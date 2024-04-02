NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction NFFC 45 % Chance of Winning FUL 55 % Bet Now! Nottingham Forest are all set to welcome Fulham to the City Ground on Wednesday in the Premier League. Forest is very close to those relegation spots as they are just 1 point ahead of Everton who occupy that 18th spot. Everton have played a game less. Any points lost could see them get into that spot so the Tricky Trees need to start gathering some wins. Fulham failed to make any gains last game week towards the top half of the table especially after Chelsea dropped points. The Cottagers are still 12th on the table with 39 points from 30 games. A win could see them go as high as the 10th spot provided Fulham and Chelsea lose hence a win for Marco Silva here will be a blessing. Nottingham Forest welcomed Crystal Palace to the City Ground in their last Premier League game. The Tricky Trees should’ve swept over Palace in the 1st half as they played some incisive football however they could not score. Crystal Palace took an early lead through Mateta after Eze finally found him. In the 2nd half, it was Chris Wood again who rescued his team with a wonderful header from a Morgan Gibbs-White cross. Palace had the better chances in the end as Forest keeper Sels was a busy man keeping the score to 1-1 on the day. This draw ensured Forest kept their undefeated streak to 8 games against Palace. Fulham were involved in one of the games of the season in their last encounter against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Fulham were all over the Blades right from the start but failed to take their chances as the ball just failed to go into the Sheffield United net. The Blades took advantage of their missed chances and went ahead thanks to a well-taken finish by Ben Brereton Diaz. Joao Palhinha bought Fulham into the game but Sheffield United clinically took their chances by going 3-1 up with McBurnie getting one and Diaz getting his 2nd of the day. Fulham were not done yet as De Cordova Reid halved the deficit for the Cottagers at the 86th-minute mark. It was Rodrigo Muniz’s fantastic acrobatic strike that levelled the score on the day in the 3rd minute of added time breaking the hearts of the home team. A vital point in the end for Marco Silva’s men.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Fulham significantly favours the team in white hailing from London. In the last 15 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 5 games, 1 game has ended in a draw with Fulham winning 9 times.

Nottingham Forest was decent in their last game against Crystal Palace but failed to take ascendency in that game. The Tricky Trees in most games this season have not dominated proceedings. Last season in their home games they were dominant in this time of the season beating some big teams that eventually saw them avoiding relegation. Nuno Santo will need to reignite that spark if they want to play in the Premier League next season.

Fulham do have the better form heading into this game. One defeat in their last 5 games shows the gains Marco Silva and his men have made. However, performances in away games need to improve if they want to finish in the top half of the league. It is fortunate for them that they are finding goals through Muniz in this instance after going through a dry spell towards the end of last year. Fulham needs to make these goals count away. Due to their record against Forest, we expect them to go into this game with a slightly higher chance of winning come Wednesday.

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Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

Concerning the betting odds in this game, the bookies have gone very tight between both teams concerning who wins. The odds could not have been closer showing that this game could tilt in any direction. Forest does not tend to do very well at home and Fulham have been stinky away from home which equals the balance scale in terms of the odds. The Tricky Trees will surely want to improve their home record if they want to survive this season. The Tricky Trees have just a 27% win rate this season at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest does consistently manage to find the back of the net although the number of goals is not much. Forest averaged 1.33 goals a game at home this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.02. Fulham’s good parts of the season have all come at home this season as they have been very poor on their travels. The Cottagers have just a 13%-win record away from Craven Cottage this season. Fulham have scored 1.07 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 0.92.

Based on the above numbers, we predict both the Tricky Trees and the Cottagers to score in this game. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of 3.5 or more is our tip for this encounter. Both teams have better attacks in terms of their play so we expect this game to be quite free-flowing. In terms of the defensive numbers, we do not see any team keeping a clean sheet. Forest has conceded 1.47 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their games. Fulham on the other hand have been worse conceding 2.13 goals on average away from the Cottage this season. Marco Silva’s men have managed to keep a clean sheet in just 13% of their away games. Both teams are attacking in nature so we can see them easily cancelling out each other.

In this game, we can see both teams having a lot of shots on each other’s goals on Wednesday. Our tip is for Fulham to have more than 10 shots on Nottingham Forest’s goal on Wednesday. The Cottagers average 10.07 shots away from home this season. They have registered 3.5 shots on target in 93% of their away games. Our pick is for Rodrigo Muniz to have 2 or more shots on target due to him being in really good form.

For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood continues to be one of the most lethal strikers in terms of form currently. The Kiwi international scored in his last game as well. Wood already has 10 goals to his name currently and does very well playing at the City Ground. Hence for Forest, we can see Chris Wood scoring. Morgan Gibbs White is Nottingham Forest’s top creator this season. We back him to get an assist in this game.

For Fulham, Rodrigo Muniz week in and week out is showing that he is a reliable scoring machine. The Brazilian striker was clutch in his last showing at Bramall Lane. He already has 8 goals to his name and with Forest’s inconsistencies at the back, we can see him extending that scoring run.

Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Fulham

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Managala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, L

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, W

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:105

Nottingham Forest wins:32

Fulham wins:45

Matches are drawn:28

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Betting Odds

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.