We expect Nottingham Forest to make it difficult. For us, Chelsea has a marginally better chance of winning on Saturday against Nottingham Forest.
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips
Concerning the odds coined by the oddsmakers for this game, Nottingham Forest has been given a slight chance against Chelsea on Saturday. The gap between these two teams in terms of their odds is not the biggest with Chelsea being odds-on favourites to get past Nottingham Forest. The basic fact is that Nottingham Forest is a team that is fighting the drop with Chelsea being on a great run of form. Nottingham Forest has not had the best of seasons in front of their home fans; they have just a 28% win record at the City Ground this season. A better home form would have by now guaranteed their safety for next season.
Nottingham Forest have done well in terms of their attacking output. The Tricky Trees have had good goal-scoring form considering where they are in the league. They average 1.39 goals a game at the City Ground this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.06. Chelsea is now starting to look like a team that is enjoying their football. They have a 29% win record with an attacking tally of 1.65 from an expected goals tally of 1.46. Chelsea in their recent games have a far better win record than before.
Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Chelsea to edge past Forest in this game. We expect Chelsea to score 2 or more goals in this game. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of over 3 goals. We do believe that this tie has all the ingredients to be quite a high-scoring affair. We also backed Nottingham Forest to score in this game due to them needing to score to avoid the drop. In terms of the defensive numbers, we do not see any team keeping a clean sheet. Nuno Santo’s men have conceded 1.50 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 11% of their games. Chelsea on the other hand have been worse, conceding 2.00 goals on average away from Stamford Bridge this season. Pochettino’s men have managed to keep a clean sheet in 12% of their away games. Forest has failed to find the back of the net in just 17% of their home games this season hence we back them to get at least a goal Chelsea
We can see this game being quite end-to-end, hence a lot of shots from both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea. Our tip is for both Chelsea and Nottingham Forest to have more than 10 shots in this game. Nottingham averages 10.11 shots at home this season and Chelsea averages 10.53 shots. These stats back our call.
In terms of players to back to score for Nottingham Forest, Callum Hudson-Odoi is a good option to back as he is coming into this game on the back of scoring a brace in his last game. However, we believe this game is the one for Chris Wood even though he has not been great in his last few games. His record against Chelsea is also not good as he is yet to net against them However the quality is there and he has scored 12 goals this season. His aerial ability could be a problem for Chelsea in this game.
For Chelsea we back Nicolas Jackson to go into this game as the favourite to score. The Chelsea striker has had a good last few games as his goal involvement is on a high. He has scored 4 goals and assisted 2 in each of his last 5 games in the Premier League. We can see him continuing his purple patch in this game.
Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Nottingham Forest.
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L
Chelsea Player List
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah, Dorde Petrovic
Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer
Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow
Chelsea Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dorde Petrovic
|
Goalkeeper
|
Malo Gusto
|
Defender
|
Benoit Badishile
|
Defender
|
Thiago Silva
|
Defender
|
Marc Cucurella
|
Defender
|
Conor Gallagher
|
Midfielder
|
Noni Madueke
|
Midfielder
|
Moises Caicedo
|
Midfielder
|
Nicolas Jackson
|
Attacker
|
Mykhailo Mudryk
|
Attacker
|
Cole Palmer
|
Attacker
Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, L, W
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Head-To-Head
Matches Played:97
Nottingham Forest wins:27
Chelsea wins:40
Matches are drawn:30
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.40.
Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.04.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.95.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Chelsea
Nottingham Forest goes into this game knowing that if they win then will be closer to safety. The Tricky Trees last time this season also got the job done in this exact scenario when they beat Arsenal at home to survive. At home, they beat Luton Town in their last home game and were unlucky against Manchester City. Chelsea does have the slender advantage but backing Forest could prove to be a good pick for the risk-takers. Our prediction is a slender 2-1 win for Chelsea.
Parimatch