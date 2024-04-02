NFFC (Nottingham Forest) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction
NFFC
45%
Chance of Winning
FUL
55%
England
City Ground
Nottingham Forest welcomed Crystal Palace to the City Ground in their last Premier League game. The Tricky Trees should’ve swept over Palace in the 1st half as they played some incisive football however they could not score. Crystal Palace took an early lead through Mateta after Eze finally found him. In the 2nd half, it was Chris Wood again who rescued his team with a wonderful header from a Morgan Gibbs-White cross. Palace had the better chances in the end as Forest keeper Sels was a busy man keeping the score to 1-1 on the day. This draw ensured Forest kept their undefeated streak to 8 games against Palace.
Fulham were involved in one of the games of the season in their last encounter against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Fulham were all over the Blades right from the start but failed to take their chances as the ball just failed to go into the Sheffield United net. The Blades took advantage of their missed chances and went ahead thanks to a well-taken finish by Ben Brereton Diaz. Joao Palhinha bought Fulham into the game but Sheffield United clinically took their chances by going 3-1 up with McBurnie getting one and Diaz getting his 2nd of the day. Fulham were not done yet as De Cordova Reid halved the deficit for the Cottagers at the 86th-minute mark. It was Rodrigo Muniz’s fantastic acrobatic strike that levelled the score on the day in the 3rd minute of added time breaking the hearts of the home team. A vital point in the end for Marco Silva’s men.
Facts:
- Nottingham Forest is a team that generally tends to score goals and concede goals in tandem which has been a big problem for them this season. The Tricky Trees have conceded 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 20 games. They have scored 2 or more in 10 of those 20 games.
- Fulham have done quite well playing at the City Ground in recent times. The Cottagers have won in 5 of their last 10 visits to the stadium. Forest has been able to manage just 2 wins.
- Nottingham Forest last won a home game against Fulham way back in 2015 with them also losing last season to Fulham 3-2 at their home stadium.
- With that 3-2 win last season at the City Ground, Fulham did the League double over Nottingham Forest last season. The Cottagers won 2-0 at home last season. Earlier this season at Fulham were 5-0 winners over the Tricky Trees.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Nottingham Forest and Fulham significantly favours the team in white hailing from London. In the last 15 games in all competitions between these two teams, Nottingham Forest has won 5 games, 1 game has ended in a draw with Fulham winning 9 times.
Nottingham Forest was decent in their last game against Crystal Palace but failed to take ascendency in that game. The Tricky Trees in most games this season have not dominated proceedings. Last season in their home games they were dominant in this time of the season beating some big teams that eventually saw them avoiding relegation. Nuno Santo will need to reignite that spark if they want to play in the Premier League next season.
Fulham do have the better form heading into this game. One defeat in their last 5 games shows the gains Marco Silva and his men have made. However, performances in away games need to improve if they want to finish in the top half of the league. It is fortunate for them that they are finding goals through Muniz in this instance after going through a dry spell towards the end of last year. Fulham needs to make these goals count away. Due to their record against Forest, we expect them to go into this game with a slightly higher chance of winning come Wednesday.
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips
Concerning the betting odds in this game, the bookies have gone very tight between both teams concerning who wins. The odds could not have been closer showing that this game could tilt in any direction. Forest does not tend to do very well at home and Fulham have been stinky away from home which equals the balance scale in terms of the odds. The Tricky Trees will surely want to improve their home record if they want to survive this season. The Tricky Trees have just a 27% win rate this season at the City Ground.
Nottingham Forest does consistently manage to find the back of the net although the number of goals is not much. Forest averaged 1.33 goals a game at home this season from an expected goals ratio of 1.02. Fulham’s good parts of the season have all come at home this season as they have been very poor on their travels. The Cottagers have just a 13%-win record away from Craven Cottage this season. Fulham have scored 1.07 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 0.92.
Based on the above numbers, we predict both the Tricky Trees and the Cottagers to score in this game. Our call is for both teams to score a combined tally of 3.5 or more is our tip for this encounter. Both teams have better attacks in terms of their play so we expect this game to be quite free-flowing. In terms of the defensive numbers, we do not see any team keeping a clean sheet. Forest has conceded 1.47 goals a game on average having kept a clean sheet in just 13% of their games. Fulham on the other hand have been worse conceding 2.13 goals on average away from the Cottage this season. Marco Silva’s men have managed to keep a clean sheet in just 13% of their away games. Both teams are attacking in nature so we can see them easily cancelling out each other.
In this game, we can see both teams having a lot of shots on each other’s goals on Wednesday. Our tip is for Fulham to have more than 10 shots on Nottingham Forest’s goal on Wednesday. The Cottagers average 10.07 shots away from home this season. They have registered 3.5 shots on target in 93% of their away games. Our pick is for Rodrigo Muniz to have 2 or more shots on target due to him being in really good form.
For Nottingham Forest, Chris Wood continues to be one of the most lethal strikers in terms of form currently. The Kiwi international scored in his last game as well. Wood already has 10 goals to his name currently and does very well playing at the City Ground. Hence for Forest, we can see Chris Wood scoring. Morgan Gibbs White is Nottingham Forest’s top creator this season. We back him to get an assist in this game.
For Fulham, Rodrigo Muniz week in and week out is showing that he is a reliable scoring machine. The Brazilian striker was clutch in his last showing at Bramall Lane. He already has 8 goals to his name and with Forest’s inconsistencies at the back, we can see him extending that scoring run.
Final Prediction:Nottingham Forest to beat Fulham
Nottingham Forest Players List
Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey
Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo
Midfielders: Orel Managala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,
Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi
Nottingham Forest Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Matt Turner
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gonzalo Montiel
|
Defender
|
Moussa Niakhate
|
Defender
|
Murillo
|
Defender
|
Ola Aina
|
Defender
|
Ibrahima Sangare
|
Midfielder
|
Danilo
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Gibbs-White
|
Midfielder
|
Callum Hudson-Odoi
|
Midfielder
|
Taiwo Awoniyi
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Elanga
|
Attacker
Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, L
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tosin Adarabaioyo
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Tom Cairney
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, W
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Head-To-Head
Matches Played:105
Nottingham Forest wins:32
Fulham wins:45
Matches are drawn:28
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Betting Odds
Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fulham
They were rescued in the end against bottom side Sheffield United. Fulham will have to be defensively more stable if they want something from this game. The same goes for Nottingham Forest as their defence has cost them on a lot of occasions. We predict this game to be a tough one however we will back the slight underdogs in Fulham to win this game. Our call is a 3-2 Fulham win on Wednesday at the City Ground.
Parimatch