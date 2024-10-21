NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction NFFC 70 % Chance of Winning CPFC 30 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest will face off against Crystal Palace under the lights on Tuesday night in the Premier League at the City Ground. This game is an important fixture for both teams. Palace need to get their season started as they find themselves in one of the relegation spots. A loss for them over here will be dire as they will further get embroiled in a relegation fight. A win for Nottingham Forest will give them a big boost in their attempts to get a top-half finish considering they were in a relegation fight in each of their last 2 seasons. Nottingham Forest in their last game produced a very good defensive display at Stamford Bridge, as they did end up keeping Cole Palmer and Co quiet. Chris Wood was their lone goal scorer on the day. Forest could have lost that game and won had both keepers not made amazing saves at the death. Palace once again failed to get on the scoresheet, as Diogo Jota’s solitary strike was enough to hand them their 4th loss of the season.

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace does fall in the favour of the team that will be playing at home in this game. In the last 14 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 6 games; 6 games have ended in a draw with Crystal Palace just winning 2 times.

Nottingham Forest in their last game against Chelsea made up for their mistakes against Fulham. They are very good as a defensive unit; however, Nuno Santo does need to get more out of his attackers. Forest are a very low-scoring team, and that is what is costing them in games. They have scored 2 goals in just 1 of their last 7 games in the Premier League. The overreliance on Chris Wood needs to stop with other attackers needing to take more responsibility.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has massive holes both in terms of their system and individual moments. A lot of players have left, which has dented Oliver Glasner’s style and approach. Some players in this setup have also lost form at key intervals. Glasner’s biggest challenge is to get the likes of Eze and Mateta firing. Until these two players do not fire, Crystal Palace’s chances of winning games will always be lower than that of their opponents.

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Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have labelled this tie between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest as a pretty competitive affair. The oddsmakers have backed Nottingham Forest by a slim margin to dethrone Crystal Palace in this game. Nottingham Forest has started this season in better fashion in comparison, so it is quite surprising to see how the bookies have not labelled them a clear favourite here. Forest did lose their first game of the season recently but backed that result up with a really good performance against Chelsea. Crystal Palace have not won a game of football in the Premier League this season; hence, it is surprising to see the backing they have received from the bookies.

Apart from their blip against Fulham, Forest have been quite good as per their standards at the City Ground. Prior to that defeat, Nuno Santo’s men drew in 2 of their first 2 games against the likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth. Both Wolves and Bournemouth have good attacks, so restricting them to just a goal each was not those bad performances. Crystal Palace have not done well whatsoever away from Selhurst Park in the Premier League this season. The Eagles have lost 2 out of their 3 away games already with defeats at Goodison Park against Everton and Brentford at the GTECH Stadium. Their best away result was a draw at Stamford Bridge. Forest also drew by the same scoreline against Chelsea in their last game.

Based on the above numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game. Our call is for Nottingham Forest to beat Crystal Palace in this game on Sunday. We expect Nottingham Forest to score 1 or more goals in this game. Crystal Palace have conceded 1 goal on average away from home; hence, we do see Forest getting at least 1 in this game. Our prediction for this game is also to have few goals in it; hence, our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of under 2.5 goals. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are both very low-scoring teams. Forest have scored a combined tally of under 2.5 goals in 4 of their last 5 games. Crystal Palace have mustered 2.5 goals in 2 of their last 3 games. Hence the stats do indicate that this game will be a low-scoring affair.

Chris Wood continues to be a very dependable asset for Nottingham Forest when it comes to scoring. Wood tends to play much better at the City Ground, but his overall form has also taken an upward trajectory. Wood was on target in the last game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. That has now made it 4 goals in total for the Kiwi international. 2 of those 4 goals have come in his last 2 games, showing that even his current form is good.

Eberechi Eze continues to be one of those players who has the ability to drive past opponents with ease. The England international’s footwork is an absolute top drawer, and in most instances, defenders do not have any other choice but to foul him. Eze has been victim to a total of 14 fouls in 7 games. Eze averages 2 fouls per game, and that is what we do see happening at the City Ground as well. We back Eze to win 2 or more fouls in this game.

Morgan Gibbs White this season has been an asset plus a big problem for Nottingham Forest. His disciplinary record over the last year for the Tricky Trees has also not been that good. Gibbs-White has a total of 12 yellow cards since the start of last season. He has already accumulated 3 bookings for this campaign. This game could get competitive in midfield, and hence backing Gibbs-White to go into the referee’s book is not the worst call.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matz Sels, Carlos Miguel dos Santos Pereira

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Andrew Omobamidele, Omar Richards, Harry Toffolo, Willy Boly, Ola Aina, Zach Abbott, Nikola Milenkovic, Alex Moreno

Midfielders: Morgan Gibbs-White, Nicolas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Josh Bowler, Elliot Anderson, Ibrahim Sangare

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eric Moreira, Joao Silva, Emmanuel Dennis, Ui-Jo Hwang.

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matz Sels Goalkeeper Nico Williams Defender Willy Boly Defender Murillo Defender Alex Moreno Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Ryan Yates Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Chris Wood Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, D, D

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:67

Nottingham Forest wins:29

Crystal Palace wins:16

Matches are drawn:22

Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.44.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.12.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.27.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.