NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction
NFFC
70%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
30%
England
City Ground
Nottingham Forest in their last game produced a very good defensive display at Stamford Bridge, as they did end up keeping Cole Palmer and Co quiet. Chris Wood was their lone goal scorer on the day. Forest could have lost that game and won had both keepers not made amazing saves at the death. Palace once again failed to get on the scoresheet, as Diogo Jota’s solitary strike was enough to hand them their 4th loss of the season.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest go into this game against Crystal Palace with quite a good overall record in the Premier League. The Tricky Trees have not lost a single game in any of their last seven against the Eagles. 5 of those games, however, have ended up being draws, with Nottingham Forest winning just 2. Each of the last 3 games between these two teams has also ended in a stalemate.
- Crystal Palace have recently performed quite poorly when it comes to top-flight performances against the Tricky Trees. The London Eagles have not won in any of their last 10 games against Forest. They have drawn 6 and lost 4 of those 10 games, with their last victory coming way back in 1991.
- Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have both set records of winning and not winning in the last 8 games that they have played against each other. Nottingham Forest has not lost in any of the 8 games, which is their biggest run of not losing to any opponent in the Premier League. For Palace, 8 games of not winning against a single opponent is also a record.
- Nottingham Forest this season have started off their season in quite a decent fashion; however, their home form does have some issues. The Tricky Trees have not won a single game at the City Ground in any of their last 7 attempts. They have drawn 4 and lost 3 of those games. The last time Forest failed to win at home was also 7 games, which they had in the 2020 Championship season. A draw or a loss here would create a new record for Forest.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace does fall in the favour of the team that will be playing at home in this game. In the last 14 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 6 games; 6 games have ended in a draw with Crystal Palace just winning 2 times.
Nottingham Forest in their last game against Chelsea made up for their mistakes against Fulham. They are very good as a defensive unit; however, Nuno Santo does need to get more out of his attackers. Forest are a very low-scoring team, and that is what is costing them in games. They have scored 2 goals in just 1 of their last 7 games in the Premier League. The overreliance on Chris Wood needs to stop with other attackers needing to take more responsibility.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has massive holes both in terms of their system and individual moments. A lot of players have left, which has dented Oliver Glasner’s style and approach. Some players in this setup have also lost form at key intervals. Glasner’s biggest challenge is to get the likes of Eze and Mateta firing. Until these two players do not fire, Crystal Palace’s chances of winning games will always be lower than that of their opponents.
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as a pretty competitive affair. The oddsmakers have backed Nottingham Forest by a slim margin to dethrone Crystal Palace in this game. Nottingham Forest has started this season in better fashion in comparison, so it is quite surprising to see how the bookies have not labelled them a clear favourite here. Forest did lose their first game of the season recently but backed that result up with a really good performance against Chelsea. Crystal Palace have not won a game of football in the Premier League this season; hence, it is surprising to see the backing they have received from the bookies.
Apart from their blip against Fulham, Forest have been quite good as per their standards at the City Ground. Prior to that defeat, Nuno Santo’s men drew in 2 of their first 2 games against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth. Both Wolves and Bournemouth have good attacks, so restricting them to just a goal each was not those bad performances. Crystal Palace have not done well whatsoever away from Selhurst Park in the Premier League this season. The Eagles have lost 2 out of their 3 away games already with defeats at Goodison Park against Everton and Brentford at the GTECH Stadium. Their best away result was a draw at Stamford Bridge. Forest also drew by the same scoreline against Chelsea in their last game.
Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Crystal Palace in this game on Sunday. We expect Nottingham Forest to score 1 or more goals in this game. Crystal Palace have conceded 1 goal on average away from home; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 1 in this game. Our prediction for this game is also to have few goals in it; hence, our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 2.5 goals. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are both very low-scoring teams. Forest have scored a combined tally of under 2.5 goals in 4 of their last 5 games. Crystal Palace have mustered 2.5 goals in 2 of their last 3 games. Hence the stats do indicate that this game will be a low-scoring affair.
Chris Wood continues to be a very dependable asset for Nottingham Forest when it comes to scoring. Wood tends to play much better at the City Ground, but his overall form has also taken an upward trajectory. Wood was on target in the last game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That has now made it 4 goals in total for the Kiwi international. 2 of those 4 goals have come in his last 2 games, showing that even his current form is good.
Eberechi Eze continues to be one of those players who has the ability to drive past opponents with ease. The England international’s footwork is an absolute top drawer, and in most instances, defenders do not have any other choice but to foul him. Eze has been victim to a total of 14 fouls in 7 games. Eze averages 2 fouls per game, and that is what we do see happening at the City Ground as well. We back Eze to win 2 or more fouls in this game.
Morgan Gibbs White this season has been an asset plus a big problem for Nottingham Forest. His disciplinary record over the last year for the Tricky Trees has also not been that good. Gibbs-White has a total of 12 yellow cards since the start of last season. He has already accumulated 3 bookings for this campaign. This game could get competitive in midfield, and hence backing Gibbs-White to go into the referee’s book is not the worst call.
Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno
Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matz Sels
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nico Williams
|
Defender
|
Willy Boly
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Alex Moreno
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Ryan Yates
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Wood
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, D
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix
Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dean Henderson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Daniel Munoz
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Maxence Lacroix
|
Defender
|
Tyrick Mitchell
|
Defender
|
Cheick Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Wharton
|
Midfielder
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Midfielder
|
Daichi Kamada
|
Midfielder
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eddie Nketiah
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, D
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head
Matches Played:67
Nottingham Forest wins:29
Crystal Palace wins:16
Matches are drawn:22
Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.44.
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.12.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.27.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Nottingham Forest
Parimatch