NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction
NFFC
59%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
41%
England
City Ground
Nottingham Forest in their last game were so close to sealing the victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. Chris Wood did very well to finish past Kaminski after he was slid in by Gibbs-White. Forest in the 2nd half had chances to finish off the game as Luton Town kept looking to find a way to equalise. The Hatters got their goal in the 89th minute from a corner through Berry. Forest managed to hold on in the final minutes after Luton started attacking. A harsh evening for Nuno Santo and his men as they went home with just a point after being quite dominant on the day.
Crystal Palace came into this game on the back of a three-week break as they did not play a game in the Premier League due to them blanking as FA Cup teams played on the day. The Eagles also in their last game played Luton Town at Selhurst Park. Palace were once again the better side on the day having 21 shots on Luton’s goal with 4 of them on target. They also got off to a perfect start as Mateta put them in the lead with a good finish. In the second half, Mateta should have doubled the lead and put the game to bed but he missed a brilliant opportunity from a few yards out. Luton Town punished them at the death once again as Woodrow scored in the dying minutes of the game to deny the home team 3 points. Palace in each of their last 5 games have scored the 1st goal in the game only to go on and win 1 of those games. This for Fulham was their joint biggest victory against Spurs after beating them by 3 goals in 2003 and 1965.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest have a really good record against Crystal Palace in their recent encounters. The Tricky Trees have not lost any of their last 7 games against the Eagles and are on the longest run of not having lost to an opponent in the League. A win on Saturday extends that record.
- Crystal Palace have had a miserable league record against Nottingham Forest as of late. They have amounted to just a single victory in their last 12 encounters with the Tricky Trees. Their only win came way back in 2011 when both teams were playing in the Championship.
- Crystal Palace go into this game with a really poor away record. The Eagles have not won any of their last 8 games in the League. They are getting closer to their tally of 10 games without a win which they registered in 2017.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace significantly favours the former in the Tricky Trees. In the last 13 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 6 games, 5 games have ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning just 2 times.
Nottingham Forest have a really good record against Crystal Palace. They love playing the Eagles as they in recent cases rarely lose to them. The reverse fixture at Selhurst Park ended in a 0-0 draw with neither side able to prove their chops.
Forest is a much better side at home and with the sanctions we expect the fans to be bouncing with backing for their team. That could further make it a hostile environment forcing Palace further back. Forest has been a tad unlucky in games recently. Small defensive errors have cost them a few points. If those minor errors are reduced and worked upon then they have enough quality to quite easily stay in the Premier League for another here. We believe they have a better chance of winning come Saturday against Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips
In terms of the betting odds in this game, the bookies have not given much of a difference between the two teams. It is Nottingham Forest that holds the slight advantage over their opponents in Crystal Palace but they are no overwhelming favourites here. In terms of overall form, Palace came into this game with better results in comparison to Forest still they go in as second favourites. The Tricky Trees do not have the best of records when it comes to playing at home this season. They just have a 29% win rate this season at the City Ground.
Goal scoring has not been a major issue for Nottingham Forest this season as they now average 1.36 goals a game at home this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.01. Crystal Palace’s record away from home is not that far off from Nottingham Forest. The Eagles have a 21%-win record away from Selhurst Park this season. Palace have scored 1.00 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.04.
Based on the above numbers, we predict goals for both Palace and Forest in this game. Both the Eagles and the Tricky Trees scored a combined tally of 3.5 or more is our tip for this encounter. Both teams will be going into this game wanting a result hence we could see them going for it. In terms of defensive stats, we do see both teams cancelling out each other. The home team has conceded 1.50 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 14% of their games. Crystal Palace on the other hand have conceded 2.00 goals on average away from London this season. The Eagles have managed to keep a clean sheet in just 21% of their away games. Forest is a good attacking side at home hence we can see them breaching Palace likewise with Forest’s 14% clean sheet record we believe Palace will score as well.
In terms of half-time form both teams considerably tend to draw their first halves is what stats say. Forest this season at home has drawn 57% of their 1st halves this season. Palace meanwhile has drawn 43% of their 1st halves. Based on this our prediction for the 1st half is a draw. Palace has a better record when it comes to winning 2nd halves this season but we will go against the numbers in this case and predict that Nottingham Forest will win the 2nd half on Saturday.
For Nottingham Forest, we have to back their top scorer Chris Wood to once again score for the Tricky Trees. Wood has been in fantastic scoring form this season and also comes in this game having scored for Forest in their last encounter against Luton Town. The Kiwi striker has been in clutch form for them and we can see him having an impact in this one as well.
For Crystal Palace, we back Eberechi Eze to find the back of the net in this game. Eze is going to be fit for this game and though his main strengths are his creative abilities concerning making goals he also likes scoring a few. Eze has a nose for goals and his late and smart runs could make the difference. Eze is also likely to be on penalties, set pieces and free kicks.
Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, L, L, W
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan
Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Sam Johnstone
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joel Ward
|
Defender
|
Joachim Andersen
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Nathaniel Clyne
|
Defender
|
Will Hughes
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Richards
|
Midfielder
|
Jefferson Lerma
|
Midfielder
|
Odsonne Edouard
|
Attacker
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, W, D, L
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head
Matches Played:66
Nottingham Forest wins:29
Crystal Palace wins:16
Matches are drawn:21
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.28.
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.35.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottingham Forest
The Tricky Trees have the attackers to damage the Palace defence. New manager Oliver Glasner has got his side into a good defensive structure but it remains to be seen how far he has got in his progress as the City Ground is a tough place for teams to go to. Our prediction in this one is a 2-1 Nottingham Forest win over Crystal Palace.
Parimatch